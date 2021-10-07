InvestologicSignal



The Signal is based on the Investologic EA trend strategy . Trend following indicator’s and oscillator’s, can work with any symbol or market in MT5 platform FOREX, GOLD, OIL, STOCKS, INDEXES, NASDAQ SPX500 The strategy



the strategy uses multi time frame combination of indicators and moving averages to find the best entry point wen the fast MA slow MA Crossover

And Stochastic , RSI , Average Directional Movement Index ,combined together to find the best entry in the trend

this strategy will reduce the risk off volatile move of price as it consider the trend action more than the price action ,

also you will get instant push notification on your mt5 mobile app and email ,

ex. indicator | Investologic | NAS100 @ 14773.5 | Buy





Oscillators to confirm the Signal

RSI above or below 50

stochastic cross

Indicators

Moving average

Average directional movement index (ADX)



RSI



Stochastic





Inputs



Moving Average slow MA, Fast MA

Stochastic

RSI and RSI levels

ADX Trend Filter

Signal Alert

Send Email

Audible Alerts

Push Notification