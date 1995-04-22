Hedge EA Dual Zone
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Professional Trend Following & Intelligent Hedge Recovery Expert Advisor
EMA Loop Hedge EA is an advanced fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines adaptive EMA trend analysis, ATR-based market filtering, and an intelligent hedge recovery engine to manage trades in both trending and volatile market conditions.
Unlike traditional martingale systems, this EA uses market direction confirmation before opening positions and dynamically manages hedge positions only when required.
Main Settings
✅ Intelligent EMA Trend Detection
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Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) momentum
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ATR normalized trend strength calculation
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Adjustable Trend Threshold filter
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Reduces false market entries
✅ Adaptive Hedge Recovery
Instead of blindly averaging losing positions, the EA opens intelligent hedge positions when price reaches predefined recovery levels.
Features include:
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Dynamic hedge lot calculation
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Automatic exposure balancing
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Buy & Sell hedge support
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Continuous recovery management
✅ Automatic Parameter Optimizer
Built-in optimizer automatically searches for the best:
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EMA Period
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Trend Threshold
The optimizer evaluates historical market data and recommends the most profitable parameter combination for the selected symbol and timeframe.
✅ ATR Based Market Analysis
The EA uses Average True Range (ATR) to measure market volatility and avoid weak trend conditions.
This helps improve entry quality during active market sessions.
✅ Smart Trailing Stop
Optional trailing stop system includes:
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Adjustable activation distance
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Dynamic stop movement
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Profit protection
✅ Floating Profit Management
When hedge recovery reaches the desired floating profit target, the EA automatically closes all positions to secure profits and reset the trading cycle.
✅ Broker Safety
Includes automatic validation for:
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Minimum lot size
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Maximum lot size
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Lot step
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Symbol volume limits
This prevents invalid volume errors and improves broker compatibility.
Trading Logic
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Detect market trend using EMA and ATR.
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Open an initial Buy or Sell position.
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Monitor price movement.
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If price moves against the position, activate intelligent hedge recovery.
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Dynamically calculate hedge volume.
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Close all positions once the floating profit target is achieved.
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Start a new trading cycle.
Main Inputs
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EMA Period
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Trend Threshold
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Take Profit
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Grid Gap Factor
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Base Lot Size
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Trailing Stop Settings
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Optimizer Settings
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Backtest Optimization Bars
Recommended Markets
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EURUSD
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GBPUSD
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USDJPY
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XAUUSD (Gold)
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Major Forex Pairs
Recommended Timeframes
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M15
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M30
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H1
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H4
Advantages
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Fully automated
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No indicators required after installation
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Adaptive optimization
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Intelligent hedge management
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Automatic lot validation
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Suitable for multiple symbols
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Easy to configure
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MT5 native implementation
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Fast execution
Risk Warning
This Expert Advisor uses a hedge recovery strategy. Although it includes several risk management features, trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk. Users should always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds and use appropriate risk settings.
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Expert Advisor (EA)
Trading Style: Trend Following + Intelligent Hedge Recovery
Execution: Fully Automatic
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher