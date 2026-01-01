TendenciaPrecioFecha

AutoFindBestTrendLine — Detector Automático de Líneas de Tendencia

Descripción general: AutoFindBestTrendLine es una utilidad para MetaTrader 5 que analiza el historial del gráfico y detecta automáticamente la mejor línea de tendencia posible, ya sea de máximos (resistencias), mínimos (soportes) o ambos. El script identifica los dos puntos más relevantes y dibuja una línea óptima basada en el número de toques reales sobre el precio.

Ventajas principales:

  • Detección automática de líneas de tendencia sin intervención manual.

  • Funciona en cualquier símbolo y período.

  • Permite elegir entre análisis de máximos, mínimos o ambos.

  • Traza líneas con color, estilo y grosor configurables.

  • No elimina líneas anteriores: cada ejecución crea una nueva.

  • Ligero, rápido y sin consumo continuo de recursos (es un script).

  • Ideal para traders técnicos que buscan soportes y resistencias reales.

Cómo funciona: El script analiza todas las velas desde la fecha indicada y evalúa combinaciones de puntos para encontrar la línea con mayor número de toques. Una vez detectada, la dibuja automáticamente en el gráfico y muestra información detallada en el registro.

Parámetros de entrada:

  • InpStartDate — Fecha de inicio del análisis.

  • InpSearchMode — Tipo de búsqueda: Máximos, Mínimos o Ambos.

  • InpLineColor — Color de la línea de tendencia.

  • InpLineStyle — Estilo de línea (sólida, rayas, puntos).

  • InpLineWidth — Grosor de la línea (1 a 5).

Uso recomendado: Ejecute el script en cualquier gráfico para obtener una línea de tendencia óptima basada en el comportamiento real del precio. Útil para validar zonas de soporte/resistencia, detectar estructuras técnicas y complementar análisis manual.       //+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                    AutoFindBestTrendLine.mq5     |

//|                                  Copyright 2026                  |

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2026"

#property link      ""

#property version   "1.31"

#property script_show_inputs


// Enumeración para elegir qué tipo de puntos analizar

enum ENUM_SEARCH_MODE

{

   SEARCH_BOTH = 0,       // Analizar Máximos y Mínimos

   SEARCH_HIGHS_ONLY = 1, // Solo Máximos (Resistencias)

   SEARCH_LOWS_ONLY = 2   // Solo Soportes (Mínimos)

};


// Parámetros de entrada configurables

input datetime        InpStartDate   = D'2026.01.01 00:00'; // Fecha de inicio del análisis

input ENUM_SEARCH_MODE InpSearchMode = SEARCH_BOTH;         // Modo de búsqueda

input color           InpLineColor   = clrDodgerBlue;       // Color de la línea de tendencia

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpLineStyle   = STYLE_SOLID;         // Estilo de línea (Sólida, Rayas, Puntos...)

input int             InpLineWidth   = 3;                   // Grosor de la línea (1 a 5)


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function                                    |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

   // 1. Copiar datos de las barras del gráfico actual

   MqlRates rates[];

   ArraySetAsSeries(rates, true);

   int totalBars = CopyRates(_Symbol, _Period, 0, Bars(_Symbol, _Period), rates);

   

   if(totalBars < 5)

   {

      Print("Error: No hay suficientes barras en el gráfico para analizar.");

      return;

   }

   

   // Encontrar el índice de la barra que corresponde a la fecha de inicio seleccionada

   int startIndex = -1;

   for(int i = 0; i < totalBars; i++)

   {

      if(rates[i].time <= InpStartDate)

      {

         startIndex = i;

         break;

      }

   }

   

   if(startIndex < 0)

   {

      startIndex = totalBars - 1; // Si la fecha es más antigua que el historial, usa la más antigua disponible

   }

   

   Print("==================================================");

   Print(" INICIANDO BARRIDO AUTOMÁTICO");

   Print(" Desde: ", TimeToString(rates[startIndex].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES), " | Velas analizadas: ", startIndex + 1);

