ReQuant is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses internal market patterns formed during reinforcement learning.

The Expert Advisor analyzes current market conditions, compares them with the patterns identified during training, and independently decides whether a position should be opened. A trade is executed only when the current conditions meet the internal criteria of the trading algorithm.

ReQuant is designed for automated trading on five Forex currency pairs and does not require the user to search for trading signals manually.

TRADING PRINCIPLE



ReQuant is based on an algorithm trained with reinforcement learning using historical market data.

During training, the system analyzed different market situations, the results of its decisions, and subsequent price movements. Based on this data, internal patterns were formed and are used by the Expert Advisor when analyzing current market conditions.

ReQuant is not based on a single predefined classical entry pattern. Trading decisions are made using a combination of internal relationships formed by the trading model.

When suitable conditions are detected, the Expert Advisor automatically:

analyzes the trading signal;

decides whether to enter the market;

determines the position direction;

opens and manages the trade according to its internal algorithm.

SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS



ReQuant is designed to trade the following currency pairs:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

AUDUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

Before launching the Expert Advisor, make sure that all required symbols are available from your broker and added to the Market Watch window.

Some brokers may use additional prefixes or suffixes in their symbol names.

KEY FEATURES



Fully automated trading.

Designed for MetaTrader 5.

Support for five Forex currency pairs.

Trading decisions based on internal market patterns.

Use of a model trained through reinforcement learning.

Automatic evaluation of entry conditions.

No need to search for entry points manually.

A unified algorithmic approach across all supported instruments.

REQUIREMENTS



ReQuant requires:

the MetaTrader 5 trading platform;

a trading account with the Hedging position accounting system;

access to all supported currency pairs;

algorithmic trading enabled;

a stable connection to the broker's trading server.

The Expert Advisor is not designed for accounts using the Netting position accounting system.

For continuous operation, it is recommended to use a VPS running MetaTrader 5.

BEFORE YOU START



Before using ReQuant on a live account, it is recommended to test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account provided by your broker.

Trading conditions, spreads, commissions, order execution, symbol specifications, and price feed quality may vary between brokers and may affect trading results.