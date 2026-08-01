Grid Trading EA with Risk Management MT5

📌 STRATEGY DESCRIPTION
Grid Trading EA with Auto-Lot and Risk Management is a bidirectional grid advisor that simultaneously opens both Buy and Sell positions, creating a balanced grid of orders. The strategy is ideally suited for ranging movements in currency pairs where the price moves within a sideways channel without a pronounced trend. The advisor features dual deposit protection and extensive strategy customization options.

🎯 KEY FEATURES

📈 1. BIDIRECTIONAL GRID TRADING

  • Simultaneous trading in both directions: BUY and SELL orders are opened in parallel

  • Adaptive grid: orders are added as the price moves in either direction

  • Balanced portfolio: hedging positions reduces overall risk

  • Ideal for ranging markets: maximum efficiency in sideways movements

🛡️ 2. TWO-TIER DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

  • Level 1 (Trading Pause)

    • When a predefined drawdown level is reached (e.g., 25%)

    • Trading is automatically paused

    • Resumes when drawdown falls back below the threshold

  • Level 2 (Critical Protection)

    • When critical drawdown is reached (e.g., 45%)

    • Two action options:

      • 🔄 Restart Strategy: close all orders and reset parameters

      • 🛑 Stop Advisor: complete stop with closure of all positions

💰 3. INTELLIGENT AUTO-LOT
Three lot management modes:

Mode Description Example
Manual Fixed lot Lot = 0.01
% of Equity Automatic calculation from current equity $1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots
% of Balance Automatic calculation from balance $1000 × 2% = 0.02 lots

Auto-Lot Advantages:

  • ✅ Automatic adaptation to deposit size

  • ✅ Overload protection (MinLot/MaxLot)

  • ✅ Proportional lot increase as deposit grows

  • ✅ Risk reduction when deposit decreases

🎯 4. AUTOMATIC PROFIT TAKING

  • Customizable target: set your desired profit in deposit currency

  • Auto-stop: when the target is reached, the advisor closes all positions

  • Full protection: profit locking is automatic, without trader intervention

⏰ 5. TIMED ORDERS

  • Additional signal: open orders at set intervals

  • Flexible configuration: interval from 1 to 168 hours

  • Separate lot size: independent management of order size

  • Market testing: helps determine trend direction

📊 6. FLEXIBLE STRATEGY CONFIGURATION
From aggressive to conservative trading:

Parameter Aggressive Mode Conservative Mode
Distance between orders 100–200 points 300–500 points
Maximum orders 10–15 5–8
Lot multiplier 2.0–3.0 1.2–1.5
Auto-lot % 2–3% 0.5–1%
Drawdown Level 1 15–20% 25–30%
Drawdown Level 2 30–40% 45–50%
Target profit $500–1000 $200–500

📐 7. ADVANCED GRID SETTINGS
Five methods for calculating step between orders:

  • Constant Step (STEP_NONE)

    • Simple and predictable grid

    • Suitable for stable markets

  • Multiply Step (STEP_MULTIPLY)

    • Expands the grid as price moves

    • Effective during strong movements

  • Add Step (STEP_ADD)

    • Smooth grid expansion

    • Balance between risk and potential

  • Multiply from Order # (STEP_MULTIPLY_FROM)

    • Flexible expansion management

    • Protection against too-frequent orders

  • Add from Order # (STEP_ADD_FROM)

    • Controlled grid expansion

    • Optimal for sideways markets

💡 ROBOT ADVANTAGES

✅ For Traders:

  • Full automation — no need to monitor the market

  • Bidirectional trading — profit in both directions

  • Smart risk management — deposit protection

  • Flexible settings — adapts to any trading style

  • Information dashboard — full real-time control

✅ For the Market:

  • Ideal for ranging markets — maximizes profit in sideways movement

  • Works on any pair — USDCAD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and others

  • Adaptability — adjusts to volatility

  • Balance — position hedging

✅ For Security:

  • Drawdown protection — two levels of insurance

  • Auto-profit taking — locks in results

  • Recursion protection — prevents errors

  • Lot and order limits — risk control

  • Full logging — transparent operation

After purchase, contact me and I will send you a detailed instruction manual for this advisor.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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