ICT Time And Price MT4

Save your time marking Key Levels and focus more on Price Action with this Indicator. One Screen is all you need!

Inside this Indicator:









LP

-Marks Swing Highs and Swing Lows of H1 and below and marks Highs and Lows for H4 and above

KZ

-It has 4 Sessions per day

MC

-Every hour there is a Macro, this Macro automatically moves to the next hour when the current Macro finishes.

NWOGs and NDOGs

-Has a C.E. and Quarters

OP

-4 Opening Prices with Weekly and Monthly Opening Prices

PS

-Separates the Days, Months, Quarters, Years

TFS

-Switches multiple timeframes across multiple charts simultaneously