Arc Velocity Pulse

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ARC VELOCITY PULSE
Parabolic SAR Direction + ROC Recovery for XAUUSD
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Arc Velocity Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional movement, momentum acceleration, and volatility-based trade levels.

The indicator combines Parabolic SAR direction analysis with Rate of Change recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, session control, and real-time alerts.

Its purpose is to filter weak market conditions and focus on structured opportunities where price direction and momentum recovery support the same trading idea.

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CORE CONCEPT
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Arc Velocity Pulse uses a structured confirmation process.

First, the internal Gold calculation engine checks whether the projected target aligns with calculated Gann and Fibonacci zones.

Second, Parabolic SAR confirms whether the active market direction supports the potential setup.

Third, Rate of Change measures whether momentum is recovering with enough directional pressure.

A signal is displayed only when all required confirmations agree with candle direction, trading-session rules, and signal-frequency controls.

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MAIN FEATURES
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✓ Designed for Gold and XAUUSD

✓ BUY and SELL arrows displayed directly on the chart

✓ Parabolic SAR direction confirmation

✓ Rate of Change momentum recovery filter

✓ Internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine

✓ Confirmed-candle signal processing

✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

✓ Adaptive calculations for the active chart timeframe

✓ Trading-session control

✓ Minimum distance between consecutive signals

✓ Optional one-signal-per-day mode

✓ Popup alerts

✓ Sound alerts

✓ Mobile push notifications

✓ Historical signal processing

✓ Clean and practical chart presentation

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HOW THE SIGNAL METHOD WORKS
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1. INTERNAL GOLD PRICE ENGINE

The indicator analyzes confirmed Gold candles using an internal mathematical model based on Gann calculations, Fibonacci extensions, and market volatility.

The projected trade target must align with one of the calculated price zones before the Parabolic SAR and ROC confirmations are evaluated.

This creates the structural foundation of every potential setup.

2. PARABOLIC SAR DIRECTION CONFIRMATION

Parabolic SAR is used to confirm the active directional bias of the market.

For a potential BUY setup, price must be positioned in a bullish SAR environment.

For a potential SELL setup, price must be positioned in a bearish SAR environment.

This helps prevent signals from appearing against the active market direction.

3. ROC MOMENTUM RECOVERY

Rate of Change measures the speed and strength of price movement.

For a potential BUY setup, ROC must show bullish momentum recovery.

For a potential SELL setup, ROC must show bearish momentum recovery.

This helps confirm that momentum is moving back in the direction of the potential trade.

4. CANDLE CONFIRMATION

When candle confirmation is active:

• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle

• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle

The indicator processes completed candles and does not depend on unfinished candle information.

5. SESSION AND SIGNAL CONTROL

The session filter restricts signals to the selected trading period.

The signal cooldown prevents setups from appearing too close together.

The one-signal-per-day mode supports a more selective trading workflow.

6. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE

When all required conditions agree, Arc Velocity Pulse displays:

• Entry level

• Stop Loss level

• Take Profit level

These levels adapt to current market volatility and provide a clear visual structure for each confirmed setup.

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BUY SIGNAL STRUCTURE
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A BUY setup requires:

• Bullish direction from the internal Gold engine

• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment

• Bullish Parabolic SAR direction

• ROC momentum recovery in the bullish direction

• Bullish candle confirmation when enabled

• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions

When all conditions align, the indicator displays a BUY arrow and its corresponding trade zone.

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SELL SIGNAL STRUCTURE
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A SELL setup requires:

• Bearish direction from the internal Gold engine

• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment

• Bearish Parabolic SAR direction

• ROC momentum recovery in the bearish direction

• Bearish candle confirmation when enabled

• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions

When all conditions align, the indicator displays a SELL arrow and its corresponding trade zone.

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TIMEFRAME FLEXIBILITY
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Arc Velocity Pulse can be attached to:

• M1

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

The indicator automatically adjusts important internal calculations to the active chart timeframe.

It analyzes the timeframe on which it is attached and does not require a separate product version for each timeframe.

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WHY USE ARC VELOCITY PULSE?
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Arc Velocity Pulse combines several complementary forms of analysis:

• Parabolic SAR for active market direction

• ROC for momentum recovery

• Gann and Fibonacci for mathematical price alignment

• ATR for adaptive trade zones

• Candle confirmation for price-action validation

• Session filtering for timing discipline

• Signal cooldown for reduced chart noise

• One-signal-per-day control for greater selectivity

The objective is not to display the maximum possible number of signals.

The objective is to identify structured opportunities supported by direction, momentum recovery, price alignment, timing, and volatility-based trade levels.

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ALERT SYSTEM
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Arc Velocity Pulse supports:

• MetaTrader popup alerts

• Sound alerts

• Mobile push notifications

Signal notifications can include the direction, symbol, timeframe, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit information.

Mobile notifications must be configured correctly inside the MetaTrader terminal before they can be received on a phone.

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RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW
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For a more complete trading process, combine the indicator with:

• Higher-timeframe direction

• Support and resistance

• Market structure

• Economic-news awareness

• Appropriate position sizing

• Consistent risk management

• Demo-account testing before live trading

Arc Velocity Pulse is a decision-support indicator. It does not automatically open, manage, or close trades.

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IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE
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Arc Velocity Pulse does not guarantee profitable results.

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Results can vary depending on market conditions, volatility, broker pricing, spread, execution, timeframe, and the trader’s risk-management process.

Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.
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5 (4)
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (4)
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Nexa Gold Relative is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer cleaner and more selective trade signals. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with RSI confirmation, ATR-based trade zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and mobile alerts. Nexa Gold Relative is built to help traders identify structured BUY and SELL setups directly on the chart, with clear Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit areas. Main Featur
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Atlas Gold Matrix
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
ATLAS GOLD MATRIX EMA 50 / EMA 200 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Atlas Gold Matrix is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer structured, trend-aligned signals with clear risk planning. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 and EMA 200 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown,
FREE
Helios Bullion Confluence
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
HELIOS BULLION CONFLUENCE RSI + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Helios Bullion Confluence is a professional Gold trading indicator created for traders who prefer selective signals supported by both long-term trend structure and momentum confirmation. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend alignment, RSI momentum filtering, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, can
FREE
Vanta Gold Cross
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
VANTA GOLD CROSS EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Vanta Gold Cross is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who prefer clean, trend-aligned signals instead of noisy chart alerts. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, one-signa
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Sovereign Metal Momentum
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
SOVEREIGN METAL MOMENTUM MACD + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Sovereign Metal Momentum is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want trend direction and momentum confirmation combined within one structured system. The indicator integrates a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend alignment, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, conf
Zenith Alloy Nexus
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
ZENITH ALLOY NEXUS MACD + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Zenith Alloy Nexus is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want momentum confirmation aligned with the broader market trend. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend structure, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle validation, session filt
Nebula Range Sentinel
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
NEBULA RANGE SENTINEL Bollinger Bands + RSI Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nebula Range Sentinel is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify potential reversal opportunities around dynamic market extremes. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands price rejection and re-entry logic with RSI momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, candle validation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and re
Lunar Volatility Compass
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS Bollinger Bands + MACD Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Lunar Volatility Compass is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to combine dynamic volatility analysis with momentum confirmation. The indicator integrates Bollinger Bands market positioning, MACD momentum validation, a Gold-focused price calculation engine, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle logic, session filtering, s
Vertex Direction Pulsee
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
VERTEX DIRECTION PULSE CCI Pullback + ADX/DMI Confirmation for XAUUSD Vertex Direction Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured market opportunities by combining pullback recovery, trend direction, trend strength, mathematical price alignment, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator uses CCI to detect the end of a market pullback, while ADX and DMI confirm whether the market has sufficient
Kinetic Envelope Drive
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
KINETIC ENVELOPE DRIVE Keltner Channel + Awesome Oscillator for XAUUSD Kinetic Envelope Drive is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured pullback opportunities supported by volatility, market direction, and momentum. The indicator combines Keltner Channel price positioning with Awesome Oscillator momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci calculation engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-base
Apex Channel Rebound
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
APEX CHANNEL REBOUND Donchian Breakout Retest + Momentum for XAUUSD Apex Channel Rebound is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured breakout opportunities after price confirms a successful market retest. The indicator combines Donchian Channel breakout analysis with Momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade zones, session cont
Stratus Recovery Beacon
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
STRATUS RECOVERY BEACON Ichimoku Cloud + Williams %R Recovery for XAUUSD Stratus Recovery Beacon is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify pullback-recovery opportunities that remain aligned with the broader market direction. The indicator combines Ichimoku Cloud trend analysis with Williams %R recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade
Prism Trail Surge
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
PRISM TRAIL SURGE SuperTrend Direction + Stochastic Recovery for XAUUSD Prism Trail Surge is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional structure, momentum recovery, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines SuperTrend direction analysis with Stochastic recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-can
Horizon Motion Vigor
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Horizon Motion Vigor Horizon Motion Vigor is a professional gold signal indicator designed for traders who want clean, structured, and selective setups on XAUUSD. The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price alignment engine with HMA direction filtering and RVI momentum recovery confirmation. This helps the system avoid random entries and focus only on setups where market direction, momentum recovery, and risk structure are aligned. The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows d
Aureon Confluence Enginee
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Aureon Confluence Engine   is a trend-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Gann price geometry, Fibonacci target alignment and ADX/DMI trend filtering in one structured signal system. The indicator analyzes completed candles only. When all enabled conditions agree, it displays a BUY or SELL arrow together with clear Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones directly on the chart. By default, the indicator is configured to provide a maximum of one qualified signal per broker day, he
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