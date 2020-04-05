AI Gold Neuron

  • Experts
  • Jestoni Santiago
    Jestoni Santiago

    Jestoni Santiago

    3.8 (22)
    🔹 Trader & Developer | 12+ Years in Forex & AI EAs
    I build fully customizable trading systems and AI-powered EAs that work for real traders of all levels, from beginners to advanced. Every tool I release is designed to give you control, flexibility, and results you can trust.
    📊 What I Offer:
    9 products 1 signal 1 topic 2 comments
  • Version: 2.20
  • Activations: 10

AI Gold Neuron | Autonomous Gold Trading Intelligence | XAUUSD

AI Gold Neuron is a fully autonomous trading system built exclusively for gold. It analyzes the market, decides when to trade, manages every position from open to close, and protects your account during difficult conditions — all without you needing to do a thing. No complicated settings. No constant monitoring. No emotional decisions. 

Setting Value
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M10
Lot Size 0.02 (adjust to your account)
Minimum Balance $500
Broker Type Low spread ECN recommended
VPS Recommended for 24/5 operation

Attach. Walk away. AI Gold Neuron engine handles everything else.

No Perfect EA Exists. But Some Are Built to Last.

Let's be honest. No trading system wins every trade. Anyone who tells you otherwise is selling you a fantasy. Markets are unpredictable, and any EA that claims a perfect record has either never been tested on real conditions or will not survive them for long.

AI Gold Neuron was not built to win every trade. It was built to survive the losing ones and grow steadily over time.

That is a very different kind of promise — and a much more honest one.

The Problem with Manual Trading

Manual traders face the same enemy every single day — themselves.

You see a setup and hesitate. You enter late. You move your stop loss because the trade is almost at your level. You close early because you are nervous. You overtrade after a loss trying to recover. You miss good setups because you are not watching the screen.

None of this is a skill problem. It is a human problem. Emotion, fatigue, and distraction are unavoidable when a real person is making real-time decisions with real money on the line.

AI Gold Neuron removes all of that. It does not hesitate. It does not revenge trade. It does not move stops out of hope. It follows its process — every single time — regardless of what happened on the last trade.

The Problem With Most Automated Trading

Automated traders face a different frustration. Most EAs look great on a backtest and fall apart on a live account. They were optimized for the past, not built for the future.

They fire trades in bad market conditions. They have no sense of timing or quality. They take every signal regardless of whether the environment supports it. And when the market shifts — which it always does — they keep trading as if nothing changed.

AI Gold Neuron was designed with this problem in mind. It reads current market conditions before every trade. If the environment is not favorable, it does not trade. It waits. This selectivity is not a limitation — it is one of its greatest strengths.

What AI Gold Neuron Actually Does

Before every potential trade, the neural engine evaluates the market from multiple angles — momentum, direction, structure, and the quality of the setup. Only when everything aligns does it act.

When it enters, it manages the trade intelligently from start to finish. It protects profits as they build, moves the stop to safety at the right moment, books partial profit along the way, and exits cleanly when the trade has run its course.

It also has a built-in cooling system. After a difficult period in the market, it pauses — protecting your account — and resumes automatically when conditions improve.

No manual intervention needed at any stage.

What to Expect

There will be losing trades. There will be losing days. There will be periods where the market is difficult and the EA trades less frequently because the conditions do not meet its standards.

That is not a bug. That is the system working as designed.

Over the long run, a system that filters bad trades, protects capital during hard periods, and executes consistently without emotion has a meaningful edge over one that trades everything and burns accounts chasing signals.

AI Gold Neuron is built for the long term. Not for the highlight reel.

    One Important Rule

    AI Gold Neuron manages every trade with a precise multi-stage process from open to close. Please do not manually close, move, or modify its trades. Doing so breaks the management sequence and affects the accuracy of its results.

    Let it work without interference. That is when it performs at its best — and when your performance record is most honest.

    Support

    • Send me a message here at mql5. 
    • Telegram: t.me/jestrades

    All buyers receive free updates. 

    Note: Not accurate for backtesting as it uses pure AI and live data only.

