Funded Titan

Funded Titan — Discipline, Control and Automated EURUSD Trading

Funded Titan is a fully automated Expert Advisor for EURUSD, built around a proprietary trading strategy.

The main working timeframe of the EA is H1. This means that Funded Titan should be attached to the EURUSD H1 chart. At the same time, the internal logic analyzes several timeframes: M1, H1, D1 and MN1. This allows the EA to consider not only local price movement, but also the broader market context.

The idea behind Funded Titan is built around discipline. It is not a chaotic trading robot that tries to chase the market after a loss. The EA follows predefined logic, controls risk and opens trades only when market conditions match the rules built into the strategy.

Funded Titan avoids recovery-based trading models: no martingale, no grid and no averaging. Each trade is opened with its own Stop Loss and Take Profit. This makes the trading process more transparent: the risk of each position is defined in advance, and the EA does not use dangerous recovery methods after losing trades.

The price of Funded Titan will increase gradually. After every 10 purchases, the product price will be raised by $50. This gives early users the opportunity to get the EA at a more favorable price while the product is still in its early publication stage.

Official Funded Titan Channel - https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/titan

You can follow Funded Titan updates, new backtest reports, setup notes and demo testing materials in the official MQL5 channel:

Trading Logic

Funded Titan works with a proprietary EURUSD strategy. The general principle is based on rule-based execution: the EA analyzes market conditions, uses filters and makes trading decisions only when the required conditions are met.

The EA is not designed to trade every market movement. Its task is to wait for a suitable scenario, calculate the trade parameters and execute the trade within the selected risk model.

The system uses market condition filters, spread control, an ATR-based volatility filter, a maximum open positions limit and slippage control. If Stop Loss and Take Profit values are set to 0, the EA calculates them automatically.

Risk and Operating Modes

By default, Funded Titan uses 4% risk per trade. This is a more aggressive mode that may be suitable for users who understand the possible pressure on the deposit and are prepared for higher result volatility.

For a more conservative approach, the risk can be reduced to 2% per trade. This option may be more suitable for traders who want to reduce drawdown, lower account pressure or use the EA with stricter risk management rules.

The risk level can be changed in the Risk per Trade (%) setting.

Funded-style Protection

Funded Titan can also be useful for traders who trade prop firm accounts or follow funded-style account rules. The EA includes a separate protection block that helps adapt trading to daily drawdown, total drawdown and profit target limits.

To use this mode, enable Enable Prop Firm Protection and set the required values:

Maximum Daily Drawdown (%) — maximum daily drawdown.
Maximum Total Drawdown (%) — maximum total drawdown.
Profit Target (%) — target profit percentage.

The default values are: Maximum Daily Drawdown 4.8%, Maximum Total Drawdown 9.5%, Profit Target 10%. These values can be changed according to the rules of your prop firm or your own risk control model.

Important: these settings do not guarantee passing a prop firm challenge and do not guarantee profit. Their purpose is to give the user an additional risk control tool inside the EA.

Key Parameters

Default main settings:

Risk per Trade (%) — 4%.
Maximum Allowed Spread — 1.2.
Maximum Number of Open Positions — 3.
Stop Loss — 0, automatic calculation.
Take Profit — 0, automatic calculation.
Volatility Filter — enabled.
ATR Period — 24.
ATR Filter Coefficient — 0.6.
Maximum Slippage — 3.
Magic Number — 15420.
Order Comment — Funded Titan.

These parameters can be adjusted depending on the selected risk level, account conditions and personal money management model.

Recommended Use

Attach the EA to the EURUSD H1 chart.

Before using Funded Titan on a real account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account and choose the risk level according to your deposit, broker conditions and personal limits.

For a more conservative mode, use 2% risk per trade. The default 4% risk is more aggressive and should only be used by traders who understand the possible drawdown and deposit pressure.

If you trade according to prop firm rules, enable Enable Prop Firm Protection and set the daily drawdown, total drawdown and profit target limits according to your account rules.

Minimum deposit: $100. However, the optimal deposit size depends on the selected risk level, trading conditions and individual money management model.

For stable operation, it is recommended to use a VPS.

Testing

Screenshots with Funded Titan backtest results are available in the product gallery.

Important

Trading financial markets involves risk.

Backtest results based on historical data do not guarantee future performance. Real trading results may differ due to spread, commission, slippage, execution speed, broker settings and market conditions.

After purchase, you can contact me via MQL5 messages if you need help with installation or settings.


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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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Funded Gold
Ian Plakushko
5 (1)
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Funded Gold is the king of gold, who spent a long time building and refining his trading strategy before entering this world to share it with other traders. Funded Gold Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller This Expert Advisor was created specifically for XAUUSD, one of the most dynamic and demanding trading instruments. Gold can change direction quickly, react sharply to liquidity, and produce strong movements within a single trading day. For this reason, F
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