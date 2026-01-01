TendenciaPrecioFecha

Narrow Range Timeframe Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca 4.5 (2) Indicators

This indicator utilizes the Narrow Range 7 concept . This concept says that if the seventh candle is the one with the smallest range, that is, the smallest difference between maximum and minimum of all 7 candles. The indicator marks this candle with two markers and waits for a breakout to happens in the next 6 candles. It's called "timeframe" because if in the next 6 candles the breakout not happens, it will remove all marks on candle. If it exceeds 7 times the timeframe, it also will remove the