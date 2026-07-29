Quantum Queen Black MT4

Here's a version in the same style, tailored to Quantum Queen Black MT4.

Quantum Queen Black MT4 is a breakout Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities, trend strength confirmation, and pending order execution.

The EA combines divergence detection, breakout confirmation, trend filtering, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, and pending order handling into a fully automated trading system. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined breakout strategy with built-in risk management and a clean chart status panel.

Main Features

  • Pending order entry system

  • Trend strength filtering

  • Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade market conditions

  • Adjustable take profit and stop loss

  • Fixed or structure-based stop loss

  • Breakeven protection

  • Trailing stop management

  • Trading session filter

  • Optional second trading session

  • Spread protection

  • Pending order management

  • Close-all time option

  • Closed bar trade exit option

  • Clean chart status panel

  • Adjustable lot size

  • Automatic lot sizing

  • Magic number support

Recommended Symbols

US30

NAS100

Quantum Queen Black MT4 is designed primarily for US30 and NAS100. Advanced users may test the EA on other volatile CFD symbols, but results and settings may vary depending on broker execution, spread, contract specifications, commissions, stop levels, and market conditions.

Recommended Timeframe

M5

The EA is designed primarily for the M5 timeframe. Users should always test their own broker conditions before trading live.

Important Setup Notes

  1. Attach the EA to a US30 or NAS100 M5 chart.

  2. Enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading.

  3. Allow automated trading in the Expert Advisor settings.

  4. Verify that your broker supports the selected lot size.

  5. Check current spread conditions before trading.

  6. Test the EA on a demo account before using a live account.

  7. Use conservative risk management.

Chart Panel

The chart panel displays the current EA status, symbol, timeframe, trading direction, trend strength mode, spread, open trades, pending orders, and session status, allowing traders to quickly monitor whether trading conditions are currently valid.

Spread Protection

Quantum Queen Black MT4 includes multiple spread protection features to help avoid trading during unfavorable market conditions. The EA can block new trades when the spread exceeds the configured limit and can optionally close live trades if the spread reaches an emergency threshold.

For safe operation, MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits, and historical or backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Live trading results may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, commissions, stop levels, liquidity, and changing market conditions.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and never risk more money than you can afford to lose.

Key Features

  • Easy to install and configure

  • Fully automated breakout trading

  • No Grid strategy

  • No Martingale strategy

  • Rule-based risk management

  • Automatic and fixed lot size options

  • Built-in trend strength filtering

  • Pending order breakout execution

  • Designed primarily for US30 and NAS100

  • Suitable for personal and proprietary trading accounts

  • Recommended minimum account balance: $300


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RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Эксперты
Https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/gzd811   работает на  EURUSD  м15   Int  Slippage  =100  ;  //  цена сделки  может принять  в  Slippage   Extern  двойной  только излишки  = 200  ;  //  максимальной  только выиграть   Extern  двойной  =  10  крупнейших  //  стоп  стоп  ;   Extern  двойной  изоляции  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  максимальная  точка  =  0  ;   Extern  двойной  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  =  20  крупнейших  ;   Extern  двойной  паритета  стоп  стоп  //  крупнейших  =  2  ;   Extern  int
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Эксперты
PointerX основан на собственном осцилляторе и встроенных индикаторах (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) и работает независимо. Вы можете создавать собственные стратегии на основе PointerX . Теоретически возможны все стратегии, основанные на индикаторах, кроме мартингейла, арбитража, гридов, нейронных сетей или торговли новостями. PointerX включает в себя 2 набора индикаторов Управление всеми индикаторами Настраиваемый осциллятор Управление тейк-профитом Управление стоп-лоссом Управление сделками
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник MILCH COW HEDGE версии 1.12 работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуется использовать на парах с высокой волатильностью валют, таких как GBPAUD, AUDCAD Тестирование советника за период с 01.01.2016 по 09.12.2016 показало удвоение счета четыре раза Интер
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования и стратегии кратных. Он поддерживает использование любой возможности в любом направлении, как и MILCH COW MIX, но с увеличенным количеством совершаемых сделок. Советник Milch Cow Mix начинает открывать хеджирующие сделки на первом уровне, но этот советник открывает хеджирующие сделки на каждом уровне. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуе
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
MILCH COW Turbo - мультивалютная стратегия. Поддерживает до 10 валют (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). При Trade_Calc = false включена только одна пара. Советник использует специальный индикатор для установки ордеров Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop и Sell limit Примечание: при Pendingorders = false советник использует цены, отображаемые на графике в реальном времени (покупка и продажа). В этом случае советник использует скрытые стоп-ордера. Отложенные ордера
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, который не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Брокеры видят это и ничего не могут с этим сделать. А в этом время вы будете ожидать, пока советник зафиксирует пункты, которые он накопил. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запуск
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Эксперты
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник Milch Cow Zone работает с убыточными сделками без использования стоп-лосса и обеспечивает прибыльный или по крайней мере безубыточный результат независимо от направления рынка при закрытии ордеров в соответствии с механизмом интеллектуального хеджирования "back-and-forth" (туда-сюда). Советник работает, меняя общее направление сделки с помощью более крупных хеджирующих сделок в противоположных направлениях. Робот начинает с открытия одной сделки по тренду, сделки по вашему выбору либо х
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
Эксперты
Советник Demiro совершает сделки по полосам Боллинджера и ценовому действию (price action). Советник ожидает ценовое действие, если цена превышает верхнюю полосу Боллинджера или опускается ниже нижней. Робот может открывать несколько ордеров. Только первый ордер открывается с учетом полос Боллинджера и ценовым действием. Последующие ордера выставляются только в соответствии с движением цены. Если текущая цена выше или ниже цены первого ордера, советник открывает новый ордер с тем же объемом. Тей
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Tiger EUR Power
Yang Wu
Эксперты
ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
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Pulse Momentum Pro MT4 is a trend-based pending order Expert Advisor designed primarily for US30 trading. The EA uses structured breakout conditions, EMA trend direction, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, and pending order handling. It is designed for traders who want a rule-based breakout system with clear risk controls and a clean chart status panel. Main Features - Trend-based breakout logic - Pending order entry system - Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade trend filt
Misterio Gold MT4
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Pulse Momentum Pro MT5
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