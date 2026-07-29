Gfx Scalper AI Robot Pro

GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro MT5

Professional AI-Powered Forex and Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is an advanced automated trading system developed for high-speed Forex and Gold scalping. The EA combines an intelligent signal-scoring engine, adaptive market profiles, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, chart-pattern analysis, advanced market filters, comprehensive risk management, and real-time analytics to identify qualified trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined trade execution.

Version 4.09 introduces an enhanced AI telemetry dashboard, adaptive optimization profiles for Gold and major Forex pairs, weighted multi-timeframe consensus, advanced chart-pattern detection, intelligent execution protection, recovery management, and comprehensive trading analytics for live trading and the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

AI Signal Intelligence Engine

The core of the EA is an intelligent scoring engine that continuously evaluates market conditions using multiple analysis and confirmation modules.

A modern real-time dashboard provides detailed information about account performance, AI confidence, market conditions, open positions, execution status, active protection filters, and overall system health.

For conservative use, traders may consider starting with approximately $100 to $200 for major Forex pairs and $300 to $1,000 for Gold, depending on lot size, leverage, broker conditions, and selected risk parameters. These are suggested starting ranges only and do not guarantee profitability or prevent losses.

New users should begin with a limited number of major Forex pairs where USD is either the base or quote currency and test all settings on a demo account or in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live deployment.

The detailed user manual is available in the languages officially supplied with the product.

Available in 11 languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi, Arabic and Filipino (Tagalog).

💰 Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384670

💰 Pricing Take advantage of our special introductory price of just $30/6months, available until December. After the promotion ends, the subscription price will increase to $50/month. The price will then gradually increase with each new sale until it reaches the standard rate of $75/month. 🎁 Exclusive Bonus for All Subscribers Every customer who subscribes to GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro will receive one premium product completely FREE. FREE Bonus: GFX Multi-Timeframe AI EA Indicator This powerful indicator provides intelligent multi-timeframe market analysis, helping you identify high-probability trading opportunities with greater confidence. Main Features: AI Signal Intelligence

AI BUY, SELL, and WAIT signal detection

Dynamic AI confidence scoring

Weighted signal evaluation

Multi-module signal analysis

Real-time market scoring

Stable signal confirmation

Current signal-strength meter

Live market-direction analysis

Primary signal and adaptive optimization-table modes

Configurable Buy and Sell, Buy Only, or Sell Only operation

Adaptive Market Optimization Engine

The EA can automatically select specialized parameter profiles according to the active symbol and current market regime.

Adaptive profiles include:

Conservative

Trending

Ranging

High ATR

Low ATR

London Session

New York Session

London–New York Overlap

Asian Session

Recovery

News Safety

The adaptive engine evaluates factors such as ATR, ADX, session, volatility regime, symbol class, and recovery status before selecting a suitable profile.

Advanced Chart-Pattern Engine

The integrated chart-pattern engine analyzes higher-timeframe price structures and can use detected patterns as confirmation for the primary trading signal.

Supported pattern categories include:

Classical chart patterns

Harmonic patterns

Double Top and Double Bottom

Head and Shoulders

Inverse Head and Shoulders

Butterfly

Gartley

Bat

Crab

Cypher

ABCD

Triangle formations

Wedge formations

Flag and Pennant structures

Pattern detection can be configured as optional confirmation, strict confirmation, or informational analysis.

Multi-Timeframe Consensus Engine

The EA confirms trading opportunities using several synchronized timeframes before permitting automatic execution.

Supported Confirmation Timeframes

M1

M5

M15

H1

H4

Multi-Timeframe Features

Weighted multi-timeframe agreement

Configurable minimum timeframe agreement

Configurable minimum consensus percentage

Higher-timeframe direction confirmation

Stable signal confirmation

Closed-candle analysis

Configurable timeframe weights

Live MTF signal matrix

Intelligent signal synchronization

Intelligent Market Protection

The EA continuously evaluates current market conditions before permitting a new position.

Protection Modules

Spread protection

Immediate volatility filter

Tick activity filter

Candle-size filter

Trading-session filter

Weekly trading schedule

Economic-news filter

NFP protection

Holiday protection

Daily drawdown protection

Maximum account drawdown protection

Daily trade limits

Consecutive-loss cooldown

Market-session and trading-condition validation

When an enabled protection condition fails, the EA blocks new automatic entries and displays the reason on the dashboard.

Smart Trade Execution

Trade execution is designed to prioritize validated entries and controlled order handling.

Execution Features

Next-candle entry confirmation

New-bar execution mode

Every-tick execution mode

Signal-change execution mode

Minimum interval between entries

Duplicate-direction protection

Maximum-series control

Maximum-slippage control

Failed-order retry management

Volume validation

Broker volume-limit verification

Free-margin verification

Current-price validation

Broker response and execution monitoring

Return-code monitoring

Execution success-rate analytics

Intelligent order handling

Risk Management System

Built-in capital-protection controls help manage exposure during changing market conditions.

