Totz Daily Breakout EA

Daily Breakout Pro EA

Daily Breakout Pro EA is an automated institutional-grade trading system designed to trade high-probability breakout expansions following session consolidations. Built on strict risk management, dynamic ATR volatility stops, and economic news avoidance, this EA provides reliable execution without grid, martingale, or arbitrary dangerous strategies.

🌟 Key Features

  • Session Breakout Mechanics: Automatically frames Asian session consolidation and identifies high-probability momentum breakouts.

  • Dynamic Volatility Stops: Uses Multiplied Average True Range (ATR) for adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit levels based on live market conditions.

  • Smart News Filter: Integrates MT5 Economic Calendar data to halt trade entries around high-impact news events.

  • Pro Drawdown Protection: Enforces strict Maximum Daily Trade Limits and EOD (End of Day) force-close mechanisms to limit exposure.

  • Live HUD Dashboard: Real-time on-chart telemetry displaying current equity risk, lot calculations, ATR targets, and trade stats.

  • Instant Alerts: Optional Telegram integration for instant trade updates and execution receipts directly on your phone.

  • Prop Firm Ready: Built with strict per-trade risk calculation (% of Equity) ensuring compatibility with prop firm risk models.

📊 Default Parameter Benchmark

⚠️ Important Note: The default inputs have been optimized and backtested exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-Minute (M5) timeframe.

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account Type: Hedging / Netting (ECN / Zero-Spread recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

⚙️ Default Settings Breakdown

Parameter Group Input Name Default Value Description
Session Box InpBoxStartHour 0 Asian Box Start Hour (Server)
InpBoxEndHour 5 Asian Box End Hour (Server)
InpTradeEndHour 20 Hour to stop scanning for entries
Risk & ATR InpRiskPercent 1.0 Risk % per trade based on Equity
InpATR_Period 14 ATR Period for Stop Loss
InpSL_ATR_Mult 7.0 ATR SL Multiplier
InpRR_Ratio 2.0 Take Profit Risk-to-Reward Ratio
Execution InpMaxSpread 300 Max allowed spread in Points (30 Pips)
InpSlippage 10 Max allowed slippage in Points
Protection InpMaxTradesPerDay 1 Max entries per trading day
InpCloseAllHour 22 EOD Hard-Close Server Hour

🚀 How to Install & Set Up

Step 1: Install the EA in MT5

  1. Open MetaTrader 5 and click File > Open Data Folder.

  2. Navigate to MQL5 > Experts.

  3. Copy Daily_Breakout_Simple_EA.mq5 (or compiled .ex5 ) into the Experts folder.

  4. Restart MT5 or right-click Experts in the Navigator panel and click Refresh.

Step 2: Attach to Chart

  1. Open the XAUUSD chart and switch the timeframe to M5.

  2. Drag Daily Breakout Pro EA from the Navigator window onto the chart.

  3. In the Common tab, ensure Allow Algo Trading is checked.

Step 3: Enable WebRequest (Optional for Telegram Alerts)

  1. Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.

  2. Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL.

  3. Add: [https://api.telegram.org](https://api.telegram.org)

  4. Enter your Bot Token and Chat ID in the EA inputs if using Telegram.

💡 How it Operates (Trade Rules)

  1. Range Formation: Between 00:00 and 05:00 server time, the EA builds the Asian High/Low range.

  2. Breakout Execution: After 05:00 , the EA waits for an M5 candle to close above the Asian High (Buy) or below the Asian Low (Sell).

  3. Daily Direction Filter: Long trades require price to be above Daily Open; Short trades require price to be below Daily Open.

  4. Risk Management: Position size is dynamically computed based on your selected RiskPercent and the current ATR distance.

  5. EOD Exit: If a trade remains open by 22:00 server time, the EA automatically closes it to prevent holding over spread expansion windows.


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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
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4.86 (507)
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
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4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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