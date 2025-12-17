AbuTraderMT5

2025 year ending PROMO (valid till 01.01.2026year)



Launch promo: Free get 70000 Files + 5000 video courses -> contact me after purchase



Hello,

I am Murodillo Eshquvvatov, An EA (Expert Advisor) completely different from all other EAs on the market.

You might like trading METALS or Index. But I like to move in most major active pair, flexibility for every broker

I like PROFIT.

Any currency pair that can provide good long-term profits is where I will focus. That's why this EA focuses on just one currency pair, EURUSD, to understand its price behavior thoroughly.

This EA is created by a team with over 9 years of experience in trading and coding. The EA uses a very safe trading system and focuses on the long-term.

The EA is equipped with many features suitable for prop firms.

Especially, the EA is equipped with clear LIVE SIGNALS from both individuals and clients. NO DEMO.

The EA has set up setfiles for all account sizes, from small to large, from personal accounts to prop firm accounts.



Use a broker with low spread differentials. Before using it on a live account, test it on a demo account for 12 weeks to ensure compatibility with your broker.

Setup:

Currency pair: EUR/USD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: any

Account type: Raw accounts for the lowest spreads (10point below)

IMPORTANT!!!: It is crucial to use LOW SPREAD accounts for the best results (1-12)!





Characteristics:

Trading on FX Currency , Metal (GOLD), Bitcoin

Fell the power of Hedging.

Each trade is protected by a hedging Stop Loss.

Built-in automatic lot bidding function.

Everything automated (check manual)

Apply/use type Very easy to install; no need to change settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers.

Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (ZOMRO vps highly recommended).





Risk Warning: