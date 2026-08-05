ICT Time And Price MT4
- 指标
-
Silver Marc MoneraRoad to watching the charts Naked
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Save your time marking Key Levels and focus more on Price Action with this Indicator. One Screen is all you need!
Inside this Indicator:
- Liquidity Pools
- Killzones
- Period Separators
- Macros
- Timeframe Switch
- NWOGs and NDOGs
- Opening Prices
- Pip Range Filter
- Max Timeframe Visibility
- Toggle On or Off Buttons
- and more...
LP
-Marks Swing Highs and Swing Lows of H1 and below and marks Highs and Lows for H4 and above
KZ
-It has 4 Sessions per day
MC
-Every hour there is a Macro, this Macro automatically moves to the next hour when the current Macro finishes.
NWOGs and NDOGs
-Has a C.E. and Quarters
OP
-4 Opening Prices with Weekly and Monthly Opening Prices
PS
-Separates the Days, Months, Quarters, Years
TFS
-Switches multiple timeframes across multiple charts simultaneously
This indicator works across all assets. GLGT!