Hedge EA Dual Zone

Hedge EA - Dual Zone

Professional Trend Following & Intelligent Hedge Recovery Expert Advisor

EMA Loop Hedge EA is an advanced fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines adaptive EMA trend analysis, ATR-based market filtering, and an intelligent hedge recovery engine to manage trades in both trending and volatile market conditions.

Unlike traditional martingale systems, this EA uses market direction confirmation before opening positions and dynamically manages hedge positions only when required.

Main Settings

✅ Intelligent EMA Trend Detection

  • Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) momentum

  • ATR normalized trend strength calculation

  • Adjustable Trend Threshold filter

  • Reduces false market entries

✅ Adaptive Hedge Recovery

Instead of blindly averaging losing positions, the EA opens intelligent hedge positions when price reaches predefined recovery levels.

Features include:

  • Dynamic hedge lot calculation

  • Automatic exposure balancing

  • Buy & Sell hedge support

  • Continuous recovery management

✅ Automatic Parameter Optimizer

Built-in optimizer automatically searches for the best:

  • EMA Period

  • Trend Threshold

The optimizer evaluates historical market data and recommends the most profitable parameter combination for the selected symbol and timeframe.

✅ ATR Based Market Analysis

The EA uses Average True Range (ATR) to measure market volatility and avoid weak trend conditions.

This helps improve entry quality during active market sessions.

✅ Smart Trailing Stop

Optional trailing stop system includes:

  • Adjustable activation distance

  • Dynamic stop movement

  • Profit protection

✅ Floating Profit Management

When hedge recovery reaches the desired floating profit target, the EA automatically closes all positions to secure profits and reset the trading cycle.

✅ Broker Safety

Includes automatic validation for:

  • Minimum lot size

  • Maximum lot size

  • Lot step

  • Symbol volume limits

This prevents invalid volume errors and improves broker compatibility.

Trading Logic

  1. Detect market trend using EMA and ATR.

  2. Open an initial Buy or Sell position.

  3. Monitor price movement.

  4. If price moves against the position, activate intelligent hedge recovery.

  5. Dynamically calculate hedge volume.

  6. Close all positions once the floating profit target is achieved.

  7. Start a new trading cycle.

Main Inputs

  • EMA Period

  • Trend Threshold

  • Take Profit

  • Grid Gap Factor

  • Base Lot Size

  • Trailing Stop Settings

  • Optimizer Settings

  • Backtest Optimization Bars

Recommended Markets

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Major Forex Pairs

Recommended Timeframes

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

Advantages

  • Fully automated

  • No indicators required after installation

  • Adaptive optimization

  • Intelligent hedge management

  • Automatic lot validation

  • Suitable for multiple symbols

  • Easy to configure

  • MT5 native implementation

  • Fast execution

Risk Warning

This Expert Advisor uses a hedge recovery strategy. Although it includes several risk management features, trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk. Users should always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds and use appropriate risk settings.

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Expert Advisor (EA)

Trading Style: Trend Following + Intelligent Hedge Recovery

Execution: Fully Automatic

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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