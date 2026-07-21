Grid EA Dual Grid

Overview

GRID EA – Adaptive Grid Trading System with Auto Optimizer

EMA Loop Hedge EA is an intelligent automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines EMA trend detection, ATR-based adaptive grid spacing, hedging, dynamic lot sizing, and an automatic parameter optimizer into a single Expert Advisor.

Unlike traditional grid EAs that use fixed distances, this EA dynamically adjusts grid spacing according to current market volatility, helping reduce unnecessary trades during ranging markets while capturing larger price movements during strong trends.

The built-in optimizer automatically searches for the best EMA period and trend threshold using historical market data, allowing the strategy to adapt to different symbols and timeframes.

Main Settings

✅ Adaptive EMA Trend Detection

Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with ATR normalization

Detects bullish and bearish momentum

Adjustable trend sensitivity

✅ ATR Dynamic Grid

Grid distance automatically adapts to volatility

Prevents overly tight grid entries

Better trade spacing during high-volatility markets

✅ Intelligent Hedge System

Automatically opens hedge positions when required

Calculates breakeven price of combined positions

Manages both long and short positions simultaneously

Designed to recover from adverse market movement

✅ Auto EMA Optimizer

Built-in optimization engine automatically searches for:

Best EMA Period

Best Trend Threshold

The optimizer evaluates multiple parameter combinations and recommends the highest-performing settings without requiring MetaTrader Strategy Tester optimization.

✅ Multiple Lot Management Modes

Choose from:

Fixed Lot

Incremental Lot Addition

Lot Multiplier (Martingale Style)

Maximum lot size protection is included.

✅ Automatic Trailing Stop

Dynamic trailing stop management

Locks profits as the market moves

Works independently for Buy and Sell positions

✅ Smart Profit Management

Floating profit monitoring

Automatic hedge profit closure

Removes TP/SL during hedge recovery

Breakeven calculation for open portfolios

Strategy Logic

Detect market trend using EMA and ATR. Open an initial Buy or Sell trade. Calculate adaptive grid spacing from ATR. Add new grid trades only after price moves by the calculated distance. Hedge positions when market conditions require. Monitor overall floating profit instead of individual trades. Close the entire basket once the target profit is reached. Continue trading with updated market conditions.

Main Inputs

EMA Period

Trend Threshold

ATR Grid Multiplier

Base Lot Size

Lot Mode

Lot Multiplier

Maximum Lot

Trailing Stop Settings

Optimizer Settings

Benefits

Adaptive to changing market conditions

Reduces unnecessary grid entries

Automatic parameter optimization

Supports multiple symbols and timeframes

Intelligent hedge recovery

Dynamic volatility-based grid

Easy to configure

Suitable for both beginner and advanced traders

Recommended Timeframes

M15

M30

H1

H4

Supported Markets

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver

Indices

CFDs

Crypto CFDs (broker dependent)

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Although this Expert Advisor includes automated risk management features, no trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and trade with appropriate risk management.