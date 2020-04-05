Dual Symbol SMT Trader

SMT Correlation Divergence trades Smart Money Technique (SMT) divergence between two correlated instruments using pure price action — no external indicators, no martingale, no grid.

When two normally-correlated symbols stop moving together — one makes a new high or low while the other fails to follow — that disagreement (SMT divergence) often marks a turning point. This EA detects it automatically and trades it with fixed, risk-based money management.

HOW IT WORKS

Attach to one chart of a correlated pair (e.g. EURUSD, with GBPUSD as counterpart)
Monitors swing pivots on both symbols on the chart timeframe
Bullish SMT: counterpart makes a lower low, chart symbol does not → Buy
Bearish SMT: counterpart makes a higher high, chart symbol does not → Sell
SL just beyond the failing pivot; TP a configurable multiple of risk (2R default)
One position at a time, signals on closed bars only — no repainting
WORKS ON ANY CORRELATED PAIR — NAS100/SP500 · EURUSD/GBPUSD · Gold/Silver · or any two you set

KEY FEATURES — pure price action · risk-based sizing or fixed lots · configurable R:R · optional NY session filter · spread filter · magic number · Strategy-Tester ready · fully adjustable

IMPORTANT — REQUIRES TWO SYMBOLS — Both symbols must exist in Market Watch with your broker's exact names. Attach to one; it auto-detects and uses the other as counterpart.

(...full inputs list + disclaimer are in the saved file)
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