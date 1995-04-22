XAU Rate Momentum Rider
- 专家
-
Avinash PagadalaAvinash Pagadala | 量化系统与 MQL5 算法交易工程师
我设计系统性交易工具，帮助减少情绪化决策，让执行、风险与测试对零售及倾向自营（prop）的交易者更清晰。
关于我
近十年市场经验——我从零售交易者起步，购买指标与 EA，回测后实盘，在挫折中学习。有几年亏损与不稳定，更多来自恐惧、贪婪、过度交易与人为失误，而非“图表不好”。这段经历让我进入 MQL5：若优势真实，就应可编码、可验证、可控制。
旗舰方向 — Akshaya Prajna (Sovereign Nexus)
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus
Version: 1.00
What it is
XAU Rate Momentum Rider D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It uses a technical daily-return momentum proxy (not live central-bank rates) to participate when price displaces beyond a sensitivity threshold, then manages the position with selectable exit styles.
Built for structured automated participation — not grid, not martingale. Evaluate on demo with your broker’s spreads and your own risk profile.
This product is a technical system. Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published here.
Honesty note: public Market cards use the full verified Strategy Tester sample (see numbers below). The last ~2 years alone contain only 1 closed trade on this D1 mode — too thin for a headline card — so illustrations do not invent a high trade count for a short window.
Advantages
-
Gold-focused packaging for XAUUSD / GOLD-style symbols
-
Clean fixed-lot research default (start small: 0.01)
-
Designed for D1 participation with ATR-aware risk distance
-
Magic-number isolation and max hold bars
-
English packaging and inputs overview
Features
-
Daily-timeframe momentum participation style
-
Selectable risk / exit style (reverse, RR, ATR trail)
-
ATR-based stop distance context
-
Max hold bars, slippage points, fixed lots
-
No grid / no martingale marketing
Exact momentum thresholds ( InpN , InpTh ) and internal formulas stay private.
Inputs (parameter list)
Position / risk
|
Input
|
Description
|
InpLots
|
Fixed lot size (default 0.01)
|
InpRiskMode
|
Exit style: 0 reverse · 1 RR1 · 2 RR2 · 3 ATR trail
|
InpRR
|
Reward–risk multiplier when used
|
InpTrailAtrPeriod
|
ATR period for trail mode
|
InpTrailAtrMult
|
ATR multiple for trail mode
|
InpMagic
|
Magic number (default 100085)
|
InpMaxHoldBars
|
Maximum bars to hold
|
InpSlippagePoints
|
Max slippage in points
|
InpAtrPeriod
|
ATR period for risk distance
Strategy knobs (tuning only — not a full recipe)
|
Input
|
Description
|
InpN
|
Lookback bars for return displacement (tuning knob)
|
InpTh
|
Momentum threshold (tuning knobs for sensitivity)
Recommended setup
|
Item
|
Recommendation
|
Symbol
|
XAUUSD (or broker gold synonym)
|
Timeframe
|
D1
|
Lots
|
Start small — fixed 0.01
|
Account
|
Demo first with your broker’s spreads
Always forward-test on a demo account before live capital.
Illustrative research note (not a promise)
Public Market screenshots use the full verified MT5 Strategy Tester sample for catalog strategy #085 (D1 / norisk mode):
2021-01-01 → 2026-08-01, XAUUSD D1, fixed lots 0.01, deposit model $5,000:
|
Metric
|
Value
|
Net
|
$2,054.10
|
Profit Factor
|
3.83
|
Max DD % (balance relative)
|
8.17%
|
Trades
|
26
Source: MT5 report SC100_085_5k_d1_norisk.htm (see pack METRICS_NOTE.md ).
Last ~2 years only (2024-08-03 → 2026-04-01, same report deals filter): n=1 closed trade, net ~$2,149.46, PF n/a — not used on public cards because the sample is too thin / non-representative.
These figures are illustrative research context — not a profit guarantee. Past Strategy Tester results do not predict future performance.
Risk notice
Trading leveraged CFDs / FX / metals can result in loss of capital. Use only risk you can afford. Review lot inputs before live use. No system wins every trade.