Basis Trader

SupertrendConfluenceEA





A self-contained Expert Advisor that enters on Supertrend crossovers confirmed by a simple moving average, then filters those signals through a configurable confluence of trend overlays. Signals are evaluated on bar close only, so the strategy does not repaint.





How it works





A buy signal fires when price crosses above the Supertrend line and closes at or above the confirmation SMA. A sell signal fires when price crosses below the Supertrend line and closes at or below the confirmation SMA. Before an order is sent, the confluence gate checks up to seven overlays. You can require every enabled overlay to agree (Unanimous), require at least N overlays to agree (Threshold), or disable the gate entirely (Off) and trade the raw Supertrend decision.





Default setup uses Threshold mode with 3 of 4 overlays enabled: Range Filter, SuperIchi, TBO, and Smart Trail. Heikin-Ashi bias, MACD regime, and Parabolic SAR are available but off by default. Optional counter-trend vetoes can block entries when an opposing exhaustion take-profit point or RSI reversal is present.





All indicator maths are computed inside the EA. Built-in MT5 indicator handles are not used, so Supertrend, ATR, moving averages, and overlays follow a consistent recursive calculation model across symbols and timeframes.





Risk management





- Position sizing: fixed lot, or percent of equity risked per trade (default 1 percent)

- Stop loss: Supertrend line at signal time, or fixed money targets in account currency

- Take profit: risk-reward multiple of the stop distance (default 2.0), or fixed money targets

- Break-even: optional move to break-even after N multiples of risk

- Trailing stop: off, ATR distance, or along the Smart Trail line

- Spread filter, session hours window, and day-of-week mask

- Daily loss limit as a percent of start-of-day balance

- Max concurrent positions and one-position-per-direction control

- Magic number isolation for multi-EA charts





Execution





Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lot size, stop levels, freeze levels, filling mode, and margin checks are taken from the broker symbol properties. Orders are retried on requote and price-change retcodes within a bounded retry limit. No DLLs, no web requests, no external files.





Recommended starting point





1. Attach to EURUSD M5 or M15 on a demo account.

2. Leave defaults for a first Strategy Tester run.

3. If you want fewer trades, raise the confluence threshold or switch to Unanimous.

4. If you want more trades, lower the threshold or set Confluence mode to Off.

5. Set your risk percent and daily loss limit before going live.

6. Confirm stop loss and take profit land on the correct side of price in the tester before using real funds.





Inputs at a glance





Signal: strategy timeframe, Supertrend sensitivity 5.5, ATR length 11, SMA length 13, history window, warmup bars.





Confluence: Unanimous / Threshold / Off, threshold count, seven overlay toggles.





Vetoes: exhaustion TP points, RSI reversals.





Stops: SL/TP on/off, risk-reward, hard money targets.





Sizing: fixed lot or percent equity, lot cap.





Management: trailing mode, break-even, close on opposite signal.





Guards: max positions, one per direction, min bars between trades, max spread, daily loss limit.





Session: hour window and weekday mask.





Execution: magic number, slippage, order comment, retries.





Important





Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results. Always validate on a demo account with your broker's symbol conditions, spreads, and filling rules. Defaults are chosen so the EA produces trades in the tester; tighten confluence and risk filters before live use.





No grid. No martingale. One clear entry model with optional confluence filtering and professional risk controls.