Risk Controls

Daily drawdown protection

Maximum account drawdown protection

Daily trade limits

Daily profit target

Daily loss limit

Consecutive-loss cooldown

Basket take profit

Dynamic trailing basket profit

Recovery management

Maximum recovery steps

Recovery lot multiplier

Maximum recovery lot

Recovery reset after a profitable trade

Automatic suspension of new entries after configured risk limits

Optional closing of managed positions after a drawdown limit is triggered

Trade Management

The EA automatically monitors and manages its positions after execution.

Trade-Management Features

Automatic Buy and Sell execution

Virtual Stop Loss

Virtual Take Profit

Optional hidden broker-side TP and SL

Basket-money Take Profit

Dynamic trailing basket-profit protection

Basket peak-profit monitoring

Current-symbol or multi-symbol basket management

Recovery-lot management

Intelligent position monitoring

Automatic position closure after configured exit conditions

Opposite-signal position handling

Configurable opposite-signal policy

AI Dashboard and Live Analytics

The professional telemetry dashboard provides real-time visibility into the EA’s trading logic and operational status.

Dashboard Information

AI signal speedometer

AI confidence display

Current BUY, SELL, or WAIT signal

Combined signal score

Multi-timeframe agreement

MTF consensus percentage

MTF signal matrix

Active adaptive market profile

Detected chart pattern

Pattern confidence and direction

Module-score breakdown

Filter analytics

System-health status

Latest trading action

Current execution reason

Execution attempts

Order retry count

Last broker return code

Execution success rate

Daily trading statistics

Net profit

Gross profit

Gross loss

Win rate

Profit factor

Wins and losses

Basket analytics

Open-position information

Current floating profit or loss

Recovery status

Daily and account drawdown

Balance, equity, margin, and free margin

Current spread and configured spread limit

Tick activity

Immediate price deviation

Current trading session

Broker time

Terminal latency

Broker and server information

Manual Trading Support

Although the EA supports fully automated trading, it also provides manual controls through the integrated dashboard.

Users can manually:

Open Buy orders

Open Sell orders

Close Buy positions

Close Sell positions

Close all EA-managed positions

Enable or disable automatic trading

Reset EA locks, cooldown status, and recovery state

The analysis engine continues evaluating market conditions and displaying signals while manual controls are available.

Manual Buy and Sell actions can be configured to remain direct user overrides or to follow selected directional policies.

Safety and Execution Features

The EA incorporates multiple protection layers designed to improve execution reliability.

Market-session verification

Weekly schedule verification

Trading-condition validation

Broker response monitoring

Margin verification

Volume validation

Broker volume-limit protection

Order retry logic

Slippage protection

Duplicate-entry protection

Entry-interval protection

Daily risk controls

Equity protection

Drawdown locks

Consecutive-loss cooldown

News and holiday protection

Automatic trade-direction enforcement

Supported and Recommended Markets

The adaptive optimization engine is designed for Gold and major Forex pairs, including:

XAUUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

USDJPY

USDCHF

USDCAD

Broker-specific suffixes or prefixes may require symbol compatibility testing.

MetaTrader 5

Major Forex currency pairs

Gold trading

USD-based and USD-quoted major pairs

M1 scalping execution

Weighted higher-timeframe confirmation

Adaptive market-regime analysis

Low-latency VPS environments

Hedge accounts

Netting accounts

Standard, RAW, and ECN trading environments

MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Optimized ForRecommended Operating Conditions

For improved execution quality, use:

A low-spread MetaTrader 5 broker

Fast and stable order execution

Minimal slippage

Stable internet or VPS connectivity

The M1 chart timeframe

Conservative lot sizing

Appropriate drawdown limits

Demo testing before live trading

Strategy Tester validation before changing major parameters

Version

Current Version: 4.09

Future product updates and feature improvements may be made available through the MetaTrader 5 platform according to the applicable product terms.

Important Risk Notice

Forex and Gold trading involve substantial financial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.

Suggested account balances are general examples only. Actual risk depends on lot size, leverage, spread, volatility, broker execution, symbol specifications, enabled recovery settings, and the user’s selected risk controls.

Users should test the EA using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and a demo account before operating it with real funds.





What makes GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro different from other trading robots?

GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro v4.09 – Frequently Asked Questions

GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is engineered for high-speed Forex and Gold scalping using the M1 timeframe. The EA combines an intelligent signal-scoring engine, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, adaptive market profiles, market momentum and volatility analysis, chart-pattern confirmation, and disciplined risk management to identify qualified trading opportunities while maintaining controlled trade execution.

Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?

No. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is designed to be accessible to both new and experienced traders. It includes preconfigured default settings and adaptive market profiles that help simplify the initial setup. Users only need to configure their preferred lot size and risk parameters before trading.

For best results, we recommend testing your selected settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account before trading live.

Which markets does GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro support?

The EA includes adaptive optimization profiles for the following supported markets:

XAUUSD (Gold) – Adaptive Gold Presets

EURUSD

GBPUSD

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

USDJPY

USDCHF

USDCAD

These highly liquid markets are well suited to the EA's adaptive market analysis and scalping strategies. Actual trading conditions depend on your broker's spread, execution quality, and symbol specifications.

Which timeframe should I use?

For optimal performance, attach the EA to the M1 (1-Minute) chart.

The built-in Multi-Timeframe Consensus Engine automatically confirms trading opportunities using configurable higher timeframes, including:

M1

M5

M15

H1

H4

Does the robot trade automatically?

Yes. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA). It continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades only after all enabled signal confirmations, market filters, and risk-management conditions have been satisfied.

Can the robot be operated manually?

Yes. In addition to fully automated trading, the integrated dashboard provides manual trading controls.

Users can:

Open Buy Orders

Open Sell Orders

Close Buy Positions

Close Sell Positions

Close All EA-Managed Positions

The AI engine continues monitoring market conditions and displaying real-time trading information while these manual controls remain available.

How does the robot manage trades?

The EA incorporates advanced trade management features, including:

Configurable Virtual Stop Loss

Configurable Virtual Take Profit

Basket Take Profit Management

Dynamic Trailing Basket Profit Protection

Intelligent Position Monitoring

Automatic Position Management

Intelligent Order Handling

Recovery Management

Configurable Opposite Signal Handling

Duplicate Direction Protection

These features work together to support disciplined position management and controlled risk exposure.

Can I customize the settings?

Yes. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro provides extensive customization options, including:

General Settings

Lot Size

Magic Number

Trade Direction (Buy & Sell, Buy Only, Sell Only)

Multi-Timeframe Engine

Timeframe Selection

Minimum Agreement

Timeframe Weights

Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

AI & Adaptive Engine

AI Confidence Parameters

Adaptive Market Profiles

Chart Pattern Confirmation

Pattern Confidence Threshold

Trade Management

Virtual Stop Loss

Virtual Take Profit

Basket Take Profit

Dynamic Trailing Basket Profit

Market Protection

Spread Protection

Immediate Volatility Filter

Tick Activity Filter

Candle Size Filter

Trading Session Filter

Weekly Trading Schedule

Economic News Filter

Holiday Filter

Risk Management

Daily Profit Protection

Daily Drawdown Protection

Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

Daily Trade Limits

Recovery Settings

Maximum Active Strategy Series

Additional Safety Parameters

This flexibility allows traders to configure the EA according to their preferred trading style and risk tolerance.

Can I use GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro with any broker?

The EA is designed to work with most brokers that support MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

For the best trading experience, we recommend brokers that provide:

Low spreads

Fast order execution

Minimal slippage

Stable MT5 connectivity

VPS compatibility

Users should verify that their broker supports the required trading symbols and trading conditions before live deployment.

Will I receive future updates?

Product updates, feature enhancements, optimizations, and bug fixes are distributed through the MetaTrader 5 platform according to the applicable product terms.

What do I receive after purchase?

Your purchase includes:

GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro for MetaTrader 5

Product documentation

Installation Guide

User Manual

Setup guidance

Product updates provided through the MQL5 platform according to the applicable product terms

Is the EA suitable for Strategy Tester?

Yes. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro fully supports the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Users can:

Evaluate trading performance

Compare different configurations

Optimize settings

Analyze historical trading behavior

Test adaptive market profiles before live deployment

Backtesting results should be used as a reference only and do not guarantee future trading performance.

How does the intelligent signal engine improve trading decisions?

The intelligent signal engine evaluates multiple market factors simultaneously, including:

Weighted Multi-Timeframe Agreement

Market Momentum

Volatility Conditions

ATR-Based Market Regime Analysis

ADX Market Regime Analysis

Trading Sessions

Adaptive Market Profiles

Chart Pattern Confirmation

AI Confidence Scoring

Automatic trades are considered only after all enabled confirmation and protection conditions have been satisfied.

What built-in safety features are included?

The EA includes multiple layers of protection designed to promote disciplined risk management and controlled trade execution, including:

AI Confidence Validation

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Spread Protection

Immediate Volatility Filter

Tick Activity Filter

Candle Size Filter

Trading Session Filter

Weekly Trading Schedule

Economic News Filter

Holiday Protection

Daily Profit Protection

Daily Drawdown Protection

Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

Margin Verification

Slippage Protection

Order Retry Management

Recovery Management

Duplicate Direction Protection

Maximum Active Strategy Series Control

These protection mechanisms work together to help improve execution quality and maintain disciplined trading operations.

Is a VPS recommended?

Yes. Although the EA can operate on a personal computer, a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation.

A VPS helps provide:

Faster order execution

Lower network latency

Stable platform connectivity

Reduced interruptions caused by power or internet outages

Improved execution consistency during active market sessions

What is the recommended starting capital?

The recommended starting capital depends on your selected risk settings, broker conditions, leverage, and traded symbol.

As a general guideline:

Major Forex Pairs: approximately $100–$200

XAUUSD (Gold): approximately $300–$1,000

These are suggested starting ranges only and should not be interpreted as guarantees of profitability or protection against loss. Conservative risk management is always recommended.