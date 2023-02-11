Fight Club GBPUSD is a trend trading EA that has stood the test of time with a lot of positive years. it trades Long or Short with a specified percentage risk.

The EA will set lot size, stop loss and take profits and timed exit.

Inputs:

Percentage risk

Tips:

- Sometime is better to trade with small risk and participate in many markets.

- The key to Algo trading is letting the EA do its thing.

Try it, add this EA to your portfolio.

Please leave a review or a comment. :)



