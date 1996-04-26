Volume Dominance Indicator Mt4

  • Индикаторы
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # Обо мне
    **Профессиональный исследователь рынка Forex и Cryptocurrency | Разработчик алгоритмических торговых систем | Эксперт MQL5 | Создатель передовых решений для институционального анализа рынка**
  • Версия: 1.60
  • Активации: 10
Volume Dominance Indicator MT4

Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control.

Every successful trader knows one simple truth:

Price tells you where the market is moving. Volume tells you why.

Many traders spend years searching for the perfect entry, yet they overlook one of the most valuable pieces of market information—the balance of buying and selling pressure.

Without understanding who truly controls the market, even the best-looking setups can quickly fail.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 was created to solve this problem by giving traders a clear visual understanding of market participation. Instead of relying solely on price movement, the indicator analyzes volume behavior to help identify whether buyers or sellers are dominating the market.

The result is greater confidence, better trade confirmation, and smarter trading decisions.

Discover the Real Force Behind Every Price Move

Markets are driven by the constant battle between buyers and sellers.

Sometimes price rises because buyers are aggressively entering the market.

Sometimes price falls because sellers completely dominate.

Other times, price moves without meaningful participation, creating false breakouts and low-quality trading opportunities.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 helps you distinguish between these situations by revealing the true strength behind every move.

Instead of chasing every candle, you can focus on trades supported by real market activity.

Smart Volume Dominance Technology

The indicator continuously analyzes current trading volume and compares it with historical market behavior.

Using intelligent dominance calculations, it determines whether the market is currently experiencing:

  • Strong Buyer Dominance

  • Strong Seller Dominance

  • Balanced Market Conditions

This provides traders with valuable confirmation before entering or exiting trades.

Intelligent Trading Signals

The optional signal system alerts traders when significant volume dominance conditions appear.

Rather than flooding the chart with unnecessary signals, the indicator is designed to identify meaningful market situations where buying or selling pressure becomes clearly dominant.

This helps traders stay focused on quality opportunities instead of quantity.

Professional On-Chart Dashboard

A clean, modern dashboard displays essential market information directly on your chart.

Everything is organized for quick decision-making without distracting from price action.

Simple.

Professional.

Easy to understand.

Powerful Alert System

Never miss important market developments.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 supports multiple alert options including:

• Popup Alerts

• Sound Alerts

• Push Notifications

• Email Alerts

Receive instant notifications whenever important volume dominance conditions are detected.

Works Across Multiple Markets

The indicator is suitable for nearly every MT4 trading instrument, including:

  • Forex

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Silver

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • CFDs

  • Cryptocurrencies (Broker Dependent)

It is also compatible with multiple timeframes, making it useful for both short-term and long-term traders.

Who Can Benefit Most?

Scalpers

Capture short-term momentum backed by strong buying or selling pressure.

Intraday Traders

Filter out weak market movements and improve trade quality.

Swing Traders

Confirm trend continuation and potential reversals using volume strength.

Price Action Traders

Combine volume dominance with support, resistance, candlestick patterns, and market structure.

Trend Traders

Stay aligned with the strongest market participants.

Smart Money Traders

Use volume confirmation alongside institutional trading concepts.

Beginner Traders

Gain a better understanding of market participation through a simple and intuitive interface.

Key Features

✔ Advanced Volume Dominance Analysis

✔ Buyer vs Seller Pressure Detection

✔ Intelligent Market Confirmation

✔ Real-Time Dashboard

✔ Smart Trading Signals

✔ Multi-Level Alert System

✔ Clean & User-Friendly Interface

✔ Lightweight Performance

✔ Fully Customizable Settings

✔ Multiple Timeframe Support

✔ Suitable for All MT4 Markets

✔ Beginner Friendly

✔ Professional Trading Tool

Why Traders Love Volume Confirmation

Price alone does not always tell the complete story.

A breakout without strong volume often fails.

A trend supported by increasing buyer dominance has a much higher probability of continuing.

Likewise, growing seller pressure can provide early confirmation of bearish momentum before it becomes obvious to the crowd.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 gives traders an additional layer of confirmation that helps eliminate emotional trading and improves decision-making.

Recommended Trading Process

  1. Identify the market trend.

  2. Monitor current buyer and seller dominance.

  3. Wait for strong volume confirmation.

  4. Combine the signal with your existing strategy.

  5. Execute trades only when price action and volume work together.

This disciplined approach helps traders improve consistency while reducing unnecessary trades.

