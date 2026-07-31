RR Ratio Pro

RR Ratio Pro is a professional trade planning tool designed for disciplined traders. It helps you evaluate every trade before execution by visualizing risk, reward, stop loss, take profit, and position size directly on the chart.

It helps traders quickly visualize Entry Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Position Size, and the Risk-to-Reward Ratio directly on the chart before placing an order.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or CFDs, RR Ratio Pro makes trade planning faster, clearer, and more consistent.

Key Features

Interactive Risk/Reward Box

Drag & Drop Chart Controls

Automatic Risk/Reward Ratio Calculation

Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit Visualization

Real-Time Distance and Price Display

Position Size Calculation

Supports All Trading Symbols

Works on Any Timeframe

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Designed For

Suitable for:

Swing Traders

Day Traders

Scalpers

Position Traders

Markets:

Forex

Gold

Silver

Indices

CFDs

Cryptocurrency (Broker Supported)

Why Use RR Ratio Pro?

Many traders know where they want to enter a trade but struggle to evaluate whether the potential reward justifies the risk.

RR Ratio Pro helps you:

Measure risk before entering a trade

Maintain consistent trade management

Improve trading discipline

Plan every trade visually

Save time during market analysis

Easy Workflow

Place the RR Box on the chart. Adjust Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Check the Risk/Reward Ratio instantly. Confirm your trading plan.

Simple, Fast, and Intuitive.

Highlights