InvestologicSignal
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 7 October 2021
Trading Signal for MetaTrader5 PC platform
The Signal is based on the Investologic EA trend strategy .
Trend following indicator’s and oscillator’s, can work with any symbol or market in MT5 platform
FOREX, GOLD, OIL, STOCKS, INDEXES, NASDAQ SPX500
The strategy
the strategy uses multi time frame combination of indicators and moving averages to find the best entry point wen the fast MA slow MA Crossover
And Stochastic , RSI , Average Directional Movement Index ,combined together to find the best entry in the trend
this strategy will reduce the risk off volatile move of price as it consider the trend action more than the price action ,
also you will get instant push notification on your mt5 mobile app and email ,
ex. indicator | Investologic | NAS100 @ 14773.5 | Buy
Oscillators to confirm the Signal
RSI above or below 50
stochastic cross
Indicators
Moving average
Average directional movement index (ADX)
RSI
Stochastic
Inputs
Moving Average slow MA, Fast MA
Stochastic
RSI and RSI levels
ADX Trend Filter
Signal Alert
Send Email
Audible Alerts
Push Notification