    Risk Disclaimer

    Trading gold carries significant financial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance does not guarantee future results. AI Gold Neuron is a tool — not a guarantee. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

    Recommended products
    ColdMind EA
    Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ColdMind EA Overview Purpose: ColdMind EA is designed to trade mechanically — with no emotions — by following EMA-based market bias and candlestick-driven signals. It automatically manages risk, trade direction, and execution through a customizable dashboard. Core Concept: It detects buy or sell signals based on EMA(9) and EMA(21) cross behavior and trend strength on multiple timeframes (trading chart and bias timeframe). It executes orders only when technical and time filters align. ️ Mai
    FREE
    CV Quant Market Screener
    Calogero Vella
    Experts
    CV QuantMarketScreener Pro CV QuantMarketScreener Pro   is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system. The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as: Forex Indices Metal
    FxHydra
    Sif-eddine Tabet
    Experts
    Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
    Breakout Trend Rider EA
    Gio Rendel Masagca Rivadillo
    Experts
    Breakout Trend Rider EA (v3.53) Product Manual & Input Guide Optimized for MT5 • Updated: June 2026 • Lifetime Purchase & Flexible Rental Options Available Crucial Market Note: This EA is built exclusively for strong trending markets . It is highly selective and designed to remain patient or completely out of the market during sideways, choppy, or low-volatility conditions. 1. System Architecture & Core Features The Three-Tier System The EA utilizes a proprietary, multi-layered hierarchical con
    Gold Stalker EA
    Massimiliano Tuzzolino
    4 (2)
    Experts
    SPECIAL PRICE FOR A LIMITED TIME! GOLD STALKER EA NextGen Automated Trading for XAUUSD is a high precision automated trading system developed with a single mission: dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) through a reactive, structurally intelligent, and disciplined approach. Unlike generic EAs, this algorithm does not guess. It observes, evaluates, and acts tick by tick based on realtime market structure analysis, momentum shifts, and proprietary confirmation filters. CORE TECHNOLOGY STRUCTURAL ANAL
    Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Experts
    Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
    Master of BTC
    Enrique Valeros Muriana
    Experts
    Master of Crypto is a 10-strategy expert advisor designed for the 24/7 crypto market: BTCUSD, ETHUSD and other major coins. It combines sentiment, session and structure strategies with layered partial take-profits (TP1, TP2, TP3) and strict risk control. 10 STRATEGIES (independently toggimable) - Funding Fade - fades extreme funding-rate sentiment - Weekend Range - low-volume weekend range trading - Asia Momentum - Asian-session directional bias - Round Numbers - psychological levels (50K, 60K..
    FREE
    Strategy Matrix Builder
    Christopher Calmerin
    Experts
    Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 is a highly customizable Expert Advisor created for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own trading strategies without programming. Instead of forcing traders to use one fixed strategy, this EA provides a flexible modular system where users can combine multiple indicators, timeframes, entry conditions, filters, risk-management methods, and trade-management tools. The EA includes popular indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bo
    FREE
    Prime Major FX Swing Grid
    Ronie Alimon Ausa
    Experts
    Prime Major FX Swing Grid EA  A MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor  for traders who prefer a structured, disciplined, and transparent automated trading approach on major forex pairs. This EA uses swing-based market entries combined with controlled grid recovery logic. It is designed to identify potential short-term market movements, manage basket positions, and close trades based on predefined profit conditions. Unlike aggressive grid systems, Prime Major FX Swing Grid EA emphasizes controlled exposure
    Intrade Portfolio Manager
    Christian Alexander Foehl
    Experts
    Intrade Portfolio Manager Intrade Portfolio Manager is a multi-strategy portfolio Expert Advisor that runs several independent, rule-based strategies side by side across currencies and indices from a single chart. Each module trades on its own logic, its own instrument and its own magic number, so the strategies operate independently and can be enabled or disabled individually. Strategies included Asian Breakout on XAUUSD and USDJPY – trades the breakout of the Asian-session range, with optional
    EA Miracolo
    Amazing Traders
    Experts
    Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo  1 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Thi
    DoIt EA Monitor MT5
    Diego Arribas Lopez
    Utilities
    DoIt EA Monitor - Multi EA Performance Dashboard for MT5 Your account can be profitable while one EA quietly drags down the portfolio. MetaTrader history shows the combined result, but it does not clearly show which strategy deserves more capital and which one needs attention. DoIt EA Monitor runs on one chart and separates live and historical performance by magic number, EA and symbol. It is completely read-only. It never opens, closes or modifies a trade. KNOW WHICH EA IS EARNING ITS PLACE Aut
    FREE
    Algo Scalper EA
    Tshepo Michael Motaung
    Experts
