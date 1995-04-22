Gfx Scalper AI Robot Pro

GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro MT5

Professional AI-Powered Forex and Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is an advanced automated trading system developed for high-speed Forex and Gold scalping. The EA combines an intelligent signal-scoring engine, adaptive market profiles, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, chart-pattern analysis, advanced market filters, comprehensive risk management, and real-time analytics to identify qualified trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined trade execution.

Version 4.09 introduces an enhanced AI telemetry dashboard, adaptive optimization profiles for Gold and major Forex pairs, weighted multi-timeframe consensus, advanced chart-pattern detection, intelligent execution protection, recovery management, and comprehensive trading analytics for live trading and the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

AI Signal Intelligence Engine

The core of the EA is an intelligent scoring engine that continuously evaluates market conditions using multiple analysis and confirmation modules.

A modern real-time dashboard provides detailed information about account performance, AI confidence, market conditions, open positions, execution status, active protection filters, and overall system health.

For conservative use, traders may consider starting with approximately $100 to $200 for major Forex pairs and $300 to $1,000 for Gold, depending on lot size, leverage, broker conditions, and selected risk parameters. These are suggested starting ranges only and do not guarantee profitability or prevent losses.

New users should begin with a limited number of major Forex pairs where USD is either the base or quote currency and test all settings on a demo account or in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live deployment.

The detailed user manual is available in the languages officially supplied with the product.

Available in 11 languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi, Arabic and Filipino (Tagalog).

Setup GuideUser Manual | Gold Preset | Forex Preset

 

💰 Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384670

💰 Pricing

Take advantage of our special introductory price of just $30/6months, available until December.

After the promotion ends, the subscription price will increase to $50/month. The price will then gradually increase with each new sale until it reaches the standard rate of $75/month.

🎁 Exclusive Bonus for All Subscribers

Every customer who subscribes to GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro will receive one premium product completely FREE.

FREE Bonus:

  • GFX Multi-Timeframe AI EA Indicator

This powerful indicator provides intelligent multi-timeframe market analysis, helping you identify high-probability trading opportunities with greater confidence.

Main Features:

AI Signal Intelligence

  • AI BUY, SELL, and WAIT signal detection

  • Dynamic AI confidence scoring

  • Weighted signal evaluation

  • Multi-module signal analysis

  • Real-time market scoring

  • Stable signal confirmation

  • Current signal-strength meter

  • Live market-direction analysis

  • Primary signal and adaptive optimization-table modes

  • Configurable Buy and Sell, Buy Only, or Sell Only operation

Adaptive Market Optimization Engine

The EA can automatically select specialized parameter profiles according to the active symbol and current market regime.

Adaptive profiles include:

  • Conservative

  • Trending

  • Ranging

  • High ATR

  • Low ATR

  • London Session

  • New York Session

  • London–New York Overlap

  • Asian Session

  • Recovery

  • News Safety

The adaptive engine evaluates factors such as ATR, ADX, session, volatility regime, symbol class, and recovery status before selecting a suitable profile.

Advanced Chart-Pattern Engine

The integrated chart-pattern engine analyzes higher-timeframe price structures and can use detected patterns as confirmation for the primary trading signal.

Supported pattern categories include:

  • Classical chart patterns

  • Harmonic patterns

  • Double Top and Double Bottom

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Inverse Head and Shoulders

  • Butterfly

  • Gartley

  • Bat

  • Crab

  • Cypher

  • ABCD

  • Triangle formations

  • Wedge formations

  • Flag and Pennant structures

Pattern detection can be configured as optional confirmation, strict confirmation, or informational analysis.

Multi-Timeframe Consensus Engine

The EA confirms trading opportunities using several synchronized timeframes before permitting automatic execution.

Supported Confirmation Timeframes

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

Multi-Timeframe Features

  • Weighted multi-timeframe agreement

  • Configurable minimum timeframe agreement

  • Configurable minimum consensus percentage

  • Higher-timeframe direction confirmation

  • Stable signal confirmation

  • Closed-candle analysis

  • Configurable timeframe weights

  • Live MTF signal matrix

  • Intelligent signal synchronization

Intelligent Market Protection

The EA continuously evaluates current market conditions before permitting a new position.

Protection Modules

  • Spread protection

  • Immediate volatility filter

  • Tick activity filter

  • Candle-size filter

  • Trading-session filter

  • Weekly trading schedule

  • Economic-news filter

  • NFP protection

  • Holiday protection

  • Daily drawdown protection

  • Maximum account drawdown protection

  • Daily trade limits

  • Consecutive-loss cooldown

  • Market-session and trading-condition validation

When an enabled protection condition fails, the EA blocks new automatic entries and displays the reason on the dashboard.

