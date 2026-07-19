DCA EA Morning Breakouts
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 19 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Morning Breakout EA – Smart Session Breakout Trading Robot
Overview
Morning Breakout EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakout opportunities during the major Forex trading sessions.
The EA identifies session highs and lows, calculates dynamic ATR breakout levels, and executes trades only when price confirms the breakout. Multiple risk management tools and trend filters help improve trading quality while keeping the strategy flexible for different market conditions.
Whether you prefer conservative trend trading or aggressive breakout trading, Morning Breakout EA provides extensive customization for your trading style.
Main Settings
✅ Asia Session Trading
✅ London Session Trading
✅ New York Session Trading
✅ Custom Session Support
✅ ATR Dynamic Breakout Levels
✅ EMA Trend Filter
✅ ADX Trend Confirmation
✅ Fixed Lot Size
✅ Automatic Lot Calculation Based on Account Balance
✅ Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA)
✅ Optional Pending Stop Orders
✅ Trailing Stop
✅ Break-Even Protection
✅ Automatic Session Cleanup
✅ Works on Any Currency Pair
✅ Supports Any Timeframe
Trading Strategy
The EA continuously monitors the selected trading session.
After the session opens, it:
-
Detects the session High and Low
-
Calculates an ATR-based breakout distance
-
Waits for price confirmation
-
Opens Buy or Sell positions
-
Filters entries using EMA trend direction and ADX momentum (optional)
-
Manages trades automatically
The strategy is designed to reduce false breakouts while capturing strong market momentum.
Risk Management
Morning Breakout EA includes professional money management features:
-
Fixed Lot Trading
-
Automatic Lot Sizing
-
Trailing Stop
-
Break-Even Protection
-
Optional Stop Loss
-
Optional Take Profit
-
Automatic Position Closing
-
Pending Order Management
DCA (Averaging)
The EA can automatically average positions when enabled.
Features include:
-
Adjustable averaging distance
-
Configurable averaging multiplier
-
Average take-profit calculation
-
Optional trend filter for additional entries
This feature allows traders to customize recovery strategies according to their own risk tolerance.
Customizable Inputs
The EA provides complete flexibility:
-
Trading Sessions
-
Session Timeframe
-
ATR Period
-
EMA Period
-
Trend Strength
-
Fixed Lot Size
-
Auto Lot Settings
-
Stop Loss
-
Take Profit
-
Trailing Stop
-
Break-Even
-
Pending Orders
-
Session Reset
-
DCA Settings
Recommended Markets
-
XAUUSD(Tested)
-
Major Forex Pairs
-
Indices
Advantages
✔ Fully automated trading
✔ Advanced breakout detection
✔ Multiple trend filters
✔ Smart money management
✔ Flexible risk control
✔ Highly customizable
✔ Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
✔ Optimized for major market sessions
Recommended VPS
For the best trading performance, use a low-latency VPS to ensure uninterrupted execution, especially during high-volatility market sessions.
Disclaimer
Trading Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and trade with appropriate risk management.