Professional Trend Following & Intelligent Hedge Recovery Expert Advisor

Hedge EA - Dual Zone

EMA Loop Hedge EA is an advanced fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines adaptive EMA trend analysis, ATR-based market filtering, and an intelligent hedge recovery engine to manage trades in both trending and volatile market conditions.

Unlike traditional martingale systems, this EA uses market direction confirmation before opening positions and dynamically manages hedge positions only when required.

Main Settings

✅ Intelligent EMA Trend Detection

Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) momentum

ATR normalized trend strength calculation

Adjustable Trend Threshold filter

Reduces false market entries

✅ Adaptive Hedge Recovery

Instead of blindly averaging losing positions, the EA opens intelligent hedge positions when price reaches predefined recovery levels.

Features include:

Dynamic hedge lot calculation

Automatic exposure balancing

Buy & Sell hedge support

Continuous recovery management

✅ Automatic Parameter Optimizer

Built-in optimizer automatically searches for the best:

EMA Period

Trend Threshold

The optimizer evaluates historical market data and recommends the most profitable parameter combination for the selected symbol and timeframe.

✅ ATR Based Market Analysis

The EA uses Average True Range (ATR) to measure market volatility and avoid weak trend conditions.

This helps improve entry quality during active market sessions.

✅ Smart Trailing Stop

Optional trailing stop system includes:

Adjustable activation distance

Dynamic stop movement

Profit protection

✅ Floating Profit Management

When hedge recovery reaches the desired floating profit target, the EA automatically closes all positions to secure profits and reset the trading cycle.

✅ Broker Safety

Includes automatic validation for:

Minimum lot size

Maximum lot size

Lot step

Symbol volume limits

This prevents invalid volume errors and improves broker compatibility.

Trading Logic

Detect market trend using EMA and ATR. Open an initial Buy or Sell position. Monitor price movement. If price moves against the position, activate intelligent hedge recovery. Dynamically calculate hedge volume. Close all positions once the floating profit target is achieved. Start a new trading cycle.

Main Inputs

EMA Period

Trend Threshold

Take Profit

Grid Gap Factor

Base Lot Size

Trailing Stop Settings

Optimizer Settings

Backtest Optimization Bars

Recommended Markets

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

XAUUSD (Gold)

Major Forex Pairs

Recommended Timeframes

M15

M30

H1

H4

Advantages

Fully automated

No indicators required after installation

Adaptive optimization

Intelligent hedge management

Automatic lot validation

Suitable for multiple symbols

Easy to configure

MT5 native implementation

Fast execution

Risk Warning

This Expert Advisor uses a hedge recovery strategy. Although it includes several risk management features, trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk. Users should always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds and use appropriate risk settings.

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Expert Advisor (EA)

Trading Style: Trend Following + Intelligent Hedge Recovery

Execution: Fully Automatic

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher