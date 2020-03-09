AfterMathMT4

AfterMath - one panel, two ways to trade

Most tools make you choose: a robot that trades without you, or a manual
assistant that waits for you. AfterMath is both, and you pick which one on the
chart, not in the settings.

When you attach it, the panel asks a single question - AUTO TRADING or MANUAL
TRADING - and shows you only the controls for the mode you chose. A SWITCH
button in the header takes you back to that choice at any time, so the same
chart can run the robot in the morning and become your trading desk in the
afternoon. Your open positions are never touched when you switch.


=====================================================================
AUTO - the robot trades, you supervise
=====================================================================

A two-sided hedging grid. It opens a BUY and a SELL basket, ladders further
levels behind price at a fixed or ATR-adaptive distance, and closes on the exit
rule you choose. Everything is editable live on the panel - no F7, no restart.

Four entry strategies, chosen from a drop-down:

  HEDGE   opens both sides immediately, no signal filter
  RSI     starts a basket when RSI crosses your oversold / overbought band
  VOL     starts on a volume spike above the average of the last N bars
  SDEV    starts when price stretches past a standard-deviation band

Each strategy's parameters sit on the panel and can be changed while it runs.
The strategy only gates where a NEW basket may start - the ladder, recovery and
exit maths stay identical in every mode.

Exits, each independently on or off:

  Single TP       take profit per order
  Single SL       stop loss per order
  One Side TP     close a whole side on its own profit, then restart that side
  Equity Target   close everything each time account equity gains a rung
  TARGET          a session goal in money or percent, with STOP / LOOP / PAUSE

Live readouts show what the robot is waiting for. An empty side does not just
say "waiting" - it names the reason: outside trading hours, spread too wide,
news pause, hedge locked, total-lot cap reached, or "opening on next tick".


=====================================================================
MANUAL - you trade, the robot manages
=====================================================================

A floating trade panel you can drag anywhere on the chart, plus a full on-chart
trade manager.

  - Market or pending orders. Pending orders are seeded at a safe distance from
    price, then you drag the line where you want it. The buttons rename
    themselves to BUY STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL STOP / SELL LIMIT so you always
    know what you are about to place.
  - Live orders draw filled reward and risk zones on the chart. Drag the TP or
    SL line and the order is modified with it; the panel values follow, and the
    distance and money value are shown while you drag.
  - Lot sizing: fixed lots, a balance-per-0.01 rule, or risk-based sizing from
    your stop distance.
  - Partial close at 25% / 50% / 75% of the basket.
  - Break-even and trailing stop, in pips, money, percent of balance, or ATR.
  - Auto grid: you open the first order by hand, and the EA ladders further
    levels behind it on that side only, using the same step and multiplier
    rules as the robot.

In manual mode the EA never opens a trade on its own. It only tends what you
opened - which is the point.


=====================================================================
Built to work on more than one instrument
=====================================================================

Stop distances are meaningless across markets: 40 pips is a normal EURUSD stop
and less than half a spread on gold. Every stop in AfterMath - take profit, stop
loss, one-side target, trailing - can be set in pips, money, percent of balance,
or ATR.

Set 2 ATR and it means the same thing on EURUSD, XAUUSD and crypto, because it
is measured from the instrument's own volatility. On attach, any stop still set
in pips that would land inside the instrument's noise is converted to ATR
automatically, and the reason is written to the log.

A MARKET and TIMEFRAME picker on the panel walks the same chart across your
whole Market Watch, so you can review every symbol from one place.


=====================================================================
Risk controls
=====================================================================

  - Maximum ladder levels per side, asymmetric if you want
  - Maximum total lots and minimum margin level
  - Maximum basket age and maximum basket span in pips
  - Equity stop with a drawdown percentage
  - Daily profit and daily loss limits
  - Trading hours, day-of-week filter and spread filter
  - News pause and rollover-window pause
  - Recovery hedge lock on a deep basket
  - FULL LOCK and CLOSE ALL, including close-all-pairs with a confirmation
  - A worst-case risk meter showing what a full ladder would cost


=====================================================================
Requirements and honest notes
=====================================================================

  - Any broker, any symbol, any timeframe. The panel needs a live or demo
    chart; MetaTrader disables chart buttons inside the Strategy Tester, so in
    the tester the robot runs headless from the Inputs.
  - MT5 ONLY: a HEDGING account is required for the two-sided grid. On a
    NETTING account the broker merges opposite trades into one position, so
    AfterMath detects this and runs a single-direction ladder instead - one
    position at a time, managed by the same exits. It will not refuse to start.
  - This is a grid and hedging system. Grids recover many small losses and can
    give back a lot in one strong trend. Use the level cap, the equity stop and
    the lot settings deliberately, and test on a demo account first with the
    settings you intend to trade.

No martingale is forced on you - the lot multiplier is an input and can be set
to 1.0 for a flat ladder.

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ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
YinYang hedging
Jun Feng
Experts
YinYang hedging This is a fully automatic EA base on two currency hedging.The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with any type of market, and the performance is stable. Using Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; EA loading currency:currency A,currency B do not need to loading the EA; Minimum account funds:$1000; When used,the parameters "Test" should be adjusted to "false" from "true" by default; VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised; Currency pairs are recommended:A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Experts
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Experts
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
LeopardAdaptive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
LeopardAdaptive is an advisor that works on the basis of candlestick analysis with simultaneous dissonance of three different embedded algorithms that determine the trend direction. The default settings of the advisor are optimal for working with four recommended trading instruments. The lot size or risk percentage can be selected by the trader. Every trade order has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Settings: Comment to order - comment t
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