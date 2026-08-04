Market Structure BOS CHoCH — Non-Repainting Market Structure

DESCRIPTION

Market Structure BOS CHoCH is an indicator that automatically identifies market structure through confirmed swing points, marking every Break of Structure (BOS — trend continuation) and Change of Character (CHoCH — possible reversal) directly on the chart. Ideal for traders who follow Smart Money concepts and want an objective, automatic reading of structure without drawing it by hand.

How it works

• Swing highs and lows are confirmed by fractal (N candles on each side without being surpassed) — never marked early, which eliminates repainting.

• BOS (Break of Structure): price breaks the last swing in the SAME direction as the prevailing trend — confirms continuation.

• CHoCH (Change of Character): price breaks structure in the OPPOSITE direction of the prevailing trend — early signal of a possible reversal.

• "BOS" and "CHoCH" text labels are drawn directly on the chart, spaced apart from the arrow for maximum visual clarity.

• Dotted lines show the currently active support/resistance level at all times.

Key features

• ✅ 100% non-repainting — swing points are only confirmed on already-closed data.

• ✅ Automatically distinguishes between continuation (BOS) and possible reversal (CHoCH).

• ✅ Clear text labels directly on the chart, no need to interpret colors or shapes.

• ✅ Structure lines (active support/resistance) visible at all times.

• ✅ Full alert system: terminal log entry, mobile push notification, and sound alert.

• ✅ Single timeframe, no need to sync history from other timeframes.

• ✅ Works on any symbol and timeframe.

Configurable parameters

Parameter Description Swing lookback Number of candles on each side to confirm a swing point (higher = more significant structure, lower frequency) Show labels Enable/disable the BOS/CHoCH text on the chart Alerts Log entry, push and sound, each toggled independently

Usage recommendations

• Recommended timeframe: M15 and above, consistent with the rest of the indicator family.

• CHoCH signals are usually of most interest for reversal entry timing; BOS signals confirm a trend is still alive.

• Due to its structure-following design, it performs best in markets with clear direction; during heavily sideways conditions, more failed breaks are expected — standard behavior for any structure-based system.

• Ideal as an entry trigger for traders who manage their own Stop Loss and Take Profit, or as an additional confirmation alongside another strategy.

Disclaimer

This is a signal indicator, not an automated trading system or financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before live use, and to always apply your own risk management (Stop Loss, position sizing) suited to your trading profile.