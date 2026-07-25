CandleTimer CountdowntMT5
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.0
Candle Timer is a lightweight, non-trading utility that shows you exactly how much time remains before the current candle closes — no more guessing, switching tabs, or checking the clock.
A clean gold countdown badge with bold black text sits on your chart and updates in real time, using your broker's server time for accuracy. Whether you're scalping M1 or watching a Daily close, you always know precisely when the next candle begins.
Features:
- Real-time countdown (mm:ss / hh:mm:ss) to the next candle close
- Works on every timeframe and every symbol
- Accurate — synced to broker server time, not your local clock
- Customizable position (any chart corner, adjustable offset)
- Adjustable badge size, font size, and colors
- Optional sound alert the moment a new candle opens
- Optional high-precision mode (updates every 100ms)
- Zero trading logic — completely safe, display-only tool
- Minimal CPU usage, won't slow down your terminal
Who is this for?
Any trader who watches candle formation closely — scalpers, price action traders, news traders timing entries around candle closes, or anyone tired of mentally counting down.
How to use:
- Attach Candle Timer to any chart
- Adjust position/colors in the Inputs tab if desired (optional)
- Watch the countdown — that's it