    Algo Scalper EA is a confluence day trading robot using market orders and it trades during Trading Sessions. The EA exercise consistency and risk management, it has 2 entry signals produced from  Moving Averages(90 & 120) to harvest the most out of the trending market (on automatic mode). It is capable of allowing you to trade any symbol you want and during the time you want. Profits can only be secured by take profit level. Low spread is highly recommended for this EA, and you will see signific
    Good Monday MT5
    Konstantin Kulikov
    4 (1)
    Experts
    The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
    Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
    ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
    Ameur Boudenne
    Indicators
    Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
    Tulips MT5
    Kun Jiao
    4.86 (7)
    Experts
    Tulip EA Strategy Description Core Strategy Trend Following : Includes stop-loss protection; does not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or grid trading. Independent Long/Short : Long and short directions are controlled separately. Analyzes price action through candlestick patterns to identify entry points at the start of trends. Parameter Settings Parameter Default Value / Description Stability Parameter 5 (default) Trading Instrument Gold (XAUUSD) Stop Loss/Take Profit Volatility Percen
    FREE
    Multi Exponential Moving Averange
    Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
    Indicators
    Inspired by the popular beat the market maker Multi MA. Now available for MT5 to be utilized. Multi Exponential Moving Average (Multi-EMA) Indicator for MT5 The Multi-EMA Indicator is designed to help traders visualize multiple exponential moving averages on one chart with precision and clarity. It plots five customizable EMA lines, each with distinct colors, making it easy to identify market trend direction, strength, and potential reversal zones at a glance. Key Features: Plots five indepen
    Seventh Heaven Multi Market Grid Trader
    Loic Michel Ney
    Experts
    Overview Seventh Heaven Multi Market Grid Trader is a slot-cascade, anchored-grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. Developed and hardened on gold and extended to a validated FX set, one product covers eleven optimized markets: XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD and EURCHF. Attach it to any of these charts; it trades the chart symbol with that market's preset pack. How It Trades When a slot is empty, the current price becomes its anchor
    Florencia
    Viktoriia Liubchak
    Experts
    Florencia — Expert Advisor Based on Trendline Breakouts for XAU/USD Florencia is an intelligent trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). It uses a breakout strategy based on trendlines, automatically identifying key levels and entering trades when those levels are broken, with built-in filtering for false signals. Flexible settings for time, risk, and trade management make Florencia a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced trader
    The Guardian Account Protector
    Moosa Negahdar Rakhshani
    Utilities
    Guardian Account Protector — the seatbelt for your trading account Your robots have no brakes. Guardian is the brakes. Guardian does not open trades. It has no grid, no martingale, and no entry logic of any kind. It does one job with complete discipline: it watches your ENTIRE account and enforces the risk limits you set, so that no robot, no strategy, and no bad day can destroy your balance. Think of it like a seatbelt for the driver. A seatbelt does not steer the car and does not make the d
    Forex Strike EA
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Experts
    FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
    Nachete Robot
    Jose Ignacio Pastor Villalvilla
    Experts
    Why Do Most Grid Robots Fail? 99% of grid strategies blow up trading accounts for the exact same reason: wild, unretraced vertical movements (high-impact news or Black Swan events). They blindly and uncontrollably open levels until a margin call hits. NACHETE'S ROBOT was designed to break that curse. This algorithm does not trade blindly; it combines the mathematical precision of mean reversion via Bollinger Bands with a capital protection suite never seen before in the retail market. ️ Nac
    Vantage Breakout
    Alexandre Vincent Traber
    Experts
    Turn volatility expansions into structured, tiered profit-taking — Vantage Breakout trades adaptive ATR/SMA breakouts and manages every position with a disciplined 3-stage exit system, validated across Forex majors and Gold. Overview Vantage Breakout is an adaptive volatility breakout EA. It enters when price closes outside a dynamic band built from a Simple Moving Average offset by a multiple of the Average True Range, capturing genuine momentum expansions while filtering out noise. Every posi
    FREE
    Sharp Flow Quant
    Ramiro Fermin Olivera Pesoa
    Experts
    Sharp Flow Quant Pro The Science of Statistical Mean Reversion Sharp Flow Quant Pro is not just another indicator-based bot. It is a high-precision Quantitative Trading algorithm designed to exploit price inefficiencies using Z-Score (statistical deviation) and VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) dynamics. The logic is centered on statistical mean reversion: when price deviates significantly from its "fair value," the algorithm strikes with surgical precision. Why Choose Sharp Flow Quant Pro? V
    MSync EA Pro
    Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
    5 (1)
    Experts
    MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs. Core Concept The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization , symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confi
    FREE
    Lot Rebate Grid Hedging
    Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
    Experts
    Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou   Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. Facebook page :  facebook.com/ Gold
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (23)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (138)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    5 (26)
    Experts
    No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.46 (102)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.24 (37)
    Experts
    WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (130)
    Experts
    Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (3)
    Experts
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    5 (20)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (212)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3.97 (35)
    Experts
    UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    Experts
    Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.29 (24)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (113)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.89 (46)
    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    XAU Momentum
    TICK STACK LTD
    Experts
    XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
    Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
    Cortex Aurex
    Vladimir Mametov
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
    SomaOil
    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    Experts
    SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
    Impulse MT5
    Simon Reeves
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
    HFT Spike EA
    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    Experts
    [ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
    More from author
    Straddle AI MT5
    Jestoni Santiago
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    Straddle AI  is a fully automated, AI-driven Trading Robot  built for Forex, Indices, and Commodities, with primary optimization for XAUUSD (Gold) — engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens. While other systems wait for a signal, an indicator to cross, a candle to close, Straddle AI has already quietly positioned itself around the current price, on both sides, before the move even starts. When the marke
    FastScalp Gold
    Jestoni Santiago
    5 (1)
    Experts
    FastScalp Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies high-probability levels using a structural swing detection engine and enters the market at the precise moment price confirms a directional move — no indicators, no repainting, no guesswork. Designed for speed and discipline, FastScalp Gold places orders capturing momentum the moment the market decides. Every trade is managed with an intelligent trailing stop system that locks in profit aggressiv
    M1 Legendary Scalper
    Jestoni Santiago
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    M1 Legendary Scalper is a precision momentum indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for scalpers and short-term traders who need fast, clear, and reliable signals without second-guessing the chart. It pinpoints high-probability reversal points at overbought and oversold extremes and delivers every signal directly on the price chart — as an arrow on the candle itself — so you always know exactly when and where to act. Every signal fires in two places simultaneously: a buy or sell arrow on the price ch
    FREE
    Alpha Edge Pro
    Jestoni Santiago
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
    FREE
    Naked Gold Trend Hunter
    Jestoni Santiago
    Experts
    Hunt and Ride the Trend. [ SET FILES ] PROPFIRM READY! The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing in
    FREE
    Naked Bitcoin Scalper
    Jestoni Santiago
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Adaptive Multi-Strategy Scalper for the biggest Crypto currency in the world.  Looking for a safe, fully automated Bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the world's largest cryptocurrency effortlessly — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Quick Start: Set Strategy Selection to STRATEGY_ALL and attach the EA to an M15 chart . That's it. What Is Naked Bitcoin Scalper? Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor applies the same proven price action logic and multi-strategy framework as
    AI Mean Reversion
    Jestoni Santiago
    Experts
    AI-Powered Mean Reversion Trading System — Trade Smarter with Multiple AI Engines The AI Mean Reversion EA is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor built for correlated Commonwealth currency pairs — AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. It combines multiple AI providers, a self-learning neural network, and proven mean reversion logic to identify exhausted price moves that are statistically likely to revert to their mean. Unlike conventional EAs, this system doesn't rely on indicators alone. It c
    PowerHours
    Jestoni Santiago
    Experts
    Built for consistency: PowerHours trades the London/New York overlap only, with the discipline to stay out the rest of the day. Power Hours is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens -- and you need to be there at the one time of day the move is most likely to be real. While other systems trade around the clock, hoping for the best hours to line up, Pow
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review