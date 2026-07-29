Gfx Scalper AI Robot Pro

GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro MT5

Professional AI-Powered Forex and Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is an advanced automated trading system developed for high-speed Forex and Gold scalping. The EA combines an intelligent signal-scoring engine, adaptive market profiles, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, chart-pattern analysis, advanced market filters, comprehensive risk management, and real-time analytics to identify qualified trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined trade execution.

Version 4.09 introduces an enhanced AI telemetry dashboard, adaptive optimization profiles for Gold and major Forex pairs, weighted multi-timeframe consensus, advanced chart-pattern detection, intelligent execution protection, recovery management, and comprehensive trading analytics for live trading and the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

AI Signal Intelligence Engine

The core of the EA is an intelligent scoring engine that continuously evaluates market conditions using multiple analysis and confirmation modules.

A modern real-time dashboard provides detailed information about account performance, AI confidence, market conditions, open positions, execution status, active protection filters, and overall system health.

For conservative use, traders may consider starting with approximately $100 to $200 for major Forex pairs and $300 to $1,000 for Gold, depending on lot size, leverage, broker conditions, and selected risk parameters. These are suggested starting ranges only and do not guarantee profitability or prevent losses.

New users should begin with a limited number of major Forex pairs where USD is either the base or quote currency and test all settings on a demo account or in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live deployment.

The detailed user manual is available in the languages officially supplied with the product.

Available in 11 languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi, Arabic and Filipino (Tagalog).

Setup GuideUser Manual | Gold Preset | Forex Preset

 

💰 Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384670

💰 Pricing

Take advantage of our special introductory price of just $30/6months, available until December.

After the promotion ends, the subscription price will increase to $50/month. The price will then gradually increase with each new sale until it reaches the standard rate of $75/month.

🎁 Exclusive Bonus for All Subscribers

Every customer who subscribes to GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro will receive one premium product completely FREE.

FREE Bonus:

  • GFX Multi-Timeframe AI EA Indicator

This powerful indicator provides intelligent multi-timeframe market analysis, helping you identify high-probability trading opportunities with greater confidence.

Main Features:

AI Signal Intelligence

  • AI BUY, SELL, and WAIT signal detection

  • Dynamic AI confidence scoring

  • Weighted signal evaluation

  • Multi-module signal analysis

  • Real-time market scoring

  • Stable signal confirmation

  • Current signal-strength meter

  • Live market-direction analysis

  • Primary signal and adaptive optimization-table modes

  • Configurable Buy and Sell, Buy Only, or Sell Only operation

Adaptive Market Optimization Engine

The EA can automatically select specialized parameter profiles according to the active symbol and current market regime.

Adaptive profiles include:

  • Conservative

  • Trending

  • Ranging

  • High ATR

  • Low ATR

  • London Session

  • New York Session

  • London–New York Overlap

  • Asian Session

  • Recovery

  • News Safety

The adaptive engine evaluates factors such as ATR, ADX, session, volatility regime, symbol class, and recovery status before selecting a suitable profile.

Advanced Chart-Pattern Engine

The integrated chart-pattern engine analyzes higher-timeframe price structures and can use detected patterns as confirmation for the primary trading signal.

Supported pattern categories include:

  • Classical chart patterns

  • Harmonic patterns

  • Double Top and Double Bottom

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Inverse Head and Shoulders

  • Butterfly

  • Gartley

  • Bat

  • Crab

  • Cypher

  • ABCD

  • Triangle formations

  • Wedge formations

  • Flag and Pennant structures

Pattern detection can be configured as optional confirmation, strict confirmation, or informational analysis.

Multi-Timeframe Consensus Engine

The EA confirms trading opportunities using several synchronized timeframes before permitting automatic execution.

Supported Confirmation Timeframes

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

Multi-Timeframe Features

  • Weighted multi-timeframe agreement

  • Configurable minimum timeframe agreement

  • Configurable minimum consensus percentage

  • Higher-timeframe direction confirmation

  • Stable signal confirmation

  • Closed-candle analysis

  • Configurable timeframe weights

  • Live MTF signal matrix

  • Intelligent signal synchronization

Intelligent Market Protection

The EA continuously evaluates current market conditions before permitting a new position.

