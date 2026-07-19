DCA EA Morning Breakouts

Morning Breakout EA – Smart Session Breakout Trading Robot

Overview

Morning Breakout EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakout opportunities during the major Forex trading sessions.

The EA identifies session highs and lows, calculates dynamic ATR breakout levels, and executes trades only when price confirms the breakout. Multiple risk management tools and trend filters help improve trading quality while keeping the strategy flexible for different market conditions.

Whether you prefer conservative trend trading or aggressive breakout trading, Morning Breakout EA provides extensive customization for your trading style.

Main Settings

✅ Asia Session Trading

✅ London Session Trading

✅ New York Session Trading

✅ Custom Session Support

✅ ATR Dynamic Breakout Levels

✅ EMA Trend Filter

✅ ADX Trend Confirmation

✅ Fixed Lot Size

✅ Automatic Lot Calculation Based on Account Balance

✅ Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA)

✅ Optional Pending Stop Orders

✅ Trailing Stop

✅ Break-Even Protection

✅ Automatic Session Cleanup

✅ Works on Any Currency Pair

✅ Supports Any Timeframe

Trading Strategy

The EA continuously monitors the selected trading session.

After the session opens, it:

  • Detects the session High and Low

  • Calculates an ATR-based breakout distance

  • Waits for price confirmation

  • Opens Buy or Sell positions

  • Filters entries using EMA trend direction and ADX momentum (optional)

  • Manages trades automatically

The strategy is designed to reduce false breakouts while capturing strong market momentum.

Risk Management

Morning Breakout EA includes professional money management features:

  • Fixed Lot Trading

  • Automatic Lot Sizing

  • Trailing Stop

  • Break-Even Protection

  • Optional Stop Loss

  • Optional Take Profit

  • Automatic Position Closing

  • Pending Order Management

DCA (Averaging)

The EA can automatically average positions when enabled.

Features include:

  • Adjustable averaging distance

  • Configurable averaging multiplier

  • Average take-profit calculation

  • Optional trend filter for additional entries

This feature allows traders to customize recovery strategies according to their own risk tolerance.

Customizable Inputs

The EA provides complete flexibility:

  • Trading Sessions

  • Session Timeframe

  • ATR Period

  • EMA Period

  • Trend Strength

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Auto Lot Settings

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Break-Even

  • Pending Orders

  • Session Reset

  • DCA Settings

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD(Tested)

  • Major Forex Pairs

  • Indices

Advantages

✔ Fully automated trading

✔ Advanced breakout detection

✔ Multiple trend filters

✔ Smart money management

✔ Flexible risk control

✔ Highly customizable

✔ Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

✔ Optimized for major market sessions

Recommended VPS

For the best trading performance, use a low-latency VPS to ensure uninterrupted execution, especially during high-volatility market sessions.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and trade with appropriate risk management.



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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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