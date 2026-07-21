Grid EA Dual Grid

GRID EA – Adaptive Grid Trading System with Auto Optimizer

Overview

EMA Loop Hedge EA is an intelligent automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines EMA trend detection, ATR-based adaptive grid spacing, hedging, dynamic lot sizing, and an automatic parameter optimizer into a single Expert Advisor.

Unlike traditional grid EAs that use fixed distances, this EA dynamically adjusts grid spacing according to current market volatility, helping reduce unnecessary trades during ranging markets while capturing larger price movements during strong trends.

The built-in optimizer automatically searches for the best EMA period and trend threshold using historical market data, allowing the strategy to adapt to different symbols and timeframes.

Main Settings

✅ Adaptive EMA Trend Detection

  • Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with ATR normalization

  • Detects bullish and bearish momentum

  • Adjustable trend sensitivity

✅ ATR Dynamic Grid

  • Grid distance automatically adapts to volatility

  • Prevents overly tight grid entries

  • Better trade spacing during high-volatility markets

✅ Intelligent Hedge System

  • Automatically opens hedge positions when required

  • Calculates breakeven price of combined positions

  • Manages both long and short positions simultaneously

  • Designed to recover from adverse market movement

✅ Auto EMA Optimizer

Built-in optimization engine automatically searches for:

  • Best EMA Period

  • Best Trend Threshold

The optimizer evaluates multiple parameter combinations and recommends the highest-performing settings without requiring MetaTrader Strategy Tester optimization.

✅ Multiple Lot Management Modes

Choose from:

  • Fixed Lot

  • Incremental Lot Addition

  • Lot Multiplier (Martingale Style)

Maximum lot size protection is included.

✅ Automatic Trailing Stop

  • Dynamic trailing stop management

  • Locks profits as the market moves

  • Works independently for Buy and Sell positions

✅ Smart Profit Management

  • Floating profit monitoring

  • Automatic hedge profit closure

  • Removes TP/SL during hedge recovery

  • Breakeven calculation for open portfolios

Strategy Logic

  1. Detect market trend using EMA and ATR.

  2. Open an initial Buy or Sell trade.

  3. Calculate adaptive grid spacing from ATR.

  4. Add new grid trades only after price moves by the calculated distance.

  5. Hedge positions when market conditions require.

  6. Monitor overall floating profit instead of individual trades.

  7. Close the entire basket once the target profit is reached.

  8. Continue trading with updated market conditions.

Main Inputs

  • EMA Period

  • Trend Threshold

  • ATR Grid Multiplier

  • Base Lot Size

  • Lot Mode

  • Lot Multiplier

  • Maximum Lot

  • Trailing Stop Settings

  • Optimizer Settings

Benefits

  • Adaptive to changing market conditions

  • Reduces unnecessary grid entries

  • Automatic parameter optimization

  • Supports multiple symbols and timeframes

  • Intelligent hedge recovery

  • Dynamic volatility-based grid

  • Easy to configure

  • Suitable for both beginner and advanced traders

Recommended Timeframes

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

Supported Markets

  • Forex

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Silver

  • Indices

  • CFDs

  • Crypto CFDs (broker dependent)

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Although this Expert Advisor includes automated risk management features, no trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and trade with appropriate risk management.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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