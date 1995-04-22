Breakout Liquidity Sweep Reversal

Fades liquidity sweeps of a multi-day range — sweep the high to sell, sweep the low to buy. Pure price action, 1.5R targets.





Full description:





Liquidity Sweep Reversal fades liquidity sweeps of a multi-day range using pure price action — no indicators, no martingale, no grid.





The idea: the range is rebuilt every few days (default 3). The high and low of the previous block become the resting liquidity levels. When a candle wicks through a level but closes back inside, that liquidity has been swept — and the EA fades it: sweep the upper level → SELL, sweep the lower level → BUY.





How it trades: market entry on the sweep candle's close · SL just beyond the sweep wick · TP = configurable multiple of risk (1.5R default) · one position at a time · closed-bar signals, no repainting.





Features: adjustable range-reset period · ATR or fixed stop buffer · risk-% or fixed-lot sizing · session filter · spread/volume/margin guards built in · Strategy-Tester ready · draws the live liquidity levels.





Trading involves risk. Past or tested performance does not guarantee future results — verify on your own account before trading live.