Smart Trade Execution

Trade execution is designed to prioritize validated entries and controlled order handling.

Execution Features

  • Next-candle entry confirmation

  • New-bar execution mode

  • Every-tick execution mode

  • Signal-change execution mode

  • Minimum interval between entries

  • Duplicate-direction protection

  • Maximum-series control

  • Maximum-slippage control

  • Failed-order retry management

  • Volume validation

  • Broker volume-limit verification

  • Free-margin verification

  • Current-price validation

  • Broker response and execution monitoring

  • Return-code monitoring

  • Execution success-rate analytics

  • Intelligent order handling

Risk Management System

Built-in capital-protection controls help manage exposure during changing market conditions.

Risk Controls

  • Daily drawdown protection

  • Maximum account drawdown protection

  • Daily trade limits

  • Daily profit target

  • Daily loss limit

  • Consecutive-loss cooldown

  • Basket take profit

  • Dynamic trailing basket profit

  • Recovery management

  • Maximum recovery steps

  • Recovery lot multiplier

  • Maximum recovery lot

  • Recovery reset after a profitable trade

  • Automatic suspension of new entries after configured risk limits

  • Optional closing of managed positions after a drawdown limit is triggered

Trade Management

The EA automatically monitors and manages its positions after execution.

Trade-Management Features

  • Automatic Buy and Sell execution

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Optional hidden broker-side TP and SL

  • Basket-money Take Profit

  • Dynamic trailing basket-profit protection

  • Basket peak-profit monitoring

  • Current-symbol or multi-symbol basket management

  • Recovery-lot management

  • Intelligent position monitoring

  • Automatic position closure after configured exit conditions

  • Opposite-signal position handling

  • Configurable opposite-signal policy

AI Dashboard and Live Analytics

The professional telemetry dashboard provides real-time visibility into the EA’s trading logic and operational status.

Dashboard Information

  • AI signal speedometer

  • AI confidence display

  • Current BUY, SELL, or WAIT signal

  • Combined signal score

  • Multi-timeframe agreement

  • MTF consensus percentage

  • MTF signal matrix

  • Active adaptive market profile

  • Detected chart pattern

  • Pattern confidence and direction

  • Module-score breakdown

  • Filter analytics

  • System-health status

  • Latest trading action

  • Current execution reason

  • Execution attempts

  • Order retry count

  • Last broker return code

  • Execution success rate

  • Daily trading statistics

  • Net profit

  • Gross profit

  • Gross loss

  • Win rate

  • Profit factor

  • Wins and losses

  • Basket analytics

  • Open-position information

  • Current floating profit or loss

  • Recovery status

  • Daily and account drawdown

  • Balance, equity, margin, and free margin

  • Current spread and configured spread limit

  • Tick activity

  • Immediate price deviation

  • Current trading session

  • Broker time

  • Terminal latency

  • Broker and server information

Manual Trading Support

Although the EA supports fully automated trading, it also provides manual controls through the integrated dashboard.

Users can manually:

  • Open Buy orders

  • Open Sell orders

  • Close Buy positions

  • Close Sell positions

  • Close all EA-managed positions

  • Enable or disable automatic trading

  • Reset EA locks, cooldown status, and recovery state

The analysis engine continues evaluating market conditions and displaying signals while manual controls are available.

Manual Buy and Sell actions can be configured to remain direct user overrides or to follow selected directional policies.

Safety and Execution Features

The EA incorporates multiple protection layers designed to improve execution reliability.

  • Market-session verification

  • Weekly schedule verification

  • Trading-condition validation

  • Broker response monitoring

  • Margin verification

  • Volume validation

  • Broker volume-limit protection

  • Order retry logic

  • Slippage protection

  • Duplicate-entry protection

  • Entry-interval protection

  • Daily risk controls

  • Equity protection

  • Drawdown locks

  • Consecutive-loss cooldown

  • News and holiday protection

  • Automatic trade-direction enforcement

Supported and Recommended Markets

The adaptive optimization engine is designed for Gold and major Forex pairs, including:

  • XAUUSD

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • AUDUSD

  • NZDUSD

  • USDJPY

  • USDCHF

  • USDCAD

Broker-specific suffixes or prefixes may require symbol compatibility testing.

