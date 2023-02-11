Fight Club GBPUSD
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Fight Club GBPUSD is a trend trading EA that has stood the test of time with a lot of positive years. it trades Long or Short with a specified percentage risk.
The EA will set lot size, stop loss and take profits and timed exit.
Inputs:
- Percentage risk
Tips:
- Sometime is better to trade with small risk and participate in many markets.
- The key to Algo trading is letting the EA do its thing.
Try it, add this EA to your portfolio.
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