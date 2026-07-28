DualVision AI

Overview

DualVision AI is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for vision-based chart analysis. The user selects a candle range with two vertical lines and runs an AI analysis on demand. DualVision AI builds an optimized candlestick image and normalized OHLC data for that range, then sends them to Claude (Anthropic) or ChatGPT (OpenAI). The model returns a structured signal with trend, local pattern, conflict flag, confidence, take profit, and stop loss.

DualVision AI is an analysis assistant. It does not place orders and it does not replace risk management.

Before you start

Enable WebRequest URLs in MetaTrader 5:

  1. Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
  2. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL.
  3. Add these URLs (one per line):

Attach DualVision AI as an Expert Advisor (not as an indicator). WebRequest is not available from indicators. Algo Trading must be enabled on the chart.

You need your own API key from Anthropic and/or OpenAI. API usage is billed by the provider according to your account.

Chart objects

Vertical lines:

  • Start line — beginning of the selected candle range
  • End line — end of the selected candle range

Both lines can be dragged. Analysis uses only the candles between Start and End.

After a successful analysis with an approved signal:

  • Entry line — last close of the selected range, with confidence and risk/reward label
  • Take profit line
  • Stop loss line

Left panel:

  • Provider name and candle count
  • Status / signal / confidence / risk-reward
  • Trend, conflict, local pattern, and short cause text

Button:

  • Analyze AI — runs one vision request for the current range

How to use

  1. Allow the provider URLs as described above.
  2. Attach DualVision AI to a live chart (Expert Advisors).
  3. Set provider and model, then paste your API key once in Inputs (or use a key file).
  4. Drag Start and End to the structure you want to study.
  5. Click Analyze AI.
  6. Review Entry / TP / SL and the panel before making any trading decision.

Useful ranges are typically one clear structure. Very short ranges give little context; very wide ranges increase tokens and cost.

How the AI request works

For each Analyze call, DualVision AI sends:

  • A compressed candlestick PNG of the selected range (low file weight)
  • Normalized OHLC values (0 = window minimum, 1 = window maximum) with 6 decimal precision
  • Real price anchors: period, last close, window min, window max

The model answers through a forced structured schema (tool/function output), so the result fields stay consistent: trend, localPattern, conflict, signal, tpPrice, slPrice, confidence, cause.

Stable instructions live in the system prompt. Variable data (anchors + OHLC + image) live in the user message. This keeps requests cleaner and reduces malformed JSON.

Signal filters

  • Signal — BUY, SELL, or NONE
  • Conflict — true when the signal goes against the window trend (for example SELL while trend is UP)
  • Min confidence (conflicts) — conflicting signals are approved only if confidence is at or above this value (default 0.75)
  • Low confidence mark — signals below this value are still shown when approved, but marked as LOW (default 0.55)

Entry, TP, and SL lines are drawn only when the signal is approved by those rules.

Providers and models

  • Claude (Anthropic) — default. Example model: claude-sonnet-4-6
  • ChatGPT (OpenAI) — example model: gpt-5.4

In practice, ChatGPT often returns shorter explanations and responds faster. Claude often writes a longer cause text and may take longer to answer. Quality and confidence can differ even on the same range; treat both as analysis assistants.

Typical token use (reference)

Measured on DualVision AI with optimized image + normalized OHLC. Values vary with symbol digits, image width, and model verbosity.

Claude · claude-sonnet-4-6

  • 100 candles — input ≈ 4835 · output ≈ 326
  • 150 candles — input ≈ 6555 · output ≈ 308
  • 200 candles — input ≈ 8147 · output ≈ 333

ChatGPT · gpt-5.4

  • 100 candles — input ≈ 3963 · output ≈ 138
  • 150 candles — input ≈ 5579 · output ≈ 113
  • 200 candles — input ≈ 7177 · output ≈ 119

Token growth is not strictly linear with candle count because image width is capped. Provider billing uses each provider’s current price per million tokens.

API key handling

  • Paste the key once in Inputs and confirm. DualVision AI saves it under Common\Files\VisionClaude\ for reuse.
  • Default files:
    • Claude — api_key_anthropic.txt
    • OpenAI — api_key_openai.txt
  • After the file is saved, clear the API Key field in Inputs and press OK so the key is not visible in the settings dialog.
  • New charts with an empty key field load the saved file automatically.

MetaTrader cannot mask input fields as passwords. Keeping the key in a local file is the practical approach for chart-to-chart reuse.

Inputs

  • AI Provider — Claude (Anthropic) or OpenAI (ChatGPT)
  • API Key — optional paste field; leave empty to load from file
  • API Key file — optional custom path under Common Files; empty uses the provider default file
  • Model ID — provider model name
  • Initial period — candles used for the first Start/End placement
  • Min confidence — minimum confidence to approve a conflicting signal
  • Low confidence mark — threshold used to mark approved signals as LOW
  • Timeout — WebRequest timeout in milliseconds
  • Max tokens — maximum generation tokens for the provider call
  • Temperature — sampling temperature (0 recommended for more stable results)
  • Save debug files — optional PNG / OHLC / raw response dump under MQL5\Files\VisionClaude\
  • Clean abnormal gaps — optional: close outlier open gaps (for example strong Monday/session gaps) before building the image and OHLC; normal small gaps are kept
  • Gap percentile — threshold used when cleaning abnormal gaps (default 0.925)
  • Color settings for vertical lines, BUY/SELL, SL, conflict, and low-confidence accents

Notes

DualVision AI is intended for chart analysis with external AI providers. Results depend on the selected range, image, OHLC, model, and provider policy. Market conditions change. Always apply your own confirmation rules and risk controls before making trading decisions.

This product does not include API credits. You are responsible for provider account setup, billing, and URL permissions in MetaTrader 5.

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FREE
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5 (4)
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4.4 (5)
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5 (1)
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5 (7)
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
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EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
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Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
作者的更多信息
SMA Riels
Andres Eduardo Rodriguez Fortunato
指标
Overview SMARiels is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for structural price analysis. The user selects a price range with two vertical lines. Inside that range, the indicator calculates horizontal price levels, directional slope, zone force, zone touches, and an optional entry level based on those values. The indicator is an analysis tool. It does not place orders and it does not replace risk management. Chart objects Horizontal levels drawn in the selected range: Maximum and minimum body extremes
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