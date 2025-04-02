Professional Momentum Trading Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD)

Unlock the Power of Automated Gold Trading

🥇 StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5

StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor created exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The trading algorithm is based on the OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) momentum indicator, designed to identify high-probability trend continuation opportunities while avoiding many weak market signals.

The Expert Advisor automatically opens, manages and closes positions using a complete trade management system including Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop.

No manual intervention is required after installation.

⭐ Why Traders Choose StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5

✅ Developed exclusively for XAUUSD

✅ Optimized for the H1 timeframe

✅ Professional OsMA Momentum Strategy

✅ Fully Automated Trading

✅ Automatic BUY & SELL Positions

✅ Intelligent Break Even System

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✅ Adjustable Money Management

✅ Spread Protection

✅ Trading Session Filter

✅ One Trade Per Candle Option

✅ Magic Number Support

✅ Compatible with Hedging & Netting Accounts

✅ No DLL Required

📈 Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the OsMA histogram to detect changes in market momentum.

Instead of reacting only to price movement, the system evaluates whether bullish or bearish momentum is strengthening before opening a trade.

Once a position is opened, the EA manages it automatically using:

✔ Stop Loss

✔ Take Profit

✔ Break Even

✔ Trailing Stop

Additional protection filters help avoid unfavorable market conditions and improve trade quality.

🛡 Advanced Protection System

The EA includes several professional safety mechanisms:

Break Even

Moves Stop Loss to a protected level after the trade reaches the specified profit.

Intelligent Trailing Stop

Locks in profits while allowing strong trends to continue.

Spread Filter

Prevents new trades during periods of excessive spread.

Trading Session Filter

Allows trading only during selected hours.

Money Management

Supports both:

• Fixed Lot Trading

• Automatic Lot Size based on Risk %

General

Parameter Default MagicNumber 20260719

Money Management

Parameter Default UseAutoLot false FixedLot 0.10 RiskPercent 0.70 %

Trading Direction

Parameter Default DirectionMode BUY & SELL

OsMA Settings

Parameter Default Fast EMA 12 Slow EMA 26 Signal SMA 9

Trade Protection

Parameter Default StopLossPoints 200 TakeProfitPoints 1000

Break Even

Parameter Default UseBreakEven true BreakEvenTriggerPoints 50 BreakEvenOffsetPoints 10

Trailing Stop

Parameter Default UseTrailingStop true TrailingStartPoints 60 TrailingStepPoints 30

Filters

Parameter Default UseMaxSpreadFilter true MaxSpreadPoints 250 UseTradingHours false StartHour 08 EndHour 22

Additional Settings

Parameter Default MaximumPositions 1 OneTradePerBar true

Setting Recommendation Platform MetaTrader 5 Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1 Account Type Hedging or Netting VPS Recommended Broker Low Spread ECN

Professional momentum-based strategy

Designed specifically for Gold

Simple and intuitive settings

Complete automatic trade management

Flexible money management

Adjustable protection parameters

Fast execution

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

No Martingale

No Grid Trading

No DLLs

⚙ Input Parameters📊 Recommended Environment🚀 Advantages💡 Best Results

For optimal performance:

Use XAUUSD only.

only. Trade on the H1 timeframe .

. Choose a broker with low spreads and fast execution .

. Run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation.

⚠ Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, test it on a demo account and use appropriate risk management.