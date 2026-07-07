PropGuard Equity Protector

PropGuard is a risk management utility that enforces a daily loss limit and an equity floor on your account, so a single bad session cannot end your run. It is built for drawdown control on prop-firm evaluation and funded accounts, where a daily drawdown rule can disqualify you after one bad click. Set your limit once and PropGuard watches the account and acts when the threshold is reached. WHAT IT DOES - Tracks a daily loss limit against a configurable day anchor (server hour) - the way prop-firm rules actually measure the trading day. - Three baseline modes: balance, equity, or max(balance, equity) at the day anchor, to match the different definitions firms use for daily drawdown. - Optional overall equity floor (absolute value) as a second, independent guard for balance and equity protection. - Staged response: an early warning at a configurable percentage of the limit (default 80%), then the breach action. - Breach action is your choice: alert only, or close all positions on the account (and optionally delete pending orders). - Guard mode: after a breach, PropGuard keeps re-closing anything other EAs reopen for the rest of the trading day. - Breach state is latched per trading day and survives chart reloads and terminal restarts. - Magic-number filter: protect the whole account or only one strategy's positions. - On-chart status panel: baseline, daily P&L, limit usage, distance to the floor, and time to the next reset. - Alerts, optional push notifications and sound; CSV log file for your own records. WHAT IT DOES NOT DO - It places no trades of its own. It is a pure account-protection utility. - It cannot disable global AutoTrading (no utility can); if trading is disabled it alerts you instead. - It is not a guarantee. Closing positions needs a connected terminal and an open market, and slippage on close is possible. Always confirm your firm's exact rules and set your inputs accordingly. INPUTS - Daily loss limit in account currency (0 = off) and day anchor server hour - Baseline mode (balance / equity / max of both) - Overall equity floor (0 = off) - Warning threshold in % of the daily limit - Action on breach: alert only / close all + alert - Magic filter and pending-order handling - Push, sound and CSV-log switches RECOMMENDED USE Attach PropGuard to one chart per account (any symbol, any timeframe). Set the daily loss limit slightly tighter than your firm's official limit so the utility acts before the firm's own check does, and use the equity floor as a hard backstop for the account.