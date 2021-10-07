InvestologicSignal

 Trading Signal for MetaTrader5 PC platform


The Signal is based on the Investologic EA trend strategy .

 Trend following indicator’s and oscillator’s, can work with any symbol or market in MT5 platform  

 FOREX, GOLD, OIL, STOCKS, INDEXES, NASDAQ SPX500  

The strategy

the strategy uses multi time frame combination of indicators and  moving averages to find the best entry point wen the fast MA  slow MA Crossover 

And Stochastic , RSI  , Average Directional Movement Index ,combined together to find the best entry in the trend

this strategy will reduce the risk off volatile move of price as it consider the trend action more than the price action ,

also you will get instant push notification on your mt5 mobile app and email ,

ex.  indicator | Investologic | NAS100 @ 14773.5 | Buy


Oscillators to confirm the Signal

RSI above or below 50 

stochastic cross    

Indicators  

Moving average  

Average directional movement index (ADX)

RSI

Stochastic 


 Inputs

 Moving Average slow MA, Fast MA

 Stochastic  

 RSI  and RSI levels

ADX Trend Filter 

Signal Alert 

Send Email 

 Audible Alerts

 Push Notification







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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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