Optimized For

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Major Forex currency pairs

  • Gold trading

  • USD-based and USD-quoted major pairs

  • M1 scalping execution

  • Weighted higher-timeframe confirmation

  • Adaptive market-regime analysis

  • Low-latency VPS environments

  • Hedge accounts

  • Netting accounts

  • Standard, RAW, and ECN trading environments

  • MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Recommended Operating Conditions

For improved execution quality, use:

  • A low-spread MetaTrader 5 broker

  • Fast and stable order execution

  • Minimal slippage

  • Stable internet or VPS connectivity

  • The M1 chart timeframe

  • Conservative lot sizing

  • Appropriate drawdown limits

  • Demo testing before live trading

  • Strategy Tester validation before changing major parameters

Version

Current Version: 4.09

Future product updates and feature improvements may be made available through the MetaTrader 5 platform according to the applicable product terms.

Important Risk Notice

Forex and Gold trading involve substantial financial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.

Suggested account balances are general examples only. Actual risk depends on lot size, leverage, spread, volatility, broker execution, symbol specifications, enabled recovery settings, and the user’s selected risk controls.

Users should test the EA using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and a demo account before operating it with real funds.



GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro v4.09 – Frequently Asked Questions

What makes GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro different from other trading robots?

GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is engineered for high-speed Forex and Gold scalping using the M1 timeframe. The EA combines an intelligent signal-scoring engine, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, adaptive market profiles, market momentum and volatility analysis, chart-pattern confirmation, and disciplined risk management to identify qualified trading opportunities while maintaining controlled trade execution.

Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?

No. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is designed to be accessible to both new and experienced traders. It includes preconfigured default settings and adaptive market profiles that help simplify the initial setup. Users only need to configure their preferred lot size and risk parameters before trading.

For best results, we recommend testing your selected settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account before trading live.

Which markets does GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro support?

The EA includes adaptive optimization profiles for the following supported markets:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – Adaptive Gold Presets

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • AUDUSD

  • NZDUSD

  • USDJPY

  • USDCHF

  • USDCAD

These highly liquid markets are well suited to the EA's adaptive market analysis and scalping strategies. Actual trading conditions depend on your broker's spread, execution quality, and symbol specifications.

Which timeframe should I use?

For optimal performance, attach the EA to the M1 (1-Minute) chart.

The built-in Multi-Timeframe Consensus Engine automatically confirms trading opportunities using configurable higher timeframes, including:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

Does the robot trade automatically?

Yes. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA). It continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades only after all enabled signal confirmations, market filters, and risk-management conditions have been satisfied.

Can the robot be operated manually?

Yes. In addition to fully automated trading, the integrated dashboard provides manual trading controls.

Users can:

  • Open Buy Orders

  • Open Sell Orders

  • Close Buy Positions

  • Close Sell Positions

  • Close All EA-Managed Positions

The AI engine continues monitoring market conditions and displaying real-time trading information while these manual controls remain available.

How does the robot manage trades?

The EA incorporates advanced trade management features, including:

  • Configurable Virtual Stop Loss

  • Configurable Virtual Take Profit

  • Basket Take Profit Management

  • Dynamic Trailing Basket Profit Protection

  • Intelligent Position Monitoring

  • Automatic Position Management

  • Intelligent Order Handling

  • Recovery Management

  • Configurable Opposite Signal Handling

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

These features work together to support disciplined position management and controlled risk exposure.

Can I customize the settings?

Yes. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro provides extensive customization options, including:

General Settings

  • Lot Size

  • Magic Number

  • Trade Direction (Buy & Sell, Buy Only, Sell Only)

Multi-Timeframe Engine

  • Timeframe Selection

  • Minimum Agreement

  • Timeframe Weights

  • Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

AI & Adaptive Engine

  • AI Confidence Parameters

  • Adaptive Market Profiles

  • Chart Pattern Confirmation

  • Pattern Confidence Threshold

Trade Management

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Dynamic Trailing Basket Profit

Market Protection

  • Spread Protection

  • Immediate Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Trading Schedule

  • Economic News Filter

  • Holiday Filter

Risk Management

  • Daily Profit Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Daily Trade Limits

  • Recovery Settings

  • Maximum Active Strategy Series

  • Additional Safety Parameters

This flexibility allows traders to configure the EA according to their preferred trading style and risk tolerance.

Can I use GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro with any broker?

The EA is designed to work with most brokers that support MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

For the best trading experience, we recommend brokers that provide:

  • Low spreads

  • Fast order execution

  • Minimal slippage

  • Stable MT5 connectivity

  • VPS compatibility

Users should verify that their broker supports the required trading symbols and trading conditions before live deployment.