Protection Modules

  • Spread protection

  • Immediate volatility filter

  • Tick activity filter

  • Candle-size filter

  • Trading-session filter

  • Weekly trading schedule

  • Economic-news filter

  • NFP protection

  • Holiday protection

  • Daily drawdown protection

  • Maximum account drawdown protection

  • Daily trade limits

  • Consecutive-loss cooldown

  • Market-session and trading-condition validation

When an enabled protection condition fails, the EA blocks new automatic entries and displays the reason on the dashboard.

Smart Trade Execution

Trade execution is designed to prioritize validated entries and controlled order handling.

Execution Features

  • Next-candle entry confirmation

  • New-bar execution mode

  • Every-tick execution mode

  • Signal-change execution mode

  • Minimum interval between entries

  • Duplicate-direction protection

  • Maximum-series control

  • Maximum-slippage control

  • Failed-order retry management

  • Volume validation

  • Broker volume-limit verification

  • Free-margin verification

  • Current-price validation

  • Broker response and execution monitoring

  • Return-code monitoring

  • Execution success-rate analytics

  • Intelligent order handling

Risk Management System

Built-in capital-protection controls help manage exposure during changing market conditions.

Risk Controls

  • Daily drawdown protection

  • Maximum account drawdown protection

  • Daily trade limits

  • Daily profit target

  • Daily loss limit

  • Consecutive-loss cooldown

  • Basket take profit

  • Dynamic trailing basket profit

  • Recovery management

  • Maximum recovery steps

  • Recovery lot multiplier

  • Maximum recovery lot

  • Recovery reset after a profitable trade

  • Automatic suspension of new entries after configured risk limits

  • Optional closing of managed positions after a drawdown limit is triggered

Trade Management

The EA automatically monitors and manages its positions after execution.

Trade-Management Features

  • Automatic Buy and Sell execution

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Optional hidden broker-side TP and SL

  • Basket-money Take Profit

  • Dynamic trailing basket-profit protection

  • Basket peak-profit monitoring

  • Current-symbol or multi-symbol basket management

  • Recovery-lot management

  • Intelligent position monitoring

  • Automatic position closure after configured exit conditions

  • Opposite-signal position handling

  • Configurable opposite-signal policy

AI Dashboard and Live Analytics

The professional telemetry dashboard provides real-time visibility into the EA’s trading logic and operational status.

Dashboard Information

  • AI signal speedometer

  • AI confidence display

  • Current BUY, SELL, or WAIT signal

  • Combined signal score

  • Multi-timeframe agreement

  • MTF consensus percentage

  • MTF signal matrix

  • Active adaptive market profile

  • Detected chart pattern

  • Pattern confidence and direction

  • Module-score breakdown

  • Filter analytics

  • System-health status

  • Latest trading action

  • Current execution reason

  • Execution attempts

  • Order retry count

  • Last broker return code

  • Execution success rate

  • Daily trading statistics

  • Net profit

  • Gross profit

  • Gross loss

  • Win rate

  • Profit factor

  • Wins and losses

  • Basket analytics

  • Open-position information

  • Current floating profit or loss

  • Recovery status

  • Daily and account drawdown

  • Balance, equity, margin, and free margin

  • Current spread and configured spread limit

  • Tick activity

  • Immediate price deviation

  • Current trading session

  • Broker time

  • Terminal latency

  • Broker and server information

Manual Trading Support

Although the EA supports fully automated trading, it also provides manual controls through the integrated dashboard.

Users can manually:

  • Open Buy orders

  • Open Sell orders

  • Close Buy positions

  • Close Sell positions

  • Close all EA-managed positions

  • Enable or disable automatic trading

  • Reset EA locks, cooldown status, and recovery state

The analysis engine continues evaluating market conditions and displaying signals while manual controls are available.

Manual Buy and Sell actions can be configured to remain direct user overrides or to follow selected directional policies.

Safety and Execution Features

The EA incorporates multiple protection layers designed to improve execution reliability.

  • Market-session verification

  • Weekly schedule verification

  • Trading-condition validation

  • Broker response monitoring

  • Margin verification

  • Volume validation

  • Broker volume-limit protection

  • Order retry logic

  • Slippage protection

  • Duplicate-entry protection

  • Entry-interval protection

  • Daily risk controls

  • Equity protection

  • Drawdown locks

  • Consecutive-loss cooldown

  • News and holiday protection

  • Automatic trade-direction enforcement

Supported and Recommended Markets

The adaptive optimization engine is designed for Gold and major Forex pairs, including:

  • XAUUSD

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • AUDUSD

  • NZDUSD

  • USDJPY

  • USDCHF

  • USDCAD

Broker-specific suffixes or prefixes may require symbol compatibility testing.

