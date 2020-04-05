Quantum Alpha One
- Experts
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Ignacio Agustin Mene FrancoMy name is Ignacio, I have more than 5 years of experience in the market, both forex and synthetic indices, I program indicators to provide the user with a better trade!
- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 5
QUANTUM Alpha One — Trend-Following EA with Pullback for XAUUSD M5
QUANTUM Alpha One is an expert advisor specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines a DMI/ADX-based trend filter with a pullback confirmation module that reduces premature entries on false breakouts.
Strategy
The EA identifies strong trends using the DMI/ADX indicator (DI+/DI- crossovers and a configurable minimum ADX level). Instead of trading the immediate breakout, it waits for a minimal price pullback before placing a pending order, improving the entry point and filtering out short-lived impulsive moves. The entire process—signal, pullback wait, and confirmation—is visualized directly on the chart using lines and markers, allowing for real-time auditing of each trade.
Risk Management
Fixed Stop Loss per trade and configurable maximum grid distance.
Dynamic and progressive trailing stop, with automatic break-even point adjustment.
Automatic closing based on profit target in pips.
Maximum spread control and configurable trading hours.
Limit on simultaneous pending orders to control exposure.
Integrated visual panel
Displays on-screen, in real time: active session, spread, ADX/DI values, trend bias, pending orders, open positions, floating result, and pullback filter status. Also includes a chart color scheme (background and candlesticks) optimized for quick reading.
Recommended Specifications
Parameter Recommendation
Pair XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe M5
Suggested starting capital USD 300
Recommended broker IC Markets
Account type Raw Spread / ECN (low spread and slippage)
Suggested leverage 1:100 or higher