Why Choose Volume Dominance Indicator MT4?

Successful traders don't trade every market movement.

They trade the movements that matter.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 helps you identify those opportunities by revealing the hidden battle between buyers and sellers.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or other MT4 markets, this indicator provides valuable confirmation that can strengthen your existing strategy without making your charts complicated.

It is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and probability over emotion and guesswork.

Important Information

  • No indicator can guarantee winning trades or predict the market with 100% accuracy.

  • Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 is designed as a professional trading support tool.

  • For the best performance, combine it with proper risk management and your preferred trading strategy.

  • Always test the indicator on a demo account before trading with real funds.

Trade Smarter with Volume Confirmation

The market constantly reveals clues about who is in control.

Most traders only watch the candles.

Professional traders watch the participation behind those candles.

Volume Dominance Indicator MT4 helps you see that hidden strength, allowing you to filter weaker setups, confirm stronger trends, and trade with greater confidence.

Read the Volume.
Understand the Dominance.
Trade with Confidence.


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5 (1)
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (3)
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4 (4)
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Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (4)
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Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Apex Signal Filter MT4 Trade Smarter. Filter Better. Enter with Confidence. The financial market is full of opportunities—but not every opportunity deserves a trade. Many traders lose money because they react to every signal they see. They enter too early, trade against the trend, or trust indicators that generate too many false alerts. Apex Signal Filter MT4 was developed to solve this problem. Instead of flooding your chart with unnecessary signals, Apex focuses on one goal: Helping traders id
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5 Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5 Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals Overview The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major
Quantum Momentum Guard MT5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
Manual Master Hybrid EA
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Manual Master Hybrid EA The Ultimate Professional Manual Trade Management Solution for MetaTrader 5 Trade Smarter. Stay in Control. Let Precision Manage Every Position. Manual Master Hybrid EA is a premium-grade Manual Trade Management Expert Advisor developed for serious traders who prefer making their own trading decisions while allowing intelligent automation to manage every open position with professional precision. Unlike traditional automated robots that generate Buy or Sell signals, Manua
ICT Ote Scanner Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
ICT OTE Scanner Pro Smart Money Swing Detection + Optimal Trade Entry Zones — With a Built-In Signal Strength Score Stop Guessing Where "Smart Money" Will Enter. Start Measuring It. Every ICT trader knows the theory: find the swing, wait for the retracement into the 62%–79% Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, and enter with the trend. The problem is execution — manually marking swings on every pair, every timeframe, is slow, subjective, and inconsistent. ICT OTE Scanner Pro automates the entire p
Dominant Wave Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Stop trading against the market's rhythm — start trading with it Most oscillators assume the market moves in a fixed, unchanging cycle. Real markets don't work that way — the length of a trend, a swing, a pullback changes constantly depending on volatility and momentum. Dominant Wave Pro was built around a different idea: instead of assuming a cycle length, it measures the market's current dominant cycle from price data itself, on every single bar, and adapts to it in real time. At its core, Dom
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Apex Signal Filter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Apex Signal Filter MT5 Stop Chasing Every Signal. Start Trading Only the Highest Probability Setups. Every trader begins with hope. A new strategy... A new indicator... A new promise that "this one will change everything." But after months or even years, most traders realize the same painful truth: The problem isn't finding more signals. The real problem is filtering out the bad ones. That is exactly why Apex Signal Filter MT5 was created. Instead of generating hundreds of random buy and sell a
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every candle tells a story. Most traders only see the price moving up or down. Professional traders look deeper. They ask a much more important question: Who is controlling this move? Is it aggressive buying pressure? Is it strong selling pressure? Or is the market simply moving without real commitment? That single difference often separates high-probability trades from expensive mistakes. Volume Dom
Quantum Cycle Trader Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — MQL5 Market Description How to use this file: Copy the sections below into your MQL5 Market product page (Description, Features, FAQ). Everywhere you see [FILL IN: ...] , replace it with your own real Strategy Tester / demo / live results — never publish invented numbers. MQL5 Market policy prohibits "guaranteed profit," "100% winning," "no-loss," or fabricated track-record claims, and reviewers do check. Product Title Quantum Cycle Trader (QCT) — Dual-Filter Cycle &
Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Эксперты
Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it. The Story Behind Every Losing Trade Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout ord
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