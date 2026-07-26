Gold Something Extra

5

Important: In live trading, there is a possibility of experiencing significant drawdowns. Please make sure to operate this EA only with funds you can afford to lose, and avoid setting the LotFactor too high (recommended: 0.1–0.2).


Timeframe Used: H1 (1‑hour chart)

Recommended Minimum Deposit: Standard account — USD 800 per 0.01 lot


This version includes all features of the normal edition, plus an entry time filter, a news filter, and a maximum daily loss percentage control.

It also features a function that introduces a random delay of 0 to 100 milliseconds between signal generation and order placement to avoid excessive duplicate orders.


Signal 1 keeps the core logic unchanged but increases the number of trades. Signal 2 extends the logic of the normal version, slightly increasing the trade frequency to make the equity curve smoother.

Compared to the normal version, Signal 1 has relatively low similarity in entry points, while Signal 2’s entry points are almost identical to the normal version.

Gold Something is a trading robot trained on 15 years of historical XAUUSD charts. It uses indicators such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, deviations from various moving averages, ATR, and places greater emphasis on recent chart data during training.

The trading logic references the H1 timeframe and performs pullback buying and selling. The average trading frequency is 1–4 trades per week, or 130–200 trades per year. Both signals may hold positions simultaneously. The EA behaves the same regardless of which timeframe chart it is attached to.

The typical holding time is 5–12 hours, operating as a day-trading system. Positions are closed by internal logic, so the TakeProfit and StopLoss parameters act only as emergency safeguards in case of sudden market volatility.

Because the EA often aims for pullbacks within medium-term trends, drawdowns may occur when the trend structure breaks.

■ Special Exit Logic

This EA is programmed to close a trade 5 hours after entry if it is in profit.

If 5 hours pass and the position is still negative, it will close the trade the moment the profit reaches lot size × MinProfit.

For example: If the order size is 0.01 lots and MinProfit = 100, then:

  • On a JPY-denominated account → the trade closes at 100 yen profit

  • On a USD-denominated account → the trade closes at 100 cents profit

For Micro accounts, please adjust MinProfit accordingly.

If the position reaches MaxHoldingHours, it will be closed even if it is in a loss.

Recommended broker: A GMT+2 broker such as IC markets.

(Exness is not a recommended broker; however, if you do use Exness, please modify the parameters as follows: TakeProfit=300000, StopLoss=30000, MaxSpread=600, Slippage=300, and WeekEndCloseTime=18.)


Note: Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please run the EA on a demo account for a while to observe its behavior before using it live.

评分 2
Khanh Vu
43
Khanh Vu 2026.07.31 06:53 
 

I bought the product and tested it for 5 trading days of the week since its release. It made good profits and perform 5/5 wins with 3 big and 2 small. The author is honest with his product as well. I would definitely buy his next product.

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3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Piyo Scalper Super Special
Noriyuki Suzuki
专家
Piyo Scalper Super Special is a dedicated XAUUSD scalping robot that incorporates two different scalping strategies. Strategy 1 uses a breakout approach, while Strategy 2 employs a high‑win‑rate scalping method with a relatively wide stop loss. Both strategies are equipped with high‑precision multi‑layer filters that cast a net over the volatile price movements of XAUUSD. Recommended timeframe: H1 Minimum recommended account balance:  $800  Recommended brokers: Brokers with strong execution perf
Konoha
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (1)
专家
Konoha is a simple breakout EA for XAUUSD. When you specify an arbitrary number of candlesticks, it places pending stop orders at the highest high and lowest low from the current bar (the bar at which the order is placed) back to the specified number of candlesticks. The default parameter is set to 180, which means stop orders will be placed at the highest high and lowest low from the current bar back 180 candlesticks. Note : Backtest results do not necessarily guarantee future performance.
Mikage pro
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (3)
专家
Important: Live trading may involve significant drawdowns. Always trade only with money you can afford to lose, and avoid setting the LotFactor too high (recommended: 0.1–0.2). Mikage pro is a trading robot developed by training it on 15 years of historical XAUUSD chart data. By incorporating the Smart Money Concept (SMC) as a primary indicators, the EA can now capture more granular price fluctuations. Other indicators used include RSI, Bollinger Bands, deviations from various moving averages,
FREE
Gold Sparrow
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (5)
专家
Important: Significant drawdowns are possible during live trading. Please trade only with funds you can afford to lose, and avoid setting the "LotFactor" too high (recommended range: 0.1–0.2). *Note: >>ALL In the latest version 1.5, the JSON file has been uploaded to the server. Since it is still in beta, I would like to ask users to exercise caution when using it. By adding " https://greentrailns-stack.github.io/MetaTrader/gold_sparrow1.1_model.json "    to the allowed list under Tools → Optio
FREE
Mozu USDJPY
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (2)
专家
Mozu USDJPY is a scalping EA designed for USDJPY. Although the EA itself references the M15 timeframe, it trades the same way regardless of which timeframe you display on the chart. It detects trends and performs scalping by buying on pullbacks and selling on rallies. It is similar to my other EA, Atori, but this one has been optimized over a longer period. A broker with tight spreads is recommended. Please test it first on a demo account or with small lot sizes. Note: Backtest results do not ne
FREE
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playgold
1131
playgold 2026.08.02 13:41 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Noriyuki Suzuki
7620
来自开发人员的回复 Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.08.03 15:50
Hello, and thank you very much for the review. While the "Normal" version and "Extra" are like siblings born of the same parents, running them simultaneously reveals that their performance characteristics differ significantly. Regarding Signal 1 and Signal 2, my view is that they share a somewhat inverse correlation; the idea is that when one is in a drawdown phase, the other generates profit, thereby smoothing out the overall equity curve.
Khanh Vu
43
Khanh Vu 2026.07.31 06:53 
 

I bought the product and tested it for 5 trading days of the week since its release. It made good profits and perform 5/5 wins with 3 big and 2 small. The author is honest with his product as well. I would definitely buy his next product.

Noriyuki Suzuki
7620
来自开发人员的回复 Noriyuki Suzuki 2026.08.02 04:43
Thank you very much for the review. I am relieved to see such strong performance following the release. I hope this positive momentum continues.
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