Optimized For

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Major Forex currency pairs

  • Gold trading

  • USD-based and USD-quoted major pairs

  • M1 scalping execution

  • Weighted higher-timeframe confirmation

  • Adaptive market-regime analysis

  • Low-latency VPS environments

  • Hedge accounts

  • Netting accounts

  • Standard, RAW, and ECN trading environments

  • MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Recommended Operating Conditions

For improved execution quality, use:

  • A low-spread MetaTrader 5 broker

  • Fast and stable order execution

  • Minimal slippage

  • Stable internet or VPS connectivity

  • The M1 chart timeframe

  • Conservative lot sizing

  • Appropriate drawdown limits

  • Demo testing before live trading

  • Strategy Tester validation before changing major parameters

Version

Current Version: 4.09

Future product updates and feature improvements may be made available through the MetaTrader 5 platform according to the applicable product terms.

Important Risk Notice

Forex and Gold trading involve substantial financial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.

Suggested account balances are general examples only. Actual risk depends on lot size, leverage, spread, volatility, broker execution, symbol specifications, enabled recovery settings, and the user’s selected risk controls.

Users should test the EA using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and a demo account before operating it with real funds.



GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro v4.09 – Frequently Asked Questions

What makes GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro different from other trading robots?

GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is engineered for high-speed Forex and Gold scalping using the M1 timeframe. The EA combines an intelligent signal-scoring engine, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, adaptive market profiles, market momentum and volatility analysis, chart-pattern confirmation, and disciplined risk management to identify qualified trading opportunities while maintaining controlled trade execution.

Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?

No. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is designed to be accessible to both new and experienced traders. It includes preconfigured default settings and adaptive market profiles that help simplify the initial setup. Users only need to configure their preferred lot size and risk parameters before trading.

For best results, we recommend testing your selected settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account before trading live.

Which markets does GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro support?

The EA includes adaptive optimization profiles for the following supported markets:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – Adaptive Gold Presets

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • AUDUSD

  • NZDUSD

  • USDJPY

  • USDCHF

  • USDCAD

These highly liquid markets are well suited to the EA's adaptive market analysis and scalping strategies. Actual trading conditions depend on your broker's spread, execution quality, and symbol specifications.

Which timeframe should I use?

For optimal performance, attach the EA to the M1 (1-Minute) chart.

The built-in Multi-Timeframe Consensus Engine automatically confirms trading opportunities using configurable higher timeframes, including:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

Does the robot trade automatically?

Yes. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA). It continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades only after all enabled signal confirmations, market filters, and risk-management conditions have been satisfied.

Can the robot be operated manually?

Yes. In addition to fully automated trading, the integrated dashboard provides manual trading controls.

Users can:

  • Open Buy Orders

  • Open Sell Orders

  • Close Buy Positions

  • Close Sell Positions

  • Close All EA-Managed Positions

The AI engine continues monitoring market conditions and displaying real-time trading information while these manual controls remain available.

How does the robot manage trades?

The EA incorporates advanced trade management features, including:

  • Configurable Virtual Stop Loss

  • Configurable Virtual Take Profit

  • Basket Take Profit Management

  • Dynamic Trailing Basket Profit Protection

  • Intelligent Position Monitoring

  • Automatic Position Management

  • Intelligent Order Handling

  • Recovery Management

  • Configurable Opposite Signal Handling

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

These features work together to support disciplined position management and controlled risk exposure.

Can I customize the settings?

Yes. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro provides extensive customization options, including:

General Settings

  • Lot Size

  • Magic Number

  • Trade Direction (Buy & Sell, Buy Only, Sell Only)

Multi-Timeframe Engine

  • Timeframe Selection

  • Minimum Agreement

  • Timeframe Weights

  • Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

AI & Adaptive Engine

  • AI Confidence Parameters

  • Adaptive Market Profiles

  • Chart Pattern Confirmation

  • Pattern Confidence Threshold

Trade Management

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Dynamic Trailing Basket Profit

Market Protection

  • Spread Protection

  • Immediate Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Trading Schedule

  • Economic News Filter

  • Holiday Filter

Risk Management

  • Daily Profit Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Daily Trade Limits

  • Recovery Settings

  • Maximum Active Strategy Series

  • Additional Safety Parameters

This flexibility allows traders to configure the EA according to their preferred trading style and risk tolerance.

Can I use GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro with any broker?

