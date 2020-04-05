QUANTUM Alpha One — Trend-Following EA with Pullback for XAUUSD M5





QUANTUM Alpha One is an expert advisor specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines a DMI/ADX-based trend filter with a pullback confirmation module that reduces premature entries on false breakouts.





Strategy

The EA identifies strong trends using the DMI/ADX indicator (DI+/DI- crossovers and a configurable minimum ADX level). Instead of trading the immediate breakout, it waits for a minimal price pullback before placing a pending order, improving the entry point and filtering out short-lived impulsive moves. The entire process—signal, pullback wait, and confirmation—is visualized directly on the chart using lines and markers, allowing for real-time auditing of each trade.





Risk Management





Fixed Stop Loss per trade and configurable maximum grid distance.

Dynamic and progressive trailing stop, with automatic break-even point adjustment.





Automatic closing based on profit target in pips.

Maximum spread control and configurable trading hours.

Limit on simultaneous pending orders to control exposure.





Integrated visual panel

Displays on-screen, in real time: active session, spread, ADX/DI values, trend bias, pending orders, open positions, floating result, and pullback filter status. Also includes a chart color scheme (background and candlesticks) optimized for quick reading.





Recommended Specifications





Parameter Recommendation

Pair XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe M5

Suggested starting capital USD 300

Recommended broker IC Markets

Account type Raw Spread / ECN (low spread and slippage)