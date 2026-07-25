CandleTimer CountdowntMT5

Candle Timer is a lightweight, non-trading utility that shows you exactly how much time remains before the current candle closes — no more guessing, switching tabs, or checking the clock.

A clean gold countdown badge with bold black text sits on your chart and updates in real time, using your broker's server time for accuracy. Whether you're scalping M1 or watching a Daily close, you always know precisely when the next candle begins.

Features:

Real-time countdown (mm:ss / hh:mm:ss) to the next candle close

Works on every timeframe and every symbol

Accurate — synced to broker server time, not your local clock

Customizable position (any chart corner, adjustable offset)

Adjustable badge size, font size, and colors

Optional sound alert the moment a new candle opens

Optional high-precision mode (updates every 100ms)

Zero trading logic — completely safe, display-only tool

Minimal CPU usage, won't slow down your terminal

Who is this for?

Any trader who watches candle formation closely — scalpers, price action traders, news traders timing entries around candle closes, or anyone tired of mentally counting down.

How to use: