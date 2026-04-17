Aurum v10
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Continuation System for XAUUSD
Hello traders,
Aurum is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold). It is based on structured price action and multi-timeframe analysis. The system is designed to participate in directional market phases using predefined rules for entry, position management, and risk control.
Aurum operates only when specific market conditions are met. When conditions are not clear, the system remains inactive.
General approach
The system follows trend continuation logic. It identifies the market direction on a higher timeframe and looks for entries during pullbacks on a lower timeframe.
- Trades are placed in the direction of the identified trend
- Entries are based on pullbacks within that trend
- Additional positions may be opened when new confirmations appear
- Risk parameters are applied to each trade
How the system works
Aurum uses a three-step process:
1. Identification
The system evaluates market structure on a higher timeframe to determine direction. If the structure is not consistent, no trades are taken.
2. Correction
After a direction is identified, the system monitors price movement on a lower timeframe. It waits for a retracement within the current trend before considering entries.
3. Continuation
Trades are placed when price action suggests a continuation of the trend. Each trade includes a stop loss and a target based on predefined conditions.
Position management
- The system can open more than one trade in the same direction when conditions allow
- Position size is calculated based on risk settings and account conditions
- Limits are applied to total exposure and individual trade size
- Distance between entries is controlled to avoid clustering
Trade management
- Stop loss levels are based on market structure
- Trailing stop functionality can be applied after price moves in favor of the trade
- Break-even logic can be used to reduce risk after a certain level is reached
- Partial position closing may be applied depending on settings
Risk control
Aurum includes several safeguards:
- Maximum lot size per trade
- Maximum total volume per symbol
- Margin usage checks before execution
- Spread filtering to avoid high-cost conditions
- Optional time filters to control trading periods
These controls are part of the system and cannot be bypassed during normal operation.
Important notes
- The system may hold multiple trades at the same time
- Exposure can increase during active market phases
- Temporary drawdowns may occur depending on market conditions and settings
- Results depend on broker conditions, execution quality, and chosen risk parameters
What the system does not do
- It does not place trades without defined conditions
- It does not use grid or martingale methods
- It does not rely on high-frequency execution
- It does not open trades without stop loss protection
Requirements
Symbol:
XAUUSD
Minimum deposit:
500 USD (high leverage)
Recommended deposit:
1000 USD or higher
Account type:
Netting and hedging accounts supported
Broker:
Low spread account recommended
VPS:
Recommended for stable operation
Final note
Trading involves risk. Market conditions can change at any time. This system should be tested on a demo account before being used on a live account.
Aurum Liquid