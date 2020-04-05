ReLux is an automated multi-currency Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a Price Action strategy.

The Expert Advisor monitors price movement across the supported currency pairs, identifies price patterns defined by the algorithm, and opens trades when the strategy conditions are met.

ReLux operates automatically and does not require manual signal searching, constant chart monitoring, or confirmation of every trade.

TRADING CONCEPT



ReLux is built around the analysis of price behavior.

The Expert Advisor uses formalized Price Action patterns to evaluate market conditions directly through price movement.

The robot does not open a trade based on every individual price formation. An entry is made only when the conditions defined by the trading algorithm are confirmed.

When a suitable market situation is detected, ReLux determines the trade direction, opens the position, and manages it automatically.

HOW RELUX OPERATES



ReLux performs the complete trading process without manual intervention:

monitors the supported currency pairs;

analyzes price movement;

searches for patterns defined by the strategy;

checks the conditions for opening a position;

determines the trade direction;

opens and manages the position.

The user does not need to analyze charts manually or open trades based on detected signals.

SUPPORTED CURRENCY PAIRS

EURUSD

GBPUSD

AUDUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

Before launching the Expert Advisor, make sure that all required symbols are available from your broker and displayed in the Market Watch window.

If your broker uses prefixes or suffixes in symbol names, the exact currency pair format may depend on the trading account specifications.

RELUX FEATURES



Price Action based trading strategy.

Automatic detection of price patterns.

Fully automated trade entry and management.

Support for five currency pairs.

No need to search for entry points manually.

Designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5.

A consistent trading approach across all supported instruments.

COMPATIBILITY



ReLux requires a trading account with the Hedging position accounting system.

The Expert Advisor is not designed for accounts using the Netting system.

The following conditions are also required:

MetaTrader 5 must be installed;

algorithmic trading must be enabled;

all supported currency pairs must be available;

a stable connection to the broker's trading server must be maintained.

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

TESTING AND LAUNCH



Before using ReLux on a live account, it is recommended to test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Testing on a demo account provided by your broker is also recommended.

Trading results may vary depending on spreads, commissions, order execution, price feed quality, and symbol specifications.