Will I receive future updates?

Product updates, feature enhancements, optimizations, and bug fixes are distributed through the MetaTrader 5 platform according to the applicable product terms.

What do I receive after purchase?

Your purchase includes:

  • GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro for MetaTrader 5

  • Product documentation

  • Installation Guide

  • User Manual

  • Setup guidance

  • Product updates provided through the MQL5 platform according to the applicable product terms

Is the EA suitable for Strategy Tester?

Yes. GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro fully supports the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Users can:

  • Evaluate trading performance

  • Compare different configurations

  • Optimize settings

  • Analyze historical trading behavior

  • Test adaptive market profiles before live deployment

Backtesting results should be used as a reference only and do not guarantee future trading performance.

How does the intelligent signal engine improve trading decisions?

The intelligent signal engine evaluates multiple market factors simultaneously, including:

  • Weighted Multi-Timeframe Agreement

  • Market Momentum

  • Volatility Conditions

  • ATR-Based Market Regime Analysis

  • ADX Market Regime Analysis

  • Trading Sessions

  • Adaptive Market Profiles

  • Chart Pattern Confirmation

  • AI Confidence Scoring

Automatic trades are considered only after all enabled confirmation and protection conditions have been satisfied.

What built-in safety features are included?

The EA includes multiple layers of protection designed to promote disciplined risk management and controlled trade execution, including:

  • AI Confidence Validation

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Spread Protection

  • Immediate Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Trading Schedule

  • Economic News Filter

  • Holiday Protection

  • Daily Profit Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Margin Verification

  • Slippage Protection

  • Order Retry Management

  • Recovery Management

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

  • Maximum Active Strategy Series Control

These protection mechanisms work together to help improve execution quality and maintain disciplined trading operations.

Is a VPS recommended?

Yes. Although the EA can operate on a personal computer, a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation.

A VPS helps provide:

  • Faster order execution

  • Lower network latency

  • Stable platform connectivity

  • Reduced interruptions caused by power or internet outages

  • Improved execution consistency during active market sessions

What is the recommended starting capital?

The recommended starting capital depends on your selected risk settings, broker conditions, leverage, and traded symbol.

As a general guideline:

  • Major Forex Pairs: approximately $100–$200

  • XAUUSD (Gold): approximately $300–$1,000

These are suggested starting ranges only and should not be interpreted as guarantees of profitability or protection against loss. Conservative risk management is always recommended.

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THIS EA IS DESING TO USED IN BTCUSD    Do you want to accompany  Criptotrading to the next level of bitcoin trading? You just have to download it and try it yourself. Also testing it is free. Are you not going to try them? Criptotrading  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    Criptotrading  It is an advanced and profession
Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min
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专家
Este robô foi criado exclusivamente para operar no ouro (XAUUSD) e funciona melhor em timeframes médios (M30, H1) . Diferente de scalpers tradicionais, o Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min foca em reversões de tendência , utilizando indicadores avançados como RSI, Bandas de Bollinger e Price Action . A estratégia é baseada em detectar níveis críticos de suporte e resistência , onde o mercado tem uma grande probabilidade de inverter a tendência. Ele combina essa análise com volatilidade intradiária , gar
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Kyaw Zan Tun
专家
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Philipp Warmuth
专家
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专家
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4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Gfx Px22 AI Gold Scalper Pro
Eric Lozarita
专家
GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro MT5 Professional AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor combines an advanced AI decision engine, adaptive market-regime analysis, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, intelligent chart-pattern recognition, comprehensive market protection, disciplined risk management, and a professional real-ti
Gfx Institutional Order Flow Pro
Eric Lozarita
指标
GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro MT5 v3.02 Advanced Institutional Order Flow Analytics — analyzes market structure, liquidity, order blocks, imbalances, and institutional trading conditions. Adaptive Institutional Intelligence — dynamically evaluates market conditions and setup quality using multi-factor institutional analytics. Multi-Timeframe Market Confirmation — combines structure and directional information across multiple timeframes for stronger trade validation. Free Integrated
Gfx PX50 AI Gold Scalper Pro
Eric Lozarita
专家
GFX PX50 AI Gold Scalper Pro GFX PX50 AI Gold Scalper Pro is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines intelligent market analysis, adaptive strategy selection, multi-timeframe confirmation, and advanced risk management to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined trade execution. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically adjusts its trading behavior according t
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