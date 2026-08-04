Market Structure BOS CHoCH

DESCRIPTION

Market Structure BOS CHoCH — Non-Repainting Market Structure

Market Structure BOS CHoCH is an indicator that automatically identifies market structure through confirmed swing points, marking every Break of Structure (BOS — trend continuation) and Change of Character (CHoCH — possible reversal) directly on the chart. Ideal for traders who follow Smart Money concepts and want an objective, automatic reading of structure without drawing it by hand.

How it works

     Swing highs and lows are confirmed by fractal (N candles on each side without being surpassed) — never marked early, which eliminates repainting.

     BOS (Break of Structure): price breaks the last swing in the SAME direction as the prevailing trend — confirms continuation.

     CHoCH (Change of Character): price breaks structure in the OPPOSITE direction of the prevailing trend — early signal of a possible reversal.

     "BOS" and "CHoCH" text labels are drawn directly on the chart, spaced apart from the arrow for maximum visual clarity.

     Dotted lines show the currently active support/resistance level at all times.

 

Key features

       100% non-repainting — swing points are only confirmed on already-closed data.

       Automatically distinguishes between continuation (BOS) and possible reversal (CHoCH).

       Clear text labels directly on the chart, no need to interpret colors or shapes.

       Structure lines (active support/resistance) visible at all times.

       Full alert system: terminal log entry, mobile push notification, and sound alert.

       Single timeframe, no need to sync history from other timeframes.

       Works on any symbol and timeframe.

 

Configurable parameters

Parameter

Description

Swing lookback

Number of candles on each side to confirm a swing point (higher = more significant structure, lower frequency)

Show labels

Enable/disable the BOS/CHoCH text on the chart

Alerts

Log entry, push and sound, each toggled independently

 

Usage recommendations

     Recommended timeframe: M15 and above, consistent with the rest of the indicator family.

     CHoCH signals are usually of most interest for reversal entry timing; BOS signals confirm a trend is still alive.

     Due to its structure-following design, it performs best in markets with clear direction; during heavily sideways conditions, more failed breaks are expected — standard behavior for any structure-based system.

     Ideal as an entry trigger for traders who manage their own Stop Loss and Take Profit, or as an additional confirmation alongside another strategy.

 

Disclaimer

This is a signal indicator, not an automated trading system or financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before live use, and to always apply your own risk management (Stop Loss, position sizing) suited to your trading profile.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
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Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
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