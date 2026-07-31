RR Ratio Pro

  • Utilities
  • Kun Ming Xie
    Kun Ming Xie

    Kun Ming Xie

    With over 10 years of software development experience and more than 5 years in quantitative trading, I have extensive knowledge of Forex and commodities such as gold. Passionate about trading, I specialize in developing software tools and systems that enhance trading efficiency and improve strategy
  • Version: 10.22
  • Activations: 5

RR Ratio Pro

RR Ratio Pro is a professional trade planning tool designed for disciplined traders. It helps you evaluate every trade before execution by visualizing risk, reward, stop loss, take profit, and position size directly on the chart.

It helps traders quickly visualize Entry Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Position Size, and the Risk-to-Reward Ratio directly on the chart before placing an order.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or CFDs, RR Ratio Pro makes trade planning faster, clearer, and more consistent.

Key Features

  • Interactive Risk/Reward Box
  • Drag & Drop Chart Controls
  • Automatic Risk/Reward Ratio Calculation
  • Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit Visualization
  • Real-Time Distance and Price Display
  • Position Size Calculation
  • Supports All Trading Symbols
  • Works on Any Timeframe
  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Designed For

Suitable for:

  • Swing Traders
  • Day Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Position Traders

Markets:

  • Forex
  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Indices
  • CFDs
  • Cryptocurrency (Broker Supported)

Why Use RR Ratio Pro?

Many traders know where they want to enter a trade but struggle to evaluate whether the potential reward justifies the risk.

RR Ratio Pro helps you:

  • Measure risk before entering a trade
  • Maintain consistent trade management
  • Improve trading discipline
  • Plan every trade visually
  • Save time during market analysis

Easy Workflow

  1. Place the RR Box on the chart.
  2. Adjust Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.
  3. Check the Risk/Reward Ratio instantly.
  4. Confirm your trading plan.

Simple, Fast, and Intuitive.

Highlights

  • Lightweight
  • Clean Interface
  • Fast Performance
  • No Unnecessary Complexity
  • Suitable for Beginners and Professionals
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DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
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5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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