   Print("==================================================");

   

   int bestTouches = -1;

   datetime bestT1 = 0, bestT2 = 0;

   double   bestP1 = 0.0, bestP2 = 0.0;

   string   lineTypeFound = "";

   

   // 2. Evaluar combinaciones según el modo seleccionado (ajustado para admitir gráficos cortos)

   int minLimit = MathMin(2, startIndex);

   for(int i = startIndex; i >= minLimit; i--)

   {

      for(int j = i - 1; j >= 0; j--)

      {

         datetime t1 = rates[i].time;

         datetime t2 = rates[j].time;

         if(t1 == t2) continue;

         

         // Evaluar Máximos

         if(InpSearchMode == SEARCH_BOTH || InpSearchMode == SEARCH_HIGHS_ONLY)

         {

            double p1 = rates[i].high;

            double p2 = rates[j].high;

            int touches = CountLineTouches(p1, t1, p2, t2, rates, startIndex);

            

            if(touches > bestTouches)

            {

               bestTouches = touches;

               bestT1 = t1; bestP1 = p1;

               bestT2 = t2; bestP2 = p2;

               lineTypeFound = "Resistencia (High-High)";

            }

         }

         

         // Evaluar Mínimos

         if(InpSearchMode == SEARCH_BOTH || InpSearchMode == SEARCH_LOWS_ONLY)

         {

            double p1 = rates[i].low;

            double p2 = rates[j].low;

            int touches = CountLineTouches(p1, t1, p2, t2, rates, startIndex);

            

            if(touches > bestTouches)

            {

               bestTouches = touches;

               bestT1 = t1; bestP1 = p1;

               bestT2 = t2; bestP2 = p2;

               lineTypeFound = "Soporte (Low-Low)";

            }

         }

      }

   }

   

   if(bestTouches <= 0)

   {

      Print("Aviso: No se pudo trazar ninguna línea. Prueba a poner una fecha de inicio más reciente (ej. hace pocos días) en los ajustes del script.");

      return;

   }

   

   // 3. Crear un nombre ÚNICO para que no borre las líneas anteriores

   string lineName = StringFormat("AutoTrend_%d", GetTickCount());

   

   if(ObjectCreate(0, lineName, OBJ_TREND, 0, bestT1, bestP1, bestT2, bestP2))

   {

      // Configurar diseño, rayos y permitir modificarla con el ratón

      ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT, true);

      ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT, true);

      ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_COLOR, InpLineColor);

      ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_STYLE, InpLineStyle);

      ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, InpLineWidth);

      ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, true);

      ObjectSetInteger(0, lineName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, false);

      

      ChartRedraw(0);

   }

   

   // 4. Mostrar información detallada en el registro (log)

   Print("==================================================");

   Print(" TENDENCIA ÓPTIMA ENCONTRADA Y GRAFICADA:");

   Print(" Nombre del objeto : ", lineName);

   Print(" Tipo detectado    : ", lineTypeFound);

   Print(" [COPIAR] Punto 1  -> Tiempo: ", TimeToString(bestT1, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES), " | Precio: ", DoubleToString(bestP1, _Digits));

   Print(" [COPIAR] Punto 2  -> Tiempo: ", TimeToString(bestT2, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES), " | Precio: ", DoubleToString(bestP2, _Digits));

   Print(" Velas tocadas     : ", bestTouches);

   Print("==================================================");

}


// Función auxiliar para contar los toques

int CountLineTouches(double p1, datetime t1, double p2, datetime t2, const MqlRates &rates[], int limitIndex)

{

   int touches = 0;

   double slope = (double)(p2 - p1) / (double)(t2 - t1);

   

   for(int k = limitIndex; k >= 0; k--)

   {

      datetime barTime = rates[k].time;

      double linePrice = p1 + (double)(barTime - t1) * slope;

      

      if(linePrice >= rates[k].low && linePrice <= rates[k].high)

      {

         touches++;

      }

   }

   return touches;

}


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Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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