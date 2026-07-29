Quantum Queen Black MT4
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 6 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
Here's a version in the same style, tailored to Quantum Queen Black MT4.
Quantum Queen Black MT4 is a breakout Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities, trend strength confirmation, and pending order execution.
The EA combines divergence detection, breakout confirmation, trend filtering, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, and pending order handling into a fully automated trading system. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined breakout strategy with built-in risk management and a clean chart status panel.
Main Features
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Pending order entry system
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Trend strength filtering
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Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade market conditions
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Adjustable take profit and stop loss
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Fixed or structure-based stop loss
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Breakeven protection
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Trailing stop management
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Trading session filter
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Optional second trading session
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Spread protection
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Pending order management
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Close-all time option
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Closed bar trade exit option
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Clean chart status panel
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Adjustable lot size
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Automatic lot sizing
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Magic number support
Recommended Symbols
US30
NAS100
Quantum Queen Black MT4 is designed primarily for US30 and NAS100. Advanced users may test the EA on other volatile CFD symbols, but results and settings may vary depending on broker execution, spread, contract specifications, commissions, stop levels, and market conditions.
Recommended Timeframe
M5
The EA is designed primarily for the M5 timeframe. Users should always test their own broker conditions before trading live.
Important Setup Notes
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Attach the EA to a US30 or NAS100 M5 chart.
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Enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading.
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Allow automated trading in the Expert Advisor settings.
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Verify that your broker supports the selected lot size.
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Check current spread conditions before trading.
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Test the EA on a demo account before using a live account.
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Use conservative risk management.
Chart Panel
The chart panel displays the current EA status, symbol, timeframe, trading direction, trend strength mode, spread, open trades, pending orders, and session status, allowing traders to quickly monitor whether trading conditions are currently valid.
Spread Protection
Quantum Queen Black MT4 includes multiple spread protection features to help avoid trading during unfavorable market conditions. The EA can block new trades when the spread exceeds the configured limit and can optionally close live trades if the spread reaches an emergency threshold.
For safe operation, MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips.
Risk Warning
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits, and historical or backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Live trading results may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, commissions, stop levels, liquidity, and changing market conditions.
Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and never risk more money than you can afford to lose.
Key Features
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Easy to install and configure
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Fully automated breakout trading
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No Grid strategy
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No Martingale strategy
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Rule-based risk management
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Automatic and fixed lot size options
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Built-in trend strength filtering
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Pending order breakout execution
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Designed primarily for US30 and NAS100
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Suitable for personal and proprietary trading accounts
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Recommended minimum account balance: $300