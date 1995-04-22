Basis Trader

SupertrendConfluenceEA

A self-contained Expert Advisor that enters on Supertrend crossovers confirmed by a simple moving average, then filters those signals through a configurable confluence of trend overlays. Signals are evaluated on bar close only, so the strategy does not repaint.

How it works

A buy signal fires when price crosses above the Supertrend line and closes at or above the confirmation SMA. A sell signal fires when price crosses below the Supertrend line and closes at or below the confirmation SMA. Before an order is sent, the confluence gate checks up to seven overlays. You can require every enabled overlay to agree (Unanimous), require at least N overlays to agree (Threshold), or disable the gate entirely (Off) and trade the raw Supertrend decision.

Default setup uses Threshold mode with 3 of 4 overlays enabled: Range Filter, SuperIchi, TBO, and Smart Trail. Heikin-Ashi bias, MACD regime, and Parabolic SAR are available but off by default. Optional counter-trend vetoes can block entries when an opposing exhaustion take-profit point or RSI reversal is present.

All indicator maths are computed inside the EA. Built-in MT5 indicator handles are not used, so Supertrend, ATR, moving averages, and overlays follow a consistent recursive calculation model across symbols and timeframes.

Risk management

- Position sizing: fixed lot, or percent of equity risked per trade (default 1 percent)
- Stop loss: Supertrend line at signal time, or fixed money targets in account currency
- Take profit: risk-reward multiple of the stop distance (default 2.0), or fixed money targets
- Break-even: optional move to break-even after N multiples of risk
- Trailing stop: off, ATR distance, or along the Smart Trail line
- Spread filter, session hours window, and day-of-week mask
- Daily loss limit as a percent of start-of-day balance
- Max concurrent positions and one-position-per-direction control
- Magic number isolation for multi-EA charts

Execution

Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lot size, stop levels, freeze levels, filling mode, and margin checks are taken from the broker symbol properties. Orders are retried on requote and price-change retcodes within a bounded retry limit. No DLLs, no web requests, no external files.

Recommended starting point

1. Attach to EURUSD M5 or M15 on a demo account.
2. Leave defaults for a first Strategy Tester run.
3. If you want fewer trades, raise the confluence threshold or switch to Unanimous.
4. If you want more trades, lower the threshold or set Confluence mode to Off.
5. Set your risk percent and daily loss limit before going live.
6. Confirm stop loss and take profit land on the correct side of price in the tester before using real funds.

Inputs at a glance

Signal: strategy timeframe, Supertrend sensitivity 5.5, ATR length 11, SMA length 13, history window, warmup bars.

Confluence: Unanimous / Threshold / Off, threshold count, seven overlay toggles.

Vetoes: exhaustion TP points, RSI reversals.

Stops: SL/TP on/off, risk-reward, hard money targets.

Sizing: fixed lot or percent equity, lot cap.

Management: trailing mode, break-even, close on opposite signal.

Guards: max positions, one per direction, min bars between trades, max spread, daily loss limit.

Session: hour window and weekday mask.

Execution: magic number, slippage, order comment, retries.

Important

Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results. Always validate on a demo account with your broker's symbol conditions, spreads, and filling rules. Defaults are chosen so the EA produces trades in the tester; tighten confluence and risk filters before live use.

No grid. No martingale. One clear entry model with optional confluence filtering and professional risk controls.
Рекомендуем также
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
Эксперты
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Chip Tech
Brian Atari Omari
Эксперты
Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
AW BW strategy based MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
2 (1)
Эксперты
AW BW strategy based  EA торгует по сигналам кастомной комбинации индикаторов созданных Bill M. Williams. Этот полностью автоматизированный торговый робот имеет гибкую настройку и множество сценариев работы. В продукт встроено множество полезных функций: автоматический расчет лота, система трейлинга, стоплосс и многое другое. При необходимости может использовать усреднение.  Преимущества:   Подходит для любых типов инструментов и любых таймфреймов. Индикаторы настраиваемые во входных настройках
Bull Bat
Ryuki Ohno
Эксперты
Этот экспертный советник (EA) использует простую, но надёжную стратегию, основанную на расхождении между краткосрочной и долгосрочной экспоненциальными скользящими средними (EMA) — EMA20 и EMA200. Открытие позиции происходит в направлении тренда при пересечении ценой EMA200. Советник ориентирован на сильные трендовые движения и построен по принципу торговли по тренду, с целью захвата крупных ценовых движений. Рекомендуемые настройки: Валютная пара: USDJPY Таймфрейм: H1 (можно изменить после тес
Stochastic Gold Scalper
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
Stochastic Gold Scalper Автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, торгующий по свечным паттернам с опциональным подтверждением осциллятором Stochastic, контролируемой сеточной стратегией и гибким управлением капиталом ОПИСАНИЕ Stochastic Gold Scalper — это профессиональный торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для полностью автоматической и дисциплинированной торговли на основе классического свечного анализа. Вместо торговли по субъективным ощущениям система работает по об
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
PulseGrid
Nick Truckenmueller
Эксперты
PulseGrid MT5 is an advanced fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for EURUSD on the M30 timeframe. The strategy combines momentum detection through RSI with directional filtering using EMA trend analysis. This allows the EA to trade only in favorable market conditions while avoiding low-probability entries. Unlike aggressive grid systems, PulseGrid MT5 uses ATR-based adaptive spacing between positions. The distance between trades dynamically adjusts to current market volatility,
Ichi Grid Lot EA
Hoai Phuong Tran
Эксперты
[ENGLISH] ICHIMOKU DCA PRO - Advanced Grid & Flash Crash Protection EA A premium Expert Advisor combining the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with a modern DCA Grid system, fortified with the most advanced Safety Protections available on MQL5 today. This guide explains the parameters as they appear in the Inputs tab of MetaTrader 5. 1. ICHIMOKU SETUP (CORE LOGIC) •Timeframe for Trading: Timeframe used to check price position relative to Span B. •Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen/Senkou Span B Pe
MA and MACD EA
Nanthachak Khamhung
Эксперты
MA and MACD EA (MAXD) , a powerful and reliable trading tool designed for traders who want to enhance their trading strategy using a combination of Moving Average (MA) and MACD indicators. MAXD offers customizable settings that can be adapted to any asset, ensuring flexibility across various market conditions. With built-in risk management features, MAXD allows traders to set precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, control daily positions, and adjust lot sizes based on account growth. Whether
Gold Dual Window
Pedro Salar Montoro
Эксперты
Gold Dual Window is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. The strategy combines trend structure, multi-timeframe confirmation and controlled pullbacks. The system only searches for trades during two configurable trading windows, avoiding continuous exposure throughout the entire session. Main features: - EMA 11, 34 and 103 trend structure on M5 - M15 trend confirmation - ADX and +DI / -DI directional filters - Real pullback detection - Recovery candle
Prop firm king
Ricky Zoltan Beznec
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the   USD/CHF   currency pair on the  3 -hour (H3) chart . It identifies high-probability reversal opportunities by detecting when price reaches statistically extreme overbought or oversold conditions. When a qualifying signal is confirmed, the EA automatically enters a trade, manages position size relative to available margin, and applies a dynamic trailing stop to protect profits as the trade moves in favour. The
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
Эксперты
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
Seven Candles for MT5
Luiz Tim
Эксперты
Советник Seven Candles применяет стратегию, изначально описанную в книге " Эффективные краткосрочные торговые стратегии " Ларри Коннорса (Larry Connors) и Сесара Альвареса (Cesar Alvarez). Созданная для работы на фондовых индексах (SP500, Down Jones, NASDAQ, BOVESPA, Nikkei и т.д.), эта стратегия ищет торговые возможности на основе положения цены закрытия относительно индикатора Simple Moving Average. Тем не менее, для открытия сделок между свечами также должен сформироваться паттерн. Первоначал
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Эксперты
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
Bitcoin Emperor
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
Эксперты
Правьте криптовалютным рынком Bitcoin Emperor EA   это новый и динамичный эксперт-советник, разработанный для торговли на рынке Bitcoin BTCUSD с подтверждением тренда, используя стратегию, которая доказала свою эффективность с конца 2024 года и остается актуальной по сегодняшний день. ПОПРОБУЙТЕ VIP-эксперта для золота: Gold Slayer Входы Bitcoin Emperor основаны на нашем индикаторе премиум-класса: Reversion King (ОТПРАВИТЕЛЬ И МЕНЕДЖЕР СИГНАЛОВ В TELEGRAM  автоматически управляет вашим Telegram-
FREE
MMM Trader Pro ADX Bollinger MA
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
Стратегия MMM ADX & Bollinger Bands & MA: Стратегия этого эксперта сочетает в себе два встроенных индикатора для улучшения сигналов и позволяет открыть новый ордер в нужное время. Вы можете выбирать силу сигнала по индикатору ADX. Тренд подтверждается с помощью индикатора Bollinger Bands. Скользящие средние используются для проверки того, не отклоняются ли цены от общего паттерна. Объединение данных от обоих индикаторов и скользящей средней позволяет рассчитывать качественные сигналы и избегать
