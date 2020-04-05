ReQuant

  • Experts
  • Galina Strelkova
    Galina Strelkova

    Galina Strelkova

    • Senior ML Engineer at  BigTech
    • Russia
    • 255
    Senior ML Engineer | High-Precision Algorithmic Solutions
    I bring the rigor of BigTech to the world of algorithmic trading. With a background as a Senior ML Engineer, I specialize in building high-performance systems where scalability and mathematical precision are paramount.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

ReQuant is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses internal market patterns formed during reinforcement learning.

The Expert Advisor analyzes current market conditions, compares them with the patterns identified during training, and independently decides whether a position should be opened. A trade is executed only when the current conditions meet the internal criteria of the trading algorithm.

ReQuant is designed for automated trading on five Forex currency pairs and does not require the user to search for trading signals manually.

TRADING PRINCIPLE

ReQuant is based on an algorithm trained with reinforcement learning using historical market data.

During training, the system analyzed different market situations, the results of its decisions, and subsequent price movements. Based on this data, internal patterns were formed and are used by the Expert Advisor when analyzing current market conditions.

ReQuant is not based on a single predefined classical entry pattern. Trading decisions are made using a combination of internal relationships formed by the trading model.

When suitable conditions are detected, the Expert Advisor automatically:

  • analyzes the trading signal;

  • decides whether to enter the market;

  • determines the position direction;

  • opens and manages the trade according to its internal algorithm.

SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS

ReQuant is designed to trade the following currency pairs:

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • AUDUSD
  • USDCAD
  • USDCHF

Before launching the Expert Advisor, make sure that all required symbols are available from your broker and added to the Market Watch window.

Some brokers may use additional prefixes or suffixes in their symbol names.

KEY FEATURES

  • Fully automated trading.

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5.

  • Support for five Forex currency pairs.

  • Trading decisions based on internal market patterns.

  • Use of a model trained through reinforcement learning.

  • Automatic evaluation of entry conditions.

  • No need to search for entry points manually.

  • A unified algorithmic approach across all supported instruments.

REQUIREMENTS

ReQuant requires:

  • the MetaTrader 5 trading platform;

  • a trading account with the Hedging position accounting system;

  • access to all supported currency pairs;

  • algorithmic trading enabled;

  • a stable connection to the broker's trading server.

The Expert Advisor is not designed for accounts using the Netting position accounting system.

For continuous operation, it is recommended to use a VPS running MetaTrader 5.

BEFORE YOU START

Before using ReQuant on a live account, it is recommended to test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account provided by your broker.

Trading conditions, spreads, commissions, order execution, symbol specifications, and price feed quality may vary between brokers and may affect trading results.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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ReLux
Galina Strelkova
Experts
ReLux is an automated multi-currency Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a Price Action strategy. The Expert Advisor monitors price movement across the supported currency pairs, identifies price patterns defined by the algorithm, and opens trades when the strategy conditions are met. ReLux operates automatically and does not require manual signal searching, constant chart monitoring, or confirmation of every trade. TRADING CONCEPT ReLux is built around the analysis of price behavior. Th
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