StanBil Gold Trader PRO

StanBil Gold Trader PRO

Professional Automated Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Creator: StanBil

StanBil Gold Trader PRO is an expert tool developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The system analyzes completed candlesticks and automatically opens BUY and SELL positions according to pre-defined market conditions.


Video Demonstration

Watch the EA in action:

https://youtu.be/ko10SG7PX5w


Key Features:

• Candlestick-based trading strategy

• Automatic BUY and SELL entries

• Opposite signal response

• Additional positions in the same direction

• Common Take Profit Management

• Optional Stop on Run

• Flexible Money Management

• Trading Time Filter

• XAUUSD (gold)

Recommended Holding Time:

• H1

Recommended Account Type:

• ECN / RAW Spread

Important:

This Expert Advisor is not a guaranteed profit system.

Trading financial markets always involves risk.

Always test EAs on a demo account before using them on a desktop account.

Use proper money management and trade responsibly.

Version: 1.04

Developer: StanBil


Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Time: H1

Min. capital: 100$

Broker: ECN / RAW Spread

Account Type: Standard or ECN


Video Demonstration

Watch the EA in action:

https://youtu.be/ko10SG7PX5w

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AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
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