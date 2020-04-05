Goldex Pulse

GoldexPulse

Dual-engine Gold EA — proprietary multi-condition entry logic, volatility-adaptive trade management, spread protection, and 3 selectable profiles.

GoldexPulse is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It identifies trade setups, sizes positions, and manages every trade from entry to exit — continuously and without manual input.

The internal logic is proprietary and not disclosed.


Dual-Engine Design

GoldexPulse runs two independent trading instances simultaneously on the same chart. Each engine operates on its own timeframe and configuration, maintaining separate trade tracking and position management. The two engines complement rather than duplicate each other — one may be in a trade while the other is still waiting for its conditions to align.


Profiles

Three selectable profiles switch both engines' configurations in one click, offering a different balance between trade frequency and entry selectivity:

Mode 1 — higher frequency
Mode 2 — intermediate
Mode 3 — most selective (default — recommended for most users)

Adaptive Trade Management
Open positions are managed dynamically based on live market conditions. Trade management behavior adjusts continuously from entry to close — the EA does not rely on fixed exits set at the moment of entry.


Spread Protection

A configurable max spread filter prevents new entries when the bid-ask spread exceeds a defined threshold — keeping the EA out of the market during news spikes or abnormal spread widening.


Dashboard

A live on-chart panel displays: balance, equity, free margin, margin level, session win/loss and win rate, session and daily net P/L, active positions, floating P/L, real-time spread, and server time.


The panel is draggable, minimizable, and closable without restarting the EA. A premium dark chart theme is applied on load and restored on removal. A daily summary is logged to the terminal at day close.


Backtest Results

XAUUSD+, H1 — January 2025 to June 2026 (~18 months)

100% real-tick data · 5ms execution delay · Mode 3 profile · $500 starting balance

Total Trades 491

Net Profit +$2,345 (+469%)

Win Rate 59.9%

Max Balance Drawdown 24.54%

100% real-tick data. Not live or third-party verified. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Requirements

Symbol XAUUSD only

Chart Timeframe H1

Account Type ECN / Raw Spread

Deposit $500 – $1,000

Server Time GMT+2/+3 — IC Markets

Leverage 1:500 or higher recommended

VPS Recommended for 24/5 operation

Risk Disclosure : Backtested results do not represent live trading performance. Trading Gold CFDs on leverage involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose entirely.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Goldex Prism
Ekkapon Phankum
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NO GRID  | NO MARTINGALE Goldex Prism EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5. Built with a focus on precision, stability, and disciplined risk management, Goldex Prism combines intelligent market filtering with adaptive trade execution to capture high-probability opportunities while minimizing unnecessary exposure. Instead of overtrading, Goldex Prism focuses on trading only when market conditions meet predefined criteria. Key Features
Aurelisx
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ADAPTIVE GOLD TRADING SYSTEM BOUND BY GOLD. GUIDED BY PRECISION. AURELIS is a multi-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. At its core are five independent execution engines. Each engine evaluates the market from its own perspective, maintains its own trading state and records its own performance, while operating within one coordinated framework for risk, execution, protection and analytics. AURELIS is designed as one complete system—not a collection of st
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