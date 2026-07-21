Range Volume Profile with Trading Panel

Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel
Professional Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5

The Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel is an advanced trading utility designed for traders who manually execute trades while maintaining strict money management.

Unlike a traditional Expert Advisor that automatically opens trades, this utility helps traders identify important volume areas, calculate accurate lot sizes based on account risk, and place pending orders directly from the chart.

It combines a dynamic Volume Profile, Risk Calculator, and Trading Panel into one easy-to-use interface.

Main Features

✅ Dynamic Range Volume Profile

Draw a rectangle on any price range.
Automatically generates a Volume Profile.
Identifies the Point of Control (POC).
Displays Market Bias.

✅ Professional Risk Management

Automatically calculates:

Risk Percentage
Dollar Risk
Recommended Lot Size
Risk Reward Ratio
Potential Profit
Account Balance

✅ Interactive Trading Lines

Move the trading lines directly on the chart.

Entry Line
Stop Loss Line
Take Profit Line

The utility automatically updates:

SL Pips
TP Pips
Risk
Lot Size
Reward

✅ One-Click Pending Orders

Supports

Buy Limit
Sell Limit
Buy Stop
Sell Stop

All orders include

Stop Loss
Take Profit
Calculated Lot Size

✅ Close All Function

Instantly closes

All open positions
All pending orders

for the current symbol.

Supported Markets

Works with

Forex
Gold (XAUUSD)
Silver
Indices
Cryptocurrency
CFDs

Compatible with all MT5 brokers.

Inputs
Input Description
Profile Resolution Number of Volume Profile rows
Profile Color Histogram color
Point of Control Color POC line color
Histogram Width Width of profile
Default Risk % Percentage of account risk
Default Stop Loss Initial SL (Pips)
Default Take Profit Initial TP (Pips)
How to Install
Step 1

Download the product from the MQL5 Market.

Step 2

Open MetaTrader 5.

Step 3

Open

Navigator → Expert Advisors

Locate

Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel

Step 4

Drag the utility onto any chart.

Step 5

Enable

✔ Allow Algo Trading

Click OK.

Step 6

The panel will appear on the left side of the chart.

How to Use
1. Draw the Analysis Box

When the utility starts, a default rectangle is created automatically.

You can:

Resize it
Move it
Create your own rectangle

The utility immediately recalculates the Volume Profile.

2. Read the Volume Profile

The histogram displays where most trading volume occurred.

The red line represents the Point of Control (POC).

Use these areas as potential support and resistance.

3. Set Your Risk

Enter your preferred risk percentage.

Example

1.0%

The utility automatically calculates:

Dollar Risk
Lot Size
4. Adjust Entry, SL and TP

Simply drag:

Yellow Line → Entry
Red Line → Stop Loss
Green Line → Take Profit

Everything updates automatically.

5. Review the Panel

The panel displays:

Account Balance
Market Bias
Number of Bars in Range
Risk %
Stop Loss
Take Profit
Calculated Lot Size
Dollar Risk
Potential Reward
Risk : Reward Ratio
6. Place Pending Orders

Click one of the buttons

BUY LIMIT
SELL LIMIT
BUY STOP
SELL STOP

The utility automatically submits the pending order using:

Entry Line
Stop Loss Line
Take Profit Line
Calculated Lot Size
7. Close Everything

Click

CLOSE ALL

The utility immediately closes:

Open Positions
Pending Orders

for the current chart symbol.

Typical Workflow
Open a chart.
Draw or adjust the Volume Profile rectangle.
Observe the Point of Control.
Decide your trade direction.
Enter your Risk %.
Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.
Verify the calculated lot size.
Click the desired pending order button.
Manage your trade.
Notes
This utility does not generate automatic buy or sell signals.
It is designed to assist manual traders with professional trade planning and risk management.
Always verify your trade before placing an order.
Performance depends on market conditions and broker specifications.
Installation Guide for MetaTrader 5
Open MetaTrader 5.
Log in to your MQL5 account.
Download the product from the Market tab.
Restart MetaTrader 5 if necessary.
Open the Navigator window (Ctrl + N).
Expand Expert Advisors.
Drag Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel onto your chart.
Ensure Algo Trading is enabled.
The trading panel and volume profile will appear automatically.
Best Practices
Use higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) for more reliable Volume Profile analysis.
Keep your risk between 0.5% and 2% per trade.
Combine the Volume Profile with your preferred market structure, trend, or price action strategy.
Always test the utility on a demo account before using it on a live account.

This documentation is written in a style suitable for the MQL5 Market and gives prospective buyers clear installation steps, usage instructions, and feature explanations.
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3.97 (35)
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
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Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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4.4 (5)
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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5 (6)
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
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4.95 (132)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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5 (1)
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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4.83 (6)
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
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Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
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5 (7)
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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4.23 (30)
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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