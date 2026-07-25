CandleTimer CountdowntMT5

Candle Timer is a lightweight, non-trading utility that shows you exactly how much time remains before the current candle closes — no more guessing, switching tabs, or checking the clock.

A clean gold countdown badge with bold black text sits on your chart and updates in real time, using your broker's server time for accuracy. Whether you're scalping M1 or watching a Daily close, you always know precisely when the next candle begins.

Features:

  • Real-time countdown (mm:ss / hh:mm:ss) to the next candle close
  • Works on every timeframe and every symbol
  • Accurate — synced to broker server time, not your local clock
  • Customizable position (any chart corner, adjustable offset)
  • Adjustable badge size, font size, and colors
  • Optional sound alert the moment a new candle opens
  • Optional high-precision mode (updates every 100ms)
  • Zero trading logic — completely safe, display-only tool
  • Minimal CPU usage, won't slow down your terminal

Who is this for?
Any trader who watches candle formation closely — scalpers, price action traders, news traders timing entries around candle closes, or anyone tired of mentally counting down.

How to use:

  1. Attach Candle Timer to any chart
  2. Adjust position/colors in the Inputs tab if desired (optional)
  3. Watch the countdown — that's it

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Here's a description you can adapt for the MQL5 Market listing — I've broken it into the pieces the submission form usually asks for (title, short description, full description with feature bullets). Product name (example): Risk Calculator Lines — Draggable SL/TP Position Sizer Short description (for the listing preview): Draggable Entry/SL/TP lines paired with a live risk calculator panel. Lock your risk as a % of equity or a fixed dollar amount and the lot size auto-solves as you drag — no m
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