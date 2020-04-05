Goldex Pulse
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dual-engine Gold EA — proprietary multi-condition entry logic, volatility-adaptive trade management, spread protection, and 3 selectable profiles.
GoldexPulse is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It identifies trade setups, sizes positions, and manages every trade from entry to exit — continuously and without manual input.
The internal logic is proprietary and not disclosed.
Dual-Engine Design
GoldexPulse runs two independent trading instances simultaneously on the same chart. Each engine operates on its own timeframe and configuration, maintaining separate trade tracking and position management. The two engines complement rather than duplicate each other — one may be in a trade while the other is still waiting for its conditions to align.
Profiles
Three selectable profiles switch both engines' configurations in one click, offering a different balance between trade frequency and entry selectivity:
Spread Protection
A configurable max spread filter prevents new entries when the bid-ask spread exceeds a defined threshold — keeping the EA out of the market during news spikes or abnormal spread widening.
Dashboard
The panel is draggable, minimizable, and closable without restarting the EA. A premium dark chart theme is applied on load and restored on removal. A daily summary is logged to the terminal at day close.
Backtest Results
XAUUSD+, H1 — January 2025 to June 2026 (~18 months)
100% real-tick data · 5ms execution delay · Mode 3 profile · $500 starting balance
Total Trades 491
Net Profit +$2,345 (+469%)
Win Rate 59.9%
Max Balance Drawdown 24.54%
Requirements
Symbol XAUUSD only
Chart Timeframe H1
Account Type ECN / Raw Spread
Deposit $500 – $1,000
Server Time GMT+2/+3 — IC Markets
Leverage 1:500 or higher recommended
VPS Recommended for 24/5 operation
Risk Disclosure : Backtested results do not represent live trading performance. Trading Gold CFDs on leverage involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose entirely.