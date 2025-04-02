AurumSentinel

Aurum Sentinel doesn't predict the breakout. It's already standing at the level when it happens.

No indicators, no repainting, no discretionary judgment calls at 3 AM. It places real pending Stop orders at genuine standing price extremes and lets the market pull the trigger — then manages risk mechanically from the instant the trade opens.

Why Aurum Sentinel

1. It trades levels, not indicators

Every hour, Aurum Sentinel recalculates the highest high and lowest low over your chosen lookback window. But a fresh extreme isn't tradeable yet — a level only qualifies once it has stood untouched for a minimum age you control. This one filter is what separates a level worth defending from the last five minutes of noise, and it's the difference between a stop order that gets run over and one that catches a genuine breakout.

2. Risk is defined before the trade exists

The stop-loss is submitted in the same request as the entry order — there is never a moment where a position exists without a resting stop. That stop is parked and does not move while the trade is negative; it only tightens once the trade has moved into profit by a distance you set. You define your worst case per trade before you ever click "attach to chart."

3. One EA, unlimited symbols

Most portfolio setups mean running one EA instance per chart, per symbol, tracking a dozen sets of inputs separately. Aurum Sentinel runs any number of symbols from a single chart attachment, each with its own stop-loss, trail, lookback and take-profit — configured as one compact input string.

4. No martingale. No grid. No hedging tricks.

Lot size is fixed (or scales linearly with balance) — there is no doubling down, no basket averaging, no "recovery mode." Every trade risks a known, bounded amount. What you see in the backtest is the mechanics you get live — nothing is hidden in a recovery algorithm.

How it works

Level detection — on every new 1-minute bar, Aurum Sentinel scans the lookback window for the current high/low, plus an optional deeper 2×-lookback level. Age filter — a level only becomes a valid order target once price has been away from it for at least your configured minimum age. This is the core anti-fakeout mechanism. Order placement — a Buy Stop is placed at the qualified high, a Sell Stop at the qualified low, both with a stop-loss attached at submission. Orders are only placed inside your configured trading window and are swept daily at your configured cancel hour. Persistence — once placed, orders are left alone through near-misses; they are only re-anchored if the underlying level itself moves. Exit management — while a trade is negative, the stop does not move. Once profit clears your trail-start distance, the stop trails the peak, tightening only. An optional fixed take-profit can be set independently.

What's inside

Multi-symbol from a single chart, one input string per symbol

Configurable lookback window and minimum level age, per symbol

Fixed stop-loss on every order, attached at placement — never a naked position

Optional trailing stop (tighten-only, activates at a profit threshold you set)

Optional fixed take-profit, independent of trailing

Optional second, deeper stop at the 2×-lookback level for stronger setups

Configurable daily trading window (placement hour / cancel hour, server time)

Fixed-lot or balance-scaled position sizing

Spread and slippage guards before every order

Per-symbol order-filling mode handling for broker compatibility

AutoTrading / trade-permission checks — no error spam when disabled

No indicators, no grid, no martingale, no hedging-based recovery logic

Backtest results

Strategy Tester, "Every tick based on real ticks," 0.1 lots. Optimized on an in-sample window, validated on an untouched out-of-sample window that follows it. Past performance — including backtested performance — does not guarantee future results; use these as evidence of mechanical soundness, not a promise.

Setting (SL / Trail / Lookback / MinAge) Symbol Sample Trades Profit Factor Notes 10.0 / 2.8 / 48h / 4h (shipped default) XAUUSD Out-of-sample 76 2.44 Max DD ~2.5% at 0.1 lots 5.0 / 1.5 / 72h / 8h XAUUSD Out-of-sample — 1.95 77% win rate, lower frequency 8.0 / 0.9 / 216h / 12h XAUUSD Out-of-sample Low (~2/week) Very high Small sample — treat as a low-frequency/selective profile, not a headline number 0.0050 / 0.0010 / 120h / 12h GBPUSD Out-of-sample — ~1.0–1.2 Marginal; validate per-pair before relying on it

Every symbol should be validated solo before being added to a live pair list. The mechanism is generic, but spread, session liquidity and typical range differ enough per instrument that a config validated on gold is not a validated config on anything else.

Recommended setup

Shipped default (edit the Pairs input to change):

XAUUSD:10.0:2.8:48:4

Format: SYMBOL:SL:TRAIL[:LOOKBACK_H[:MINAGE_H[:TP]]] — SL/TRAIL/TP in the symbol's price units, comma-separated for multiple symbols, e.g.:

XAUUSD :10.0 :2.8 :48 :4 , GBPUSD :0.0050 :0.0010 :120 :12

TRAIL = 0 disables trailing entirely (fixed SL/TP bracket only)

TP omitted or 0 disables the take-profit (default)

Recommended conditions: an ECN/low-spread broker, a VPS for uninterrupted uptime through the daily placement window, and a demo run on your own broker's execution before committing real size — live fills and latency are never identical to a backtest.

Backtesting tip: the EA's logic is timeframe-independent, but if you're watching a run in the Strategy Tester's visual mode, load the chart on M5 — pending-order placement and the trail following price are noticeably easier to follow at that zoom level than on M1 or higher timeframes.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5, hedging or netting account

Works on any chart timeframe (internally driven by 1-minute data and a timer, not the chart period) — attach to one chart of any symbol/timeframe. M5 is simply the easiest to watch in the Strategy Tester's visual mode.

AutoTrading enabled

A broker that supports pending Stop orders and standard PositionModify / OrderModify on the traded symbols

Who this is for

Traders who want a mechanical, rules-based execution layer with a defined worst-case per trade

Traders comfortable validating and tuning lookback/age/SL parameters per instrument rather than expecting one universal setting to work everywhere

Portfolio-style use across several symbols from a single chart

Who this is not for

Anyone looking for a martingale/grid recovery system — this EA does not have one

Anyone expecting a "set once, ignore forever" system with zero monitoring; live trailing depends on your broker's execution latency and should be demo-tested first

FAQ

Does it repaint or use indicators? No — levels are calculated directly from price history each bar; nothing is redrawn after the fact.

Does it need re-optimization over time? Markets are regime-dependent; the included defaults were validated on a specific historical window. Periodic re-validation on recent data is good practice for any breakout system.

Can I run it on more than one symbol? Yes — that's the primary design. Add symbols to the input string; each gets independent parameters.

What timeframe should the chart be? Any — the EA runs on a millisecond timer and reads 1-minute data internally regardless of the attached chart's period.

Does trailing work the same live as in the tester? The tester trails with zero latency; live trailing sends a real PositionModify request to your broker per step. On fast moves, live results can lag a backtest — this is a broker/ network characteristic of MT5 itself, not specific to this EA. Set TRAIL=0 for a latency-independent fixed SL/TP bracket if you prefer.

Version history

v1.00 — Initial public release. Multi-symbol pending-stop straddle at standing price extremes, configurable min-level-age filter, fixed SL, optional tighten-only trailing stop, optional fixed TP, optional deeper second stop, per-symbol order-filling handling, AutoTrading permission guard.

Risk disclosure

Trading foreign exchange, metals and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, including any backtested or simulated performance shown above, is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and validate this EA on a demo account under your own broker's conditions before trading it live.