Gold Injection EA MT5
Muhammad Sharjeel Awan
5 (2)
Эксперты
Gold Injection EA для MetaTrader 5 Обзор продукта Gold Injection EA — это автоматизированный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото). Советник сочетает в себе сеточную торговую стратегию с гибкими функциями управления капиталом и корзиной ордеров. Он предоставляет широкий набор настраиваемых параметров, позволяющих адаптировать торговлю под различные размеры депозитов, условия брокеров и индивидуальные предпочтения по управлению рисками. Gold In
Momentum Gate Pro
Yao Ren Ye
Эксперты
Momentum Gate Pro Professional EURUSD M15 Momentum Expert Advisor Momentum Gate Pro is a precision-focused Expert Advisor designed for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. It is built around a momentum-based trading concept that combines MACD directional signals, higher-timeframe trend filtering, ADX market strength control, and strict risk management. The goal of this EA is not to trade frequently at random, but to wait for specific market conditions where directional momentum and trend structure are
Black Box EURUSD evening MT5
Alexander Gromov
Эксперты
Алгоритм использует статистически оправданное сравнение исторических данных, скользящей средней и выходных значений индикаторов Williams R и Stochastic для принятия решения о необходимости открытия позиции. Эта логика была создана как результат использования стохастических методов, протестирована на исторических данных и проверена методом Монте Карло, что, разумеется, не гарантирует будущих результатов. Советник предназначен для торговли вечером на инструменте EURUSD на 15 минутном интервале. Не
MultiAsset SilverBullet EA
Ayman Ait Sidi Allal
Эксперты
MultiAsset SilverBullet BlueGuardian MaxYield — Pass Prop Firm Challenges with ICT Precision Purpose-built Expert Advisor optimized specifically for passing BlueGuardian prop firm challenges with maximum yield. Backtested and validated on BlueGuardian real tick data to ensure realistic performance expectations. Start your BlueGuardian challenge: https://blueguardian.com/?afmc=22vj PROVEN PERFORMANCE ON BLUEGUARDIAN Backtested on Bl
EA Falcon MT5
Renat Garaev
Эксперты
EA Falcon — это алгоритм, в основе которого лежат две основные стратегии, позволяющие торговать в направлении основного тренда с использованием дополнительных возможностей, делающих торговлю более безопасной и разумной с точки зрения риска и прибыли. Это универсальный советник и отличный инструмент диверсификации портфеля с гибкими настройками, которые можно настроить на консервативную, оптимальную или агрессивную торговлю в зависимости от ваших предпочтений. Настройки можно скачать в обсуждени
Supertrend Gold MT5
Handy Ban
Эксперты
SuperTrend Gold MT5 SuperTrend Gold Trend Filter is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) . It enters trades in the direction of a SuperTrend signal on the trading timeframe, but only when a higher-timeframe SuperTrend confirms the same direction. The higher-timeframe filter helps avoid trading against the dominant trend and reduces activity during sideways market conditions. Every trade is protected by a hard stop loss from the moment it opens. A trailing stop follows the
ADX Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Представляем вам Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT5, инновационное автоматизированное торговое решение, специально разработанное для MetaTrader 5. Этот экспертный советник использует Средний Направленный Индекс для определения трендов и эффективного управления сделками, что делает его идеальным как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, стремящихся улучшить свои торговые результаты. С его способностью автоматизировать входы и выходы из сделок на основе силы тренда, Average Direct
Intraday News
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
Приготовьтесь революционизировать свой торговый опыт с помощью советника Intraday News для платформы MT5! Этот передовой инструмент специально разработан для торговли новостями и позволяет вам извлечь выгоду из таких важных событий, как отчет о занятости в несельскохозяйственном секторе (NFP). Вы никогда не пропустите ни одной детали на валютном и фондовом рынках. Настройте свою торговую стратегию с помощью настраиваемых входных данных для лотов, времени торговли, движения цен и множителей март
MACD ProLab mt5
Osama Echchakery
Эксперты
MACD EA — это гибкий советник для MT5, построенный на основе классической концепции   MACD (схождение-расхождение скользящих средних)   , предназначенный для трейдеров, которым важны   контроль, ясность и возможность индивидуальной настройки   . MACD — один из наиболее широко используемых инструментов в техническом анализе, поскольку он четко и наглядно сочетает в себе   направление тренда   и   импульс   . Он хорошо адаптируется к различным рынкам и временным интервалам (Forex, металлы, индексы
Alligator Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
Alligator Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as Jawsperiod1, Jawsshift1, Teethsperiod1, Teethsshift1,   Lipssperiod1, Lipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellShift1, SellCandlestickShift1, SellShift2, SellCandlestickShift2,  SellShift3 and SellCandlestickShift3 can be adjusted. Alligator Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal
Master Stochastic
Genesis Hafalla
4 (1)
Эксперты
Как это работает? Советник торгует на пересечениях сигнальной и главной линий индикатора Стохастик. В каждый момент времени держит открытой только одну сделку. Открывает сделку на покупку, если сигнальная линия пересекает главную вниз, ниже установленного вами значения параметра BuyBelow . Открывает сделку на продажу, если сигнальная линия пересекает главную вверх, выше установленного вами значения параметра SellAbove . Советник работает на любых таймфреймах и валютных парах. Данные осциллятора
Auuu MA UAS
Zazkia Nur Alifa
5 (2)
Эксперты
Auu MA UAS – Virtual Risk Control EA Version 1.00 Auu MA UAS is a clean and disciplined Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a moving-average–based reverse signal logic combined with a virtual risk control system . This EA focuses on controlled exposure, simplicity, and broker-independent trade management , without using server-side Stop Loss or Take Profit. Strategy Overview Trades based on reverse signals derived from moving average relationships Opens positions against short-term dir
FREE
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв