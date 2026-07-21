Range Volume Profile with Trading Panel

Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel

Professional Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5





The Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel is an advanced trading utility designed for traders who manually execute trades while maintaining strict money management.





Unlike a traditional Expert Advisor that automatically opens trades, this utility helps traders identify important volume areas, calculate accurate lot sizes based on account risk, and place pending orders directly from the chart.





It combines a dynamic Volume Profile, Risk Calculator, and Trading Panel into one easy-to-use interface.





Main Features





✅ Dynamic Range Volume Profile





Draw a rectangle on any price range.

Automatically generates a Volume Profile.

Identifies the Point of Control (POC).

Displays Market Bias.





✅ Professional Risk Management





Automatically calculates:





Risk Percentage

Dollar Risk

Recommended Lot Size

Risk Reward Ratio

Potential Profit

Account Balance





✅ Interactive Trading Lines





Move the trading lines directly on the chart.





Entry Line

Stop Loss Line

Take Profit Line





The utility automatically updates:





SL Pips

TP Pips

Risk

Lot Size

Reward





✅ One-Click Pending Orders





Supports





Buy Limit

Sell Limit

Buy Stop

Sell Stop





All orders include





Stop Loss

Take Profit

Calculated Lot Size





✅ Close All Function





Instantly closes





All open positions

All pending orders





for the current symbol.





Supported Markets





Works with





Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver

Indices

Cryptocurrency

CFDs





Compatible with all MT5 brokers.





Inputs

Input Description

Profile Resolution Number of Volume Profile rows

Profile Color Histogram color

Point of Control Color POC line color

Histogram Width Width of profile

Default Risk % Percentage of account risk

Default Stop Loss Initial SL (Pips)

Default Take Profit Initial TP (Pips)

How to Install

Step 1





Download the product from the MQL5 Market.





Step 2





Open MetaTrader 5.





Step 3





Open





Navigator → Expert Advisors





Locate





Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel





Step 4





Drag the utility onto any chart.





Step 5





Enable





✔ Allow Algo Trading





Click OK.





Step 6





The panel will appear on the left side of the chart.





How to Use

1. Draw the Analysis Box





When the utility starts, a default rectangle is created automatically.





You can:





Resize it

Move it

Create your own rectangle





The utility immediately recalculates the Volume Profile.





2. Read the Volume Profile





The histogram displays where most trading volume occurred.





The red line represents the Point of Control (POC).





Use these areas as potential support and resistance.





3. Set Your Risk





Enter your preferred risk percentage.





Example





1.0%





The utility automatically calculates:





Dollar Risk

Lot Size

4. Adjust Entry, SL and TP





Simply drag:





Yellow Line → Entry

Red Line → Stop Loss

Green Line → Take Profit





Everything updates automatically.





5. Review the Panel





The panel displays:





Account Balance

Market Bias

Number of Bars in Range

Risk %

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Calculated Lot Size

Dollar Risk

Potential Reward

Risk : Reward Ratio

6. Place Pending Orders





Click one of the buttons





BUY LIMIT

SELL LIMIT

BUY STOP

SELL STOP





The utility automatically submits the pending order using:





Entry Line

Stop Loss Line

Take Profit Line

Calculated Lot Size

7. Close Everything





Click





CLOSE ALL





The utility immediately closes:





Open Positions

Pending Orders





for the current chart symbol.





Typical Workflow

Open a chart.

Draw or adjust the Volume Profile rectangle.

Observe the Point of Control.

Decide your trade direction.

Enter your Risk %.

Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

Verify the calculated lot size.

Click the desired pending order button.

Manage your trade.

Notes

This utility does not generate automatic buy or sell signals.

It is designed to assist manual traders with professional trade planning and risk management.

Always verify your trade before placing an order.

Performance depends on market conditions and broker specifications.

Installation Guide for MetaTrader 5

Open MetaTrader 5.

Log in to your MQL5 account.

Download the product from the Market tab.

Restart MetaTrader 5 if necessary.

Open the Navigator window (Ctrl + N).

Expand Expert Advisors.

Drag Range Volume Profile with Risk Management Panel onto your chart.

Ensure Algo Trading is enabled.

The trading panel and volume profile will appear automatically.

Best Practices

Use higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) for more reliable Volume Profile analysis.

Keep your risk between 0.5% and 2% per trade.

Combine the Volume Profile with your preferred market structure, trend, or price action strategy.

Always test the utility on a demo account before using it on a live account.





This documentation is written in a style suitable for the MQL5 Market and gives prospective buyers clear installation steps, usage instructions, and feature explanations.