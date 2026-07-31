RR Ratio Pro
- Utilities
-
Kun Ming XieWith over 10 years of software development experience and more than 5 years in quantitative trading, I have extensive knowledge of Forex and commodities such as gold. Passionate about trading, I specialize in developing software tools and systems that enhance trading efficiency and improve strategy
- Version: 10.22
- Activations: 5
RR Ratio Pro
RR Ratio Pro is a professional trade planning tool designed for disciplined traders. It helps you evaluate every trade before execution by visualizing risk, reward, stop loss, take profit, and position size directly on the chart.
It helps traders quickly visualize Entry Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Position Size, and the Risk-to-Reward Ratio directly on the chart before placing an order.
Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or CFDs, RR Ratio Pro makes trade planning faster, clearer, and more consistent.
Key Features
- Interactive Risk/Reward Box
- Drag & Drop Chart Controls
- Automatic Risk/Reward Ratio Calculation
- Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit Visualization
- Real-Time Distance and Price Display
- Position Size Calculation
- Supports All Trading Symbols
- Works on Any Timeframe
- Optimized for MetaTrader 5
Designed For
Suitable for:
- Swing Traders
- Day Traders
- Scalpers
- Position Traders
Markets:
- Forex
- Gold
- Silver
- Indices
- CFDs
- Cryptocurrency (Broker Supported)
Why Use RR Ratio Pro?
Many traders know where they want to enter a trade but struggle to evaluate whether the potential reward justifies the risk.
RR Ratio Pro helps you:
- Measure risk before entering a trade
- Maintain consistent trade management
- Improve trading discipline
- Plan every trade visually
- Save time during market analysis
Easy Workflow
- Place the RR Box on the chart.
- Adjust Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.
- Check the Risk/Reward Ratio instantly.
- Confirm your trading plan.
Simple, Fast, and Intuitive.
Highlights
- Lightweight
- Clean Interface
- Fast Performance
- No Unnecessary Complexity
- Suitable for Beginners and Professionals