DualVision AI

Overview

DualVision AI is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for vision-based chart analysis. The user selects a candle range with two vertical lines and runs an AI analysis on demand. DualVision AI builds an optimized candlestick image and normalized OHLC data for that range, then sends them to Claude (Anthropic) or ChatGPT (OpenAI). The model returns a structured signal with trend, local pattern, conflict flag, confidence, take profit, and stop loss.

DualVision AI is an analysis assistant. It does not place orders and it does not replace risk management.

Before you start

Enable WebRequest URLs in MetaTrader 5:

  1. Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
  2. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL.
  3. Add these URLs (one per line):

Attach DualVision AI as an Expert Advisor (not as an indicator). WebRequest is not available from indicators. Algo Trading must be enabled on the chart.

You need your own API key from Anthropic and/or OpenAI. API usage is billed by the provider according to your account.

Chart objects

Vertical lines:

  • Start line — beginning of the selected candle range
  • End line — end of the selected candle range

Both lines can be dragged. Analysis uses only the candles between Start and End.

After a successful analysis with an approved signal:

  • Entry line — last close of the selected range, with confidence and risk/reward label
  • Take profit line
  • Stop loss line

Left panel:

  • Provider name and candle count
  • Status / signal / confidence / risk-reward
  • Trend, conflict, local pattern, and short cause text

Button:

  • Analyze AI — runs one vision request for the current range

How to use

  1. Allow the provider URLs as described above.
  2. Attach DualVision AI to a live chart (Expert Advisors).
  3. Set provider and model, then paste your API key once in Inputs (or use a key file).
  4. Drag Start and End to the structure you want to study.
  5. Click Analyze AI.
  6. Review Entry / TP / SL and the panel before making any trading decision.

Useful ranges are typically one clear structure. Very short ranges give little context; very wide ranges increase tokens and cost.

How the AI request works

For each Analyze call, DualVision AI sends:

  • A compressed candlestick PNG of the selected range (low file weight)
  • Normalized OHLC values (0 = window minimum, 1 = window maximum) with 6 decimal precision
  • Real price anchors: period, last close, window min, window max

The model answers through a forced structured schema (tool/function output), so the result fields stay consistent: trend, localPattern, conflict, signal, tpPrice, slPrice, confidence, cause.

Stable instructions live in the system prompt. Variable data (anchors + OHLC + image) live in the user message. This keeps requests cleaner and reduces malformed JSON.

Signal filters

  • Signal — BUY, SELL, or NONE
  • Conflict — true when the signal goes against the window trend (for example SELL while trend is UP)
  • Min confidence (conflicts) — conflicting signals are approved only if confidence is at or above this value (default 0.75)
  • Low confidence mark — signals below this value are still shown when approved, but marked as LOW (default 0.55)

Entry, TP, and SL lines are drawn only when the signal is approved by those rules.

Providers and models

  • Claude (Anthropic) — default. Example model: claude-sonnet-4-6
  • ChatGPT (OpenAI) — example model: gpt-5.4

In practice, ChatGPT often returns shorter explanations and responds faster. Claude often writes a longer cause text and may take longer to answer. Quality and confidence can differ even on the same range; treat both as analysis assistants.

Typical token use (reference)

Measured on DualVision AI with optimized image + normalized OHLC. Values vary with symbol digits, image width, and model verbosity.

Claude · claude-sonnet-4-6

  • 100 candles — input ≈ 4835 · output ≈ 326
  • 150 candles — input ≈ 6555 · output ≈ 308
  • 200 candles — input ≈ 8147 · output ≈ 333

ChatGPT · gpt-5.4

  • 100 candles — input ≈ 3963 · output ≈ 138
  • 150 candles — input ≈ 5579 · output ≈ 113
  • 200 candles — input ≈ 7177 · output ≈ 119

Token growth is not strictly linear with candle count because image width is capped. Provider billing uses each provider’s current price per million tokens.

API key handling

  • Paste the key once in Inputs and confirm. DualVision AI saves it under Common\Files\VisionClaude\ for reuse.
  • Default files:
    • Claude — api_key_anthropic.txt
    • OpenAI — api_key_openai.txt
  • After the file is saved, clear the API Key field in Inputs and press OK so the key is not visible in the settings dialog.
  • New charts with an empty key field load the saved file automatically.

MetaTrader cannot mask input fields as passwords. Keeping the key in a local file is the practical approach for chart-to-chart reuse.

Inputs

  • AI Provider — Claude (Anthropic) or OpenAI (ChatGPT)
  • API Key — optional paste field; leave empty to load from file
  • API Key file — optional custom path under Common Files; empty uses the provider default file
  • Model ID — provider model name
  • Initial period — candles used for the first Start/End placement
  • Min confidence — minimum confidence to approve a conflicting signal
  • Low confidence mark — threshold used to mark approved signals as LOW
  • Timeout — WebRequest timeout in milliseconds
  • Max tokens — maximum generation tokens for the provider call
  • Temperature — sampling temperature (0 recommended for more stable results)
  • Save debug files — optional PNG / OHLC / raw response dump under MQL5\Files\VisionClaude\
  • Clean abnormal gaps — optional: close outlier open gaps (for example strong Monday/session gaps) before building the image and OHLC; normal small gaps are kept
  • Gap percentile — threshold used when cleaning abnormal gaps (default 0.925)
  • Color settings for vertical lines, BUY/SELL, SL, conflict, and low-confidence accents

Notes

DualVision AI is intended for chart analysis with external AI providers. Results depend on the selected range, image, OHLC, model, and provider policy. Market conditions change. Always apply your own confirmation rules and risk controls before making trading decisions.

This product does not include API credits. You are responsible for provider account setup, billing, and URL permissions in MetaTrader 5.

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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
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SMA Riels
Andres Eduardo Rodriguez Fortunato
Indicators
Overview SMARiels is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for structural price analysis. The user selects a price range with two vertical lines. Inside that range, the indicator calculates horizontal price levels, directional slope, zone force, zone touches, and an optional entry level based on those values. The indicator is an analysis tool. It does not place orders and it does not replace risk management. Chart objects Horizontal levels drawn in the selected range: Maximum and minimum body extremes
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