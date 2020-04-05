Goldex Pulse

GoldexPulse

Dual-engine Gold EA — proprietary multi-condition entry logic, volatility-adaptive trade management, spread protection, and 3 selectable profiles. GoldexPulse is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It identifies trade setups, sizes positions, and manages every trade from entry to exit — continuously and without manual input.

The internal logic is proprietary and not disclosed.

Dual-Engine Design GoldexPulse runs two independent trading instances simultaneously on the same chart. Each engine operates on its own timeframe and configuration, maintaining separate trade tracking and position management. The two engines complement rather than duplicate each other — one may be in a trade while the other is still waiting for its conditions to align.

Profiles Three selectable profiles switch both engines' configurations in one click, offering a different balance between trade frequency and entry selectivity:

Mode 1 — higher frequency

Mode 2 — intermediate

Mode 3 — most selective (default — recommended for most users)





Adaptive Trade Management

Open positions are managed dynamically based on live market conditions. Trade management behavior adjusts continuously from entry to close — the EA does not rely on fixed exits set at the moment of entry.



Spread Protection A configurable max spread filter prevents new entries when the bid-ask spread exceeds a defined threshold — keeping the EA out of the market during news spikes or abnormal spread widening.



Dashboard

A live on-chart panel displays: balance, equity, free margin, margin level, session win/loss and win rate, session and daily net P/L, active positions, floating P/L, real-time spread, and server time.



The panel is draggable, minimizable, and closable without restarting the EA. A premium dark chart theme is applied on load and restored on removal. A daily summary is logged to the terminal at day close.





Backtest Results XAUUSD+, H1 — January 2025 to June 2026 (~18 months)

100% real-tick data · 5ms execution delay · Mode 3 profile · $500 starting balance

Total Trades 491 Net Profit +$2,345 (+469%) Win Rate 59.9% Max Balance Drawdown 24.54%

100% real-tick data. Not live or third-party verified. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





Requirements Symbol XAUUSD only Chart Timeframe H1