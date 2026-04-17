Aurum v10

Aurum Liquid

Trend Continuation System for XAUUSD

Hello traders,

Aurum is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold). It is based on structured price action and multi-timeframe analysis. The system is designed to participate in directional market phases using predefined rules for entry, position management, and risk control.

Aurum operates only when specific market conditions are met. When conditions are not clear, the system remains inactive.

General approach

The system follows trend continuation logic. It identifies the market direction on a higher timeframe and looks for entries during pullbacks on a lower timeframe.

  • Trades are placed in the direction of the identified trend
  • Entries are based on pullbacks within that trend
  • Additional positions may be opened when new confirmations appear
  • Risk parameters are applied to each trade

How the system works

Aurum uses a three-step process:

1. Identification

The system evaluates market structure on a higher timeframe to determine direction. If the structure is not consistent, no trades are taken.

2. Correction

After a direction is identified, the system monitors price movement on a lower timeframe. It waits for a retracement within the current trend before considering entries.

3. Continuation

Trades are placed when price action suggests a continuation of the trend. Each trade includes a stop loss and a target based on predefined conditions.

Position management

  • The system can open more than one trade in the same direction when conditions allow
  • Position size is calculated based on risk settings and account conditions
  • Limits are applied to total exposure and individual trade size
  • Distance between entries is controlled to avoid clustering

Trade management

  • Stop loss levels are based on market structure
  • Trailing stop functionality can be applied after price moves in favor of the trade
  • Break-even logic can be used to reduce risk after a certain level is reached
  • Partial position closing may be applied depending on settings

Risk control

Aurum includes several safeguards:

  • Maximum lot size per trade
  • Maximum total volume per symbol
  • Margin usage checks before execution
  • Spread filtering to avoid high-cost conditions
  • Optional time filters to control trading periods

These controls are part of the system and cannot be bypassed during normal operation.

Important notes

  • The system may hold multiple trades at the same time
  • Exposure can increase during active market phases
  • Temporary drawdowns may occur depending on market conditions and settings
  • Results depend on broker conditions, execution quality, and chosen risk parameters

What the system does not do

  • It does not place trades without defined conditions
  • It does not use grid or martingale methods
  • It does not rely on high-frequency execution
  • It does not open trades without stop loss protection

Requirements

Symbol:
XAUUSD

Minimum deposit:
500 USD (high leverage)

Recommended deposit:
1000 USD or higher

Account type:
Netting and hedging accounts supported

Broker:
Low spread account recommended

VPS:
Recommended for stable operation

Final note

Trading involves risk. Market conditions can change at any time. This system should be tested on a demo account before being used on a live account.

Aurum Liquid


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Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
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Rheon Indica
Tsepang Lawrence Nkisi
Indicators
Rheon v1.1 — Yellow Line Rejection Signal Indicator A multi-timeframe rejection-signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, built around H4 trend structure and M15 support/resistance "yellow lines." Rheon v1.1 is the signal engine behind the Rheon ScalpGrid strategy, packaged as a pure, non-trading indicator. It draws the same H4 structure levels and M15 "yellow lines" the strategy trades from, and marks every valid rejection with a clean arrow the moment it's confirmed — so you can watch the logic, back
Rheon Experta
Tsepang Lawrence Nkisi
Experts
Rheon Gold Session Scalper EA One trade a day. One session. One clear rule. Rheon Gold Session Scalper is a disciplined, session-based Expert Advisor built primarily for GBPUSD and EURUSD . It can also be run on Gold (XAUUSD) , but only with a conservative approach — smaller lot sizes and wider risk tolerance, given gold's larger and less predictable point movements. Instead of hunting for setups around the clock, it watches a single volatility window — by default the London/New York overlap — a
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