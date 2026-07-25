SMA Riels

Overview

SMARiels is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for structural price analysis. The user selects a price range with two vertical lines. Inside that range, the indicator calculates horizontal price levels, directional slope, zone force, zone touches, and an optional entry level based on those values.

The indicator is an analysis tool. It does not place orders and it does not replace risk management.

Chart objects

Horizontal levels drawn in the selected range:

  • Maximum and minimum body extremes
  • SMA Up, SMA, and SMA Down
  • SMA Up Mid, SMA Mid, and SMA Down Mid
  • Gann 0.5 midpoint between minimum and maximum
  • Optional entry level when signal conditions are met

Vertical lines:

  • Start line — beginning of the selected range
  • End line — end of the selected range

Both vertical lines can be moved. Calculations use only the candles between Start and End.

How to use

  1. Attach the indicator to a chart.
  2. Place the Start line at the beginning of the price structure you want to study.
  3. Place the End line at the end of that structure.
  4. Review the levels, slope, force, touches, score, and imbalance in the panel.
  5. If an entry level is shown, treat it as a reference price for further analysis.

A useful range is usually one clear price structure with enough candles for stable averages. Mixing unrelated swings or using very short ranges may produce less stable levels.

Inputs

  • Initial period — number of candles used for the first Start and End placement
  • Price source — Close, Open, or average of Open and Close
  • Micro slope period — number of candles used for the short slope at the end of the range (minimum 5, maximum equal to the range size)
  • Show panel / labels / mid levels / Gann 0.5 / entry signal — display options
  • Force weight and Touch weight — weights used in the zone score formula
  • Minimum score — minimum score required for an entry level to appear
  • Color settings for levels, vertical lines, and entry marks

Score formula:

Score = absolute Force percent times Force weight + Touch percent times Touch weight

Panel information

  • Slope — direction of the linear regression of normalized prices in the range
  • Micro slope — short slope near the End line
  • Level prices — Maximum, SMA Up, Up Mid, SMA, Mid, SMA Down, Down Mid, Minimum
  • Touches — count and percent of candles in each third of the range
  • Force — net body pressure in each zone as a percent of the range height
  • Score — zone score value shown next to each Force line
  • Imbalance — sum of Force Up, Force Mid, and Force Down
  • Entry — Buy, Sell, or none, with level name and price when available
  • ETA values — estimated number of bars to reach the entry level using different distance methods; these are planning estimates only

Entry level logic

Buy conditions:

  1. Slope is positive.
  2. Mid zone score and Down zone score are compared. Force in the selected zone must be positive.
  3. The winning score must be greater than or equal to the minimum score.
  4. Entry price is the midpoint between the selected classic level and its mid level.
  5. Price at the End line must be above that entry price.

Sell conditions:

  1. Slope is negative.
  2. Mid zone score and Up zone score are compared. Force in the selected zone must be negative.
  3. The winning score must be greater than or equal to the minimum score.
  4. Entry price is the midpoint between the selected classic level and its mid level.
  5. Price at the End line must be below that entry price.

If the force direction does not match the slope, or the score is below the minimum, no entry level is shown.

Notes

SMARiels is intended for chart analysis. Market conditions change, and indicator values are based on the selected historical range. Always apply your own confirmation rules and risk controls before making trading decisions.

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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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DualVision AI
Andres Eduardo Rodriguez Fortunato
Utilities
Overview DualVision AI is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for vision-based chart analysis. The user selects a candle range with two vertical lines and runs an AI analysis on demand. DualVision AI builds an optimized candlestick image and normalized OHLC data for that range, then sends them to Claude (Anthropic) or ChatGPT (OpenAI). The model returns a structured signal with trend, local pattern, conflict flag, confidence, take profit, and stop loss. DualVision AI is an analysis assistant. It does
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