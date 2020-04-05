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live signal





SuperBeast is a high-frequency scalping system for gold, built for the way XAUUSD moves today. It runs on a single M5 chart, takes 25–35 trades a week, and closes most positions within minutes — no positions carried for hours to avoid realising a loss.

Every trade opens with a hard stop loss attached. There is no grid, no martingale, no averaging down, no lot multiplier and no hidden recovery mode. What you see in the tester is what runs on your account.

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⚙️ KEY FEATURES

Risk management

✔️ Hard stop loss on every position, set at order placement

✔️ Fixed lot (0.01 default) or automatic percentage-of-balance sizing

✔️ Daily loss cap as a percentage of balance — trading halts for the day when reached

✔️ Margin pre-check: the EA reduces the lot to fit free margin, or skips the trade entirely. It will never send an order your account cannot afford

Trade management

✔️ Automatic profit lock, then dynamic trailing on the remainder

✔️ Break-even protection once a position is safely in profit

✔️ Spread filter — no entries during abnormal spread conditions

Broker compatibility

✔️ Automatic filling-mode detection (FOK / IOC / Return)

✔️ Stops-level and freeze-level compliant orders on every broker

✔️ Tick-size rounding, 3/5-digit adaptation, requote and price-change retry

✔️ Hedging and netting accounts supported

Control panel

✔️ Live dashboard: today / week / month / open P&L, effective lot and stop, spread, open positions, daily cap usage

✔️ Colour-coded status indicator

✔️ Manual Buy / Sell / Close buttons — manual trades are adopted and managed by the same exit engine

Simplicity

✔️ Attach to one XAUUSD M5 chart and run. No optimisation required

✔️ Default settings are the tested configuration

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📊 PERFORMANCE

Real-tick testing, 100% history quality, 0.01 fixed lot, $100 starting deposit.

Tickmill — XAUUSD M5, 1 Jan – 7 Aug 2026

+$2,020 · profit factor 2.37 · 1,488 trades · 84.2% win rate · max balance drawdown $37.52

MEX Global Financial — XAUUSD M5, 1 Jan – 7 Aug 2026

+$2,087 · profit factor 2.45 · 1,456 trades · 84.1% win rate · max balance drawdown $35.36

Two brokers. Different spreads, different commission, different tick data. The two results land within 0.08 of each other on profit factor.

Both sides of the market work: Tickmill longs 1,087 (83.8% won) and shorts 401 (85.3% won). This is not a one-directional system riding a trend.

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🧪 RECOMMENDED TEST SETUP

▪️ Symbol: XAUUSD ▪️ Timeframe: M5 ▪️ Lot: 0.01

▪️ Model: Every tick based on real ticks

▪️ Period: 2026 onward

▪️ Account: ECN / raw-spread, low commission

▪️ VPS recommended for live use

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⚠️ IMPORTANT

SuperBeast is calibrated to gold’s current price level and volatility. Its stop and target distances are fixed values, not percentages, so testing on the much lower gold prices of earlier years does not reflect how the system behaves now.

I do not publish ten-year backtests. A curve that fits a decade of history usually fits it because it was built to. These settings were fixed once and have not been touched since — the results above are forward results on unchanged parameters.

Test 2026, then run it forward on demo and judge it on that.

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📩 SUPPORT

Questions before buying? Send me a private message — I answer every one, and I am happy to discuss setup, broker choice or expected behaviour on your account.

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Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance, including backtest results, is not indicative of future results. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Test on a demo account first.

Rizwan Ahmed · captrizu@hotmail.com