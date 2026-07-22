Kazmi Multi Core Hedge

Gold(XAU) Highly Profitable EA Bot

WHY DO 95% OF GOLD GRIDS BLOW ACCOUNTS?

Because standard grid bots are dumb. They keep adding larger and larger lot sizes into a one-way trend, hoping for a pullback that never comes. They play Russian Roulette with your hard-earned capital.

Kazmi Multi Core Hedge ends this cycle of trading anxiety. It does not try to predict where Gold (XAUUSD) will go. Instead, it utilizes an advanced, institutional-grade Multi-Core Balanced Hedging Algorithm designed to extract profit from market movements—no matter which direction they run.

THE TECH: HOW THE MULTI-CORE ENGINE PROTECTS YOU

Unlike primitive grids, Kazmi Multi Core Hedge operates on a synchronized dual-sided matrix:

  1. Dual-Core Seeding: The EA simultaneously plants Buy and Sell seed trades. It remains perfectly balanced from the millisecond it loads.
  2. Reverse Hedge Correlation (XHB & XHS): When the market trends hard, the EA doesn't just blind-grid. It injects precision hedges in the direction of the trend to lock in drawdowns, offsetting losses in the grid.
  3. Linear & Staircase Sizing: Avoids the danger of exponential Martingale multipliers. You can choose linear additions, staircase lot sizing, or mild multipliers to match your precise risk appetite.
  4. Sniper Recovery Engine: Activating automatically at high-drawdown levels, this system isolates underwater baskets, applies break-even protections, and safely liquidates positions to defend your capital.
  5. Dual Profit Targets: Merges cash-based basket targets (USD) with point-based targets, ensuring positions are closed at the absolute peak of structural reversals.

ELITE SECURITY FEATURES (THE DRAWDOWN KILLERS)

  • Daily Drawdown & Profit Caps (with Auto-Resume): Set your maximum daily risk (e.g., 5%) and daily target (e.g., 2%). If hit, the EA closes everything and halts. Best of all, it automatically resumes the next trading day.
  • Equity Stop Loss: A hard line in the sand. Protects your lifetime peak equity from black swan market events.
  • Time Filter & Overnight Window Guard: Avoid volatile news releases, bank roll-overs, and low-liquidity gaps by restricting trades to specific server hours.
  • Emergency Hedge System: If a black swan event occurs, the EA can instantly trigger an exact opposite lock-in hedge, instantly freezing your equity and protecting your account from margin calls.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS (THE GOLD GOLDMINE)

A set file willl be shared with you followed by a user manual as soon as you make the purchase.

EASY 3-STEP SETUP

  1. Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M5 or M15 chart.
  2. Ensure "Allow Algorithmic Trading" is checked green in your MT5 terminal header.
  3. Choose your risk profile in the Inputs tab (or leave them at our optimized default settings) and click OK.

LIMITED QUANTITY RELEASE NOTICE

To prevent broker exposure and maintain the edge of the Multi-Core correlation logic, this public release has been stripped of license keys and activation limits. We reserve the right to increase the price or remove the EA from the market at any moment.

Gain your ultimate unfair advantage over Gold today.



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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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Prop Guardian is an automated prop firm Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed around the rules of two step evaluation and funded accounts. It combines a fully automated trading strategy with a compliance engine that enforces daily loss limits, maximum drawdown limits and consistency requirements, so one bad session cannot disqualify the account. No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Only 5 copies are available at the current price of 149 USD. The next price is 199 USD. The planned steps ar
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Aurum Edge is a fully automated breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. It measures the recent swing range on the H1 timeframe and places breakout orders when price moves out of that range, with a fixed stop loss attached to every single order from the moment it is placed. No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losing positions. Only 5 copies are available at the current price of 99 USD. The next price is 149 USD. The planned steps are 199, 299, 399, 549 and a final price
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