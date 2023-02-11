Fight Club GBPUSD

Fight Club GBPUSD is a trend trading EA that has stood the test of time with a lot of positive years. it trades Long or Short with a specified percentage risk. 

The EA will set lot size, stop loss and take profits and timed exit.

Inputs:

  • Percentage risk

Tips:

- Sometime is better to trade with small risk and participate in many markets.
- The key to Algo trading is letting the EA do its thing.

Try it, add this EA to your portfolio.

Please leave a review or a comment. :)


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Stochastic Strategy Revealer This EA uses Stochastic Oscillator to generate strategies for almost all markets and trade them using this EA. How will this EA help you? We all know trading is hard, and creating a strategy is even harder,  so this EA will let us sit back and let the strategies reveal themselves to us and select the ones we like. this ea was made to get rid of wondering and headaches and you will only search for good markets. Positions Sizing This EA uses the basic position sizing m
GYHD ea
Jabulane Makanyane Khoza
Experts
Trend Strategy Generator There is no limit to how many strategies you can generate. Backtesting Recommendations Use open-price modeling for fast and reliable results. Use half of the market data to generate the strategy and the other half to confirm the idea. trade the strategy in a demo before going live. Try This EA!!! Please leave a review or a comment. :)
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Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
7361
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona 2023.04.20 17:15 
 

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Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
1062
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye 2023.03.16 13:09 
 

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Jabulane Makanyane Khoza
512
Reply from developer Jabulane Makanyane Khoza 2023.03.17 04:58
That's its nature,try this one with full settings https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91834
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