Gold(XAU) Highly Profitable EA Bot

WHY DO 95% OF GOLD GRIDS BLOW ACCOUNTS?

Because standard grid bots are dumb. They keep adding larger and larger lot sizes into a one-way trend, hoping for a pullback that never comes. They play Russian Roulette with your hard-earned capital.

Kazmi Multi Core Hedge ends this cycle of trading anxiety. It does not try to predict where Gold (XAUUSD) will go. Instead, it utilizes an advanced, institutional-grade Multi-Core Balanced Hedging Algorithm designed to extract profit from market movements—no matter which direction they run.

THE TECH: HOW THE MULTI-CORE ENGINE PROTECTS YOU

Unlike primitive grids, Kazmi Multi Core Hedge operates on a synchronized dual-sided matrix:

Dual-Core Seeding: The EA simultaneously plants Buy and Sell seed trades. It remains perfectly balanced from the millisecond it loads. Reverse Hedge Correlation (XHB & XHS): When the market trends hard, the EA doesn't just blind-grid. It injects precision hedges in the direction of the trend to lock in drawdowns, offsetting losses in the grid. Linear & Staircase Sizing: Avoids the danger of exponential Martingale multipliers. You can choose linear additions, staircase lot sizing, or mild multipliers to match your precise risk appetite. Sniper Recovery Engine: Activating automatically at high-drawdown levels, this system isolates underwater baskets, applies break-even protections, and safely liquidates positions to defend your capital. Dual Profit Targets: Merges cash-based basket targets (USD) with point-based targets, ensuring positions are closed at the absolute peak of structural reversals.

ELITE SECURITY FEATURES (THE DRAWDOWN KILLERS)

Daily Drawdown & Profit Caps (with Auto-Resume): Set your maximum daily risk (e.g., 5%) and daily target (e.g., 2%). If hit, the EA closes everything and halts. Best of all, it automatically resumes the next trading day.

Set your maximum daily risk (e.g., 5%) and daily target (e.g., 2%). If hit, the EA closes everything and halts. Best of all, it automatically resumes the next trading day. Equity Stop Loss: A hard line in the sand. Protects your lifetime peak equity from black swan market events.

A hard line in the sand. Protects your lifetime peak equity from black swan market events. Time Filter & Overnight Window Guard: Avoid volatile news releases, bank roll-overs, and low-liquidity gaps by restricting trades to specific server hours.

Avoid volatile news releases, bank roll-overs, and low-liquidity gaps by restricting trades to specific server hours. Emergency Hedge System: If a black swan event occurs, the EA can instantly trigger an exact opposite lock-in hedge, instantly freezing your equity and protecting your account from margin calls.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS (THE GOLD GOLDMINE)

A set file willl be shared with you followed by a user manual as soon as you make the purchase.

EASY 3-STEP SETUP

Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M5 or M15 chart. Ensure "Allow Algorithmic Trading" is checked green in your MT5 terminal header. Choose your risk profile in the Inputs tab (or leave them at our optimized default settings) and click OK.

LIMITED QUANTITY RELEASE NOTICE

To prevent broker exposure and maintain the edge of the Multi-Core correlation logic, this public release has been stripped of license keys and activation limits. We reserve the right to increase the price or remove the EA from the market at any moment.

Gain your ultimate unfair advantage over Gold today.