The EA is designed to work with most brokers that support MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

For the best trading experience, we recommend brokers that provide:

  • Low spreads

  • Fast order execution

  • Minimal slippage

  • Stable MT5 connectivity

  • VPS compatibility

Users should verify that their broker supports the required trading symbols and trading conditions before live deployment.

Will I receive future updates?

Product updates, feature enhancements, optimizations, and bug fixes are distributed through the MetaTrader 5 platform according to the applicable product terms.

What do I receive after purchase?

Your purchase includes:

  • GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro for MetaTrader 5

  • Product documentation

  • Installation Guide

  • User Manual

  • Setup guidance

  • Product updates provided through the MQL5 platform according to the applicable product terms

Is the EA suitable for Strategy Tester?

Yes. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro fully supports the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Users can:

  • Evaluate trading performance

  • Compare different configurations

  • Optimize settings

  • Analyze historical trading behavior

  • Test adaptive market profiles before live deployment

Backtesting results should be used as a reference only and do not guarantee future trading performance.

How does the intelligent signal engine improve trading decisions?

The intelligent signal engine evaluates multiple market factors simultaneously, including:

  • Weighted Multi-Timeframe Agreement

  • Market Momentum

  • Volatility Conditions

  • ATR-Based Market Regime Analysis

  • ADX Market Regime Analysis

  • Trading Sessions

  • Adaptive Market Profiles

  • Chart Pattern Confirmation

  • AI Confidence Scoring

Automatic trades are considered only after all enabled confirmation and protection conditions have been satisfied.

What built-in safety features are included?

The EA includes multiple layers of protection designed to promote disciplined risk management and controlled trade execution, including:

  • AI Confidence Validation

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Spread Protection

  • Immediate Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Trading Schedule

  • Economic News Filter

  • Holiday Protection

  • Daily Profit Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Margin Verification

  • Slippage Protection

  • Order Retry Management

  • Recovery Management

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

  • Maximum Active Strategy Series Control

These protection mechanisms work together to help improve execution quality and maintain disciplined trading operations.

Is a VPS recommended?

Yes. Although the EA can operate on a personal computer, a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation.

A VPS helps provide:

  • Faster order execution

  • Lower network latency

  • Stable platform connectivity

  • Reduced interruptions caused by power or internet outages

  • Improved execution consistency during active market sessions

What is the recommended starting capital?

The recommended starting capital depends on your selected risk settings, broker conditions, leverage, and traded symbol.

As a general guideline:

  • Major Forex Pairs: approximately $100–$200

  • XAUUSD (Gold): approximately $300–$1,000

These are suggested starting ranges only and should not be interpreted as guarantees of profitability or protection against loss. Conservative risk management is always recommended.

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Este robô foi criado exclusivamente para operar no ouro (XAUUSD) e funciona melhor em timeframes médios (M30, H1) . Diferente de scalpers tradicionais, o Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min foca em reversões de tendência , utilizando indicadores avançados como RSI, Bandas de Bollinger e Price Action . A estratégia é baseada em detectar níveis críticos de suporte e resistência , onde o mercado tem uma grande probabilidade de inverter a tendência. Ele combina essa análise com volatilidade intradiária , gar
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Manual Master Hybrid EA
Ashraful Alam
Experts
Manual Master Hybrid EA The Ultimate Professional Manual Trade Management Solution for MetaTrader 5 Trade Smarter. Stay in Control. Let Precision Manage Every Position. Manual Master Hybrid EA is a premium-grade Manual Trade Management Expert Advisor developed for serious traders who prefer making their own trading decisions while allowing intelligent automation to manage every open position with professional precision. Unlike traditional automated robots that generate Buy or Sell signals, Manua
EA Wavex
Kyaw Zan Tun
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This Expert Advisor is designed around a Trend Following strategy combined with Market Structure analysis to identify and follow reliable price movements. It avoids short-term noise and focuses on aligning trades with the broader market direction. Trading Logic: The EA analyzes price structure and trend conditions to determine optimal entry and exit points. It is built to follow market momentum rather than predict sudden reversals. Risk Management: Equipped with a robust risk management system,
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
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Marta Gonzalez
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Elasticity     - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This EA modifies the distances depending on the market situation, being able to shorten or increase the distances depending on how the algorithm reads the market. The system operates market breaks. Looking for the market point of greater efficiency ris/ benefit , to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses two different algorithms, one to follow the trend and the other to operate market pullbacks. D
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