StanBil OsMa XAUUSD

🥇 StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5

Professional Momentum Trading Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD)

Unlock the Power of Automated Gold Trading

StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor created exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The trading algorithm is based on the OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) momentum indicator, designed to identify high-probability trend continuation opportunities while avoiding many weak market signals.

The Expert Advisor automatically opens, manages and closes positions using a complete trade management system including Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, and Trailing Stop.

No manual intervention is required after installation.

⭐ Why Traders Choose StanBil OsMa XAUUSD MT5

✅ Developed exclusively for XAUUSD

✅ Optimized for the H1 timeframe

✅ Professional OsMA Momentum Strategy

✅ Fully Automated Trading

✅ Automatic BUY & SELL Positions

✅ Intelligent Break Even System

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✅ Adjustable Money Management

✅ Spread Protection

✅ Trading Session Filter

✅ One Trade Per Candle Option

✅ Magic Number Support

✅ Compatible with Hedging & Netting Accounts

✅ No DLL Required

📈 Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the OsMA histogram to detect changes in market momentum.

Instead of reacting only to price movement, the system evaluates whether bullish or bearish momentum is strengthening before opening a trade.

Once a position is opened, the EA manages it automatically using:

✔ Stop Loss

✔ Take Profit

✔ Break Even

✔ Trailing Stop

Additional protection filters help avoid unfavorable market conditions and improve trade quality.

🛡 Advanced Protection System

The EA includes several professional safety mechanisms:

Break Even

Moves Stop Loss to a protected level after the trade reaches the specified profit.

Intelligent Trailing Stop

Locks in profits while allowing strong trends to continue.

Spread Filter

Prevents new trades during periods of excessive spread.

Trading Session Filter

Allows trading only during selected hours.

Money Management

Supports both:

• Fixed Lot Trading

• Automatic Lot Size based on Risk %

⚙ Input Parameters

General

Parameter Default
MagicNumber 20260719

Money Management

Parameter Default
UseAutoLot false
FixedLot 0.10
RiskPercent 0.70 %

Trading Direction

Parameter Default
DirectionMode BUY & SELL

OsMA Settings

Parameter Default
Fast EMA 12
Slow EMA 26
Signal SMA 9

Trade Protection

Parameter Default
StopLossPoints 200
TakeProfitPoints 1000

Break Even

Parameter Default
UseBreakEven true
BreakEvenTriggerPoints 50
BreakEvenOffsetPoints 10

Trailing Stop

Parameter Default
UseTrailingStop true
TrailingStartPoints 60
TrailingStepPoints 30

Filters

Parameter Default
UseMaxSpreadFilter true
MaxSpreadPoints 250
UseTradingHours false
StartHour 08
EndHour 22

Additional Settings

Parameter Default
MaximumPositions 1
OneTradePerBar true
📊 Recommended Environment
Setting Recommendation
Platform MetaTrader 5
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe H1
Account Type Hedging or Netting
VPS Recommended
Broker Low Spread ECN
🚀 Advantages
  • Professional momentum-based strategy
  • Designed specifically for Gold
  • Simple and intuitive settings
  • Complete automatic trade management
  • Flexible money management
  • Adjustable protection parameters
  • Fast execution
  • Optimized for MetaTrader 5
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid Trading
  • No DLLs
💡 Best Results

For optimal performance:

  • Use XAUUSD only.
  • Trade on the H1 timeframe.
  • Choose a broker with low spreads and fast execution.
  • Run the EA on a VPS for uninterrupted operation.
⚠ Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, test it on a demo account and use appropriate risk management.


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Marco Scherer
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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William Brandon Autry
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Эксперты
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
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Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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4.7 (44)
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ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
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5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
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4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
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4.18 (11)
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Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
One Man Army
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4.74 (23)
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БОНУС ДЛЯ КАЖДОГО ПОКУПАТЕЛЯ: Покупатель этого бота получает в подарок GRABBER BOT : Акция имеет временные ограничения. Поэтому поспешите! Без шума и без лишнего риска с минимальной торговой просадкой: One Man Army — это подготовленная для личного и ПРОП-фирм трединга мультивалютная торговая система, работающая по стратегии скальпирования краткосрочных и среднесрочных коррекций и разворотов рынка. Торгует отложенными лимитными ордерами. Этот торговый бот не угадывает направление, а входит в рын
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