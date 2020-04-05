Breakout Liquidity Sweep Reversal

Fades liquidity sweeps of a multi-day range — sweep the high to sell, sweep the low to buy. Pure price action, 1.5R targets.

Full description:

Liquidity Sweep Reversal fades liquidity sweeps of a multi-day range using pure price action — no indicators, no martingale, no grid.

The idea: the range is rebuilt every few days (default 3). The high and low of the previous block become the resting liquidity levels. When a candle wicks through a level but closes back inside, that liquidity has been swept — and the EA fades it: sweep the upper level → SELL, sweep the lower level → BUY.

How it trades: market entry on the sweep candle's close · SL just beyond the sweep wick · TP = configurable multiple of risk (1.5R default) · one position at a time · closed-bar signals, no repainting.

Features: adjustable range-reset period · ATR or fixed stop buffer · risk-% or fixed-lot sizing · session filter · spread/volume/margin guards built in · Strategy-Tester ready · draws the live liquidity levels.

Trading involves risk. Past or tested performance does not guarantee future results — verify on your